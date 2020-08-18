Correctionville Board of Adjustment — Notice of Public Hearing
LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Correctionville Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing regarding a request from Linda Johnson for a VARIANCE on a building permit for a storage container to be closer to the lot line than allowable according to our current zoning regulations. This property is located at 621 Railroad Ave; City of Correctionville, County of Woodbury, State of Iowa.
The Board of Adjustment will consider this request at 4:00 PM, Monday, August 31, 2020 in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 312 Driftwood Street, Correctionville, IA; at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to appear to be heard, or file objections in writing with references to this request before the Commission.
Carla Mathers, City of Correctionville
Board of Adjustment Secretary
Published in The Record
Thursday, August 20, 2020