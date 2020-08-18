Correctionville Board of Adjustment — Notice of Public Hearing

Public Hearing Notice

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Correctionville Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing regarding a request from Linda Johnson for a VARIANCE on a building permit for a storage container to be closer to the lot line than allowable according to our current zoning regulations. This property is located at 621 Railroad Ave; City of Correctionville, County of Woodbury, State of Iowa.

The Board of Adjustment will consider this request at 4:00 PM, Monday, August 31, 2020 in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 312 Driftwood Street, Correctionville, IA; at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to appear to be heard, or file objections in writing with references to this request before the Commission.

Carla Mathers, City of Correctionville

Board of Adjustment Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 20, 2020