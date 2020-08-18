Correctionville City Council Minutes — August 10, 2020

Regular Correctionville City Council Meeting

August 10, 2020

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on August 10, 2020, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Bob Beazley, Sonya Kostan, Adam Petty, Ron Sanderson, and Dan Volkert. Absent: None. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Sanderson to approve the minutes of the July 13, 2020 regular meeting. Bills as listed. Reports as filed. Passed 5/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: Eric Sorensen presented the council with a letter requesting the council consider taking out stop signs at 7th and Hackberry and replace with yield signs. He is also concerned with speeding, noise and smoke from vehicles. Sorensen also mentioned the condition of the property at 618 Hackberry Street.

NEW BUSINESS:

Sheriff’s monthly report reviewed. Sgt. Hertz will no longer be attending meetings. Patrol Sergeants will be attending meetings. Deputy Luesebrink introduced himself to the council.

Maintenance report: Pat Langschwager reported Knife River has started the street repair project. Storm blew down some trees at the cemetery.

Fire and rescue report: Kara Pernick, EMS director, reviewed ambulance report, Dawn McCrea is now running as an EMT for the ambulance. Jeff Wortman, Fire Chief, reviewed report. Updated council on truck repairs. Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Kostan to adopt Resolution 2020-36 approving Carl Benge as new department member. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Dave Christensen not at meeting. Councilman Volkert updated the council regarding phase 2 of the sidewalk project. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley instructing city clerk to pay contractors for home owners sidewalk repairs out of the Welsch Fund. These costs will be paid back to the Welsch Fund when paid by the home owners. Council discussed cleanup of properties we currently have judgements from the court. Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Sanderson including Phase 1 sidewalks to be repaired by DSM Construction. Passed.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert approving the addition of two more weeks of mosquito spraying to our contract extending to September 14, 2020. Passed. 5/0.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty approving a letter of support for the Woodbury County Conservation Board Reap Grant Application.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley adopting Resolution 2020-37 approving the 2020 Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan as presented. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty to accept propane bid from NEW Coop for the 2020-21 season. Passed.

Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Beazley, adopting Resolution 2020-38 setting September 14, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in council chambers for a public hearing on the proposition to authorize a Loan and Disbursement Agreement and the issuance of Notes to evidence the obligations of the City thereunder. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Volkert adopting Resolution 2020-39 setting public hearing for September 14, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. in council chambers to consider vacating the South Ten Feet (S 10’) of Washington Street (now called 7th Street) abutting the East 57.5 Feet (E 57.5’) of Lot Eighteen (18), Castle’s Addition to Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Sanderson adopting Resolution 2020-40 setting public hearing for September 14, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. in council chambers to consider sale of city owned property (816 4th Street) with the following stipulations: Buyer must construct a new single family dwelling with a minimum tax assessment of $200,000 and project must be completed within 18 months from September 14, 2020. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Kostan introduced the first reading of Ordinance 722-2020 an ordinance adding Chapter 48 Fireworks to the Correctionville code of ordinances. Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty to approve the first reading. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Council approved of the Correctionville Planning and Zoning Committee to work on updating the zoning ordinances.

Hiring of maintenance personnel postponed.

OTHER BUSINESS:

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:08 p.m.

NATHAN HEILMAN, Mayor

CARLA MATHERS, CMC,

City Clerk

Vendor/ Description Amount

IPERS IPERS $1,617.50

DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY Federal $3,489.90

UNITED HEALTHCARE Health Ins. $5,573.98

USPS Postage $137.55

MIDAMERICAN Electric $3,894.14

ERIC FLYNN Maintenance $165.25

DEARBORN LIFE INSURANCE Life Ins. $58.45

AHLERS & COONEY P.C. Legal $1,378.00

ALVIN ROGGATZ Tree removal $2,475.00

AUTOMATIC SYSTEMS CO. Water repair $548.75

BUILDERS Gutter broom $172.16

CITY CLERK – PETTY CASH Supplies $36.93

CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT Nuisance $170.00

COLONIAL RESEARCH Supplies $147.60

CORNER HARDWARE Supplies $34.08

C’VILLE BLDG. CENTER Repairs $131.36

ENGLESON ABSTRACT CO. INC. Legal $125.00

FELD FIRE Hose $255.00

FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL Water testing $412.50

HAWKINS INC. Chemicals $1,977.92

I & S GROUP, INC. Prelim. Design $950.00

IOWA DNR Annual Permit $210.00

IOWA ONE CALL Locates $26.50

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. Maintenance $180.36

KEVERN KOSKOVICH Display Case $105.00

LONGLINES Phone $239.03

MCKESSON MEDICAL Supplies $199.99

MILLS PHARMACY Supplies $155.00

NEW COOPERATIVE, INC. Fuel $733.86

OFFICE ELEMENTS Folders $41.08

PCC Amb billing $592.39

RITEWAY BUSINESS FORMS Forms $245.96

SIMMERING-CORY Codification $231.00

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH Inspection $661.00

MOVILLE RECORD publishing $351.76

CHAD THOMPSON Legal fees $3,668.00

UTILITY EQUIPMENT CO. Water parts $774.86

VERIZON WIRELESS Phone $52.54

VISA Supplies $565.57

WESTERN IOWA EQUIPMENT Repairs $80.88

WOODBURY COUNTY EMS Amb, assist $1,200.00

$34,065.85

July July

Expenditures Revenues

General Fund

$60,554.11 $21,966.37

Road Use Tax

$3,581.31 $13,803.35

Employee Benefits

$696.33

Emergency

$62.93

LOST

$9,195.05

TIF

$32.27

Welsch

$1,300.00 $424.04

Copeland Fund

$12.12

Fire Dept Fund

$3,525.96 $100.00

Cemetery Maint.

$37.12

Debt Service

$964.13

Water Fund

$6,186.07 $8,710.46

Sewer Fund

$8,241.45 $14,063.19

Totals

$83,388.90 $70,067.36

