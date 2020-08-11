Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — July 28, 2020

JULY 28, 2020

THIRTY-FIRST MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. Board members present were Pottebaum, Radig, De Witt, Ung, and Wright. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Melissa Thomas, HR Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to go into closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(c). Carried 5-0 on a roll-call vote.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to go out of closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(c). Carried 5-0 on a roll-call vote.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to go into closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(c). Carried 5-0 on a roll-call vote.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to go out of closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(c). Carried 5-0 on roll-call vote.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to approve the recommendation of counsel during the previous executive session. Carried 5-0.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to approve the agenda for July 28, 2020, Carried 5-0. Copy Filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the July 21, 2020 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $396,413.45. Copy filed.

To receive the Sheriff’s fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 report. Copy filed.

To receive the Auditor’s Quarterly Report for April 1, 2020 thru June 30, 2020. Copy filed.

To approve the 12-month cigarette permit for HCI Heritage Express Company, 1501 330th St., Sloan, IA, effective 07/08/20 through 06/30/21. Copy filed.

To approve an application for a 6-month, Class B Wine Permit (Carryout Wine – Includes Native Wine), with Outdoor Service and Sunday sales privileges, for the Scarecrow Farm, Lawton, IA, effective 07/01/20 through 12/31/20. Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Todd Ferry, P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 07-24-20. Resignation.; and the separation of Benjamin Payer, Temporary Engineering Aide, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 07-31-20. End of Temporary Work. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to receive the Woodbury County’s Certified Annual Financial Report for FY 2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to receive the amendment to remove Tyler Technologies Employee Self Service Time & Attendance. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Radig to approve Woodbury County Emergency Services to begin the purchasing process to purchase new turnout gear. Carried 3-2; Wright and De Witt were opposed. Copy filed.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Radig to approve Woodbury County Emergency Services to begin the purchasing process to purchase a new rescue truck. Carried 4-1; De Witt was opposed. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Pottebaum to approve to allocate funds of up to $15,000.00 for inventory of certain assets per county policy. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings. There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until August 4, 2020.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 13, 2020