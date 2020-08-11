Probate — George Phelps
Public Notice
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF IOWA
IN AND FOR PLYMOUTH COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GEORGE W. PHELPS, DECEASED.
PROBATE NO. ESPR019781
Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executor, And Notice To Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of George W. Phelps, Deceased, who died on or about August 16, 2019:
You are hereby notified that on August 7, 2020, the last will and testament of George W. Phelps, deceased, bearing date of November 4, 2016, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that David W. Phelps was appointed Executor of the estate.
Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated August 10, 2020.
/s/ David W. Phelps
David W. Phelps, Executor of the Estate
2729 Castles Gate Drive
Sioux City, IA 51106
/s/ Barry Thompson
Barry Thompson, ICIS#: AT0007814
Attorney for executor
Thompson, Phipps & Thompson LLP
P.O. Box 219, 4 E 2nd St.,
Kingsley, IA 51028
Date of second publication:
August 20, 2020
Published in The Record
Thursday, August 13, 2020
and Thursday, August 20, 2020