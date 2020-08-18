Cushing City Council Minutes — August 4, 2020

Cushing City Council

August 4, 2020

Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present: Alex Rabbass, Jesse VanHouten, Jerry Wittrock, Shawn Joy, and Mary Tyler. Also present: Dave Carstens, Brooke Sievers, Sgt. Chris Jansen

Motion by Wittrock, seconded by Tyler to approve consent agenda which includes:

1) Meeting agenda

2) July 7, 2020 Minutes

3) Financial Statement & Budget Report

4) Claims as Presented

5) Building Permits – Johnson

Claims

ACCO Liquid Chlorine 1047.10

AT&T Firemen Cell 62.83

Berkadia Sewer Loan Payment 8354.00

Boerner & Goldsmith Legal Fees 66.67

Builders Sharpening Mower Repair 63.84

Don’s Pest Control Fire Station Treatment 45.00

Elaine Droegmiller Clorox Wipes 9.60

IDNR Wastewater Permit Fee 210.00

Nicole Huisinga Shop Rags 16.04

Iowa One Call Locate Services 18.90

ISG

Operator Services 515.00

Imminent Threat Water

Distribution 1359.83

Water System 537.18

New Lift Station 9646.25

Joy Auto Supply Fire Dept 213.44

JP Cooke Dog Tags 64.65

LP Gill Landfill Fees 1100.00

MCI Telephone 30.17

MET Water Testing 48.00

Mid-American Electricity 1024.36

Mike Frahm Mowing Payment 787.50

Municipal Supply Annual Software Update 1950.00

NW REC Standpipe Light 125.81

One Source Office Printer Ink 410.02

PCC Ambulance Billing 138.53

Rehab Systems Jet Cleaning/Televising/Root Cutting 1696.50

Sanitary Services Garbage 12,183.75

SCE Pay Request #5 for Water Project 100,438.65

Schaller Telephone Phone Service 56.54

Sioux Valley Auto Tire Repair 39.94

USA Bluebook Water Supplies 188.56

USPS Stamps/Fire Dept. Postage 275.00

Revenues by Fund:

General 5513.64

Library 1.00

Road Use 2605.71

Water Fund 3521.60

Sewer Fund 2105.90

Solid Waste Fund 1984.00

Fire Fund 0.00

Total Revenue: 15,731.85

Mayor Joy opened the Public Hearing to discuss the Comprehensive Plan Adoption at 7.42 p.m. There were no oral or written comments.

A motion was made by Rabbass to close public hearing. Seconded by VanHouten. Motion passed 5/0. Mayor closed public hearing at 7:43 p.m.

Sheriff’s Report. Deputies responded to 0 calls for service in Cushing.

Library Report. Report given.

Clerk Report. Report given.

City Maintenance. Carstens gave an update on the water project. SCE is scheduled to repair three sewer mains around town.

E911/Landfill Board. No report given.

Old 20 CDC. No report given.

Motion made by Rabbass to approve reports as given. Seconded by Wittrock. Motion carried 5/0.

Old Business

General Business

• ISG. An update was given by Brooke Sievers. Motion made by Wittrock to approve Pay Request #5 for SCE. Seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 5/0. A motion by Joy to approve Change Order #2 – Rectifying Quantities. Seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 5/0. It was advised not to approve the Pay Request #6.

• Cemetery Addition. Space needed was discussed. Property owners are receptive to the expansion. Carstens will talk with owners and bring information back to next meeting.

• Buildings/Properties. Clerk shared with council what our options are for moving forward with property owners that will not comply with ordinances. Motion made by Joy to have clerk work with lawyer to move forward with municipal infraction. Seconded by VanHouten. Motion passed 5/0.

Resolutions

Resolution 2020:12:

Motion made by Rabbass to approve the Comprehensive Plan. Seconded by VanHouten. Motion passed 5/0.

Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, September 1, at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by Joy, seconded by Tyler to adjourn at 7:55 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:

City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 20, 2020