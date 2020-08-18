Cushing City Council Minutes — August 4, 2020

Cushing City Council
August 4, 2020
Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present:  Alex Rabbass, Jesse VanHouten, Jerry Wittrock, Shawn Joy, and Mary Tyler.  Also present:  Dave Carstens, Brooke Sievers, Sgt. Chris Jansen

Motion by Wittrock, seconded by Tyler to approve consent agenda which includes:
1) Meeting agenda
2) July 7, 2020 Minutes
3) Financial Statement & Budget Report
4) Claims as Presented
5) Building Permits – Johnson

Claims
ACCO  Liquid Chlorine    1047.10
AT&T  Firemen Cell    62.83
Berkadia  Sewer Loan Payment    8354.00
Boerner & Goldsmith  Legal Fees    66.67
Builders Sharpening  Mower Repair    63.84
Don’s Pest Control  Fire Station Treatment    45.00
Elaine Droegmiller  Clorox Wipes    9.60
IDNR  Wastewater Permit Fee    210.00
Nicole Huisinga Shop Rags    16.04
Iowa One Call  Locate Services    18.90
ISG
Operator Services    515.00
Imminent Threat Water
Distribution    1359.83
Water System    537.18
New Lift Station    9646.25
Joy Auto Supply Fire Dept    213.44
JP Cooke  Dog Tags    64.65
LP Gill  Landfill Fees    1100.00
MCI  Telephone    30.17
MET  Water Testing    48.00
Mid-American  Electricity    1024.36
Mike Frahm  Mowing Payment    787.50
Municipal Supply     Annual Software Update    1950.00
NW REC  Standpipe Light    125.81
One Source  Office Printer Ink    410.02
PCC  Ambulance Billing    138.53
Rehab Systems  Jet Cleaning/Televising/Root Cutting    1696.50
Sanitary Services  Garbage    12,183.75
SCE  Pay Request #5 for Water Project    100,438.65
Schaller Telephone  Phone Service    56.54
Sioux Valley Auto  Tire Repair    39.94
USA Bluebook  Water Supplies    188.56
USPS  Stamps/Fire Dept. Postage    275.00

Revenues by Fund:
General    5513.64
Library    1.00
Road Use    2605.71
Water Fund    3521.60
Sewer Fund    2105.90
Solid Waste Fund    1984.00
Fire Fund    0.00
Total Revenue:    15,731.85

Mayor Joy opened the Public Hearing to discuss the Comprehensive Plan Adoption at 7.42 p.m.  There were no oral or written comments.

A motion was made by Rabbass to close public hearing.  Seconded by VanHouten.  Motion passed 5/0.  Mayor closed public hearing at 7:43 p.m.

Sheriff’s Report.  Deputies responded to 0 calls for service in Cushing.

Library Report. Report given.

Clerk Report.  Report given.

City Maintenance.  Carstens gave an update on the water project.   SCE is scheduled to repair three sewer mains around town.

E911/Landfill Board.  No report given.

Old 20 CDC.  No report given.

Motion made by Rabbass to approve reports as given.  Seconded by Wittrock.  Motion carried 5/0.

Old Business

General Business
• ISG.  An update was given by Brooke Sievers.  Motion made by Wittrock to approve Pay Request #5 for SCE.  Seconded by Rabbass.  Motion passed 5/0.  A motion by Joy to approve Change Order #2 – Rectifying Quantities.  Seconded by Rabbass.  Motion passed 5/0.  It was advised not to approve the Pay Request #6.

• Cemetery Addition.  Space needed was discussed.  Property owners are receptive to the expansion.  Carstens will talk with owners and bring information back to next meeting.

• Buildings/Properties.  Clerk shared with council what our options are for moving forward with property owners that will not comply with ordinances.  Motion made by Joy to have clerk work with lawyer to move forward with municipal infraction. Seconded by VanHouten.  Motion passed 5/0.

Resolutions
Resolution 2020:12:  
Motion made by Rabbass to approve the Comprehensive Plan.  Seconded by VanHouten.  Motion passed 5/0.

Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, September 1, at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by Joy, seconded by Tyler to adjourn at 7:55 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:
City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record
Thursday, August 20, 2020

Posted in Public Notices

