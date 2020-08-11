Probate — George Phelps

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR PLYMOUTH COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GEORGE W. PHELPS, DECEASED.

PROBATE NO. ESPR019781

Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executor, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of George W. Phelps, Deceased, who died on or about August 16, 2019:

You are hereby notified that on August 7, 2020, the last will and testament of George W. Phelps, deceased, bearing date of November 4, 2016, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that David W. Phelps was appointed Executor of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated August 10, 2020.

/s/ David W. Phelps

David W. Phelps, Executor of the Estate

2729 Castles Gate Drive

Sioux City, IA 51106

/s/ Barry Thompson

Barry Thompson, ICIS#: AT0007814

Attorney for executor

Thompson, Phipps & Thompson LLP

P.O. Box 219, 4 E 2nd St.,

Kingsley, IA 51028

Date of second publication:

August 20, 2020

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 13, 2020

and Thursday, August 20, 2020