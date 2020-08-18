Janice Anderson

Janice K. (Will) Anderson, 86, of Hayward, Wisconsin, formerly of Pierson, Iowa, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, Minnesota.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Kingsley Cemetery, Kingsley, IA with Pastor Tami Groth of Salem Lutheran Church officiating. Following the graveside service there will be a visitation with the family being present until 4:00 p.m. at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, IA. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Janice was born March 8, 1934 in rural Pierson, IA the daughter of Otto and Charlotte (Toedt) Will. Janice graduated from Pierson High School in 1951. She received her B. S. Degree in Elementary Education from Wartburg College, Waverly, Iowa in 1955.

She married her Wartburg College classmate, Dean Anderson, from Prairie du Sac, WI in 1956. Later they attended the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, where Janice received a M.S. in Education in 1963. She had also attended Morningside College, the University of Minnesota and the University of Wisconsin.

A major challenge for her was managing Type I diabetes, which she acquired after three weeks in 1955. In 2005 Janice was awarded a 50 Year Medal from Joslin Diabetic Center, Boston, MA, for this achievement. She enjoyed traveling in 49 states, and especially trips to the Bahamas, Germany, Switzerland and Austria with her husband, Dean. Hobbies included sewing, gardening, canoeing, hiking and teaching young people to read.

Janice is survived by her son, Scott (Theresa Wilson) Anderson of Hayward, Wisconsin. Other survivors include a sister-in-law, Irene (Anderson) Brockmann of Cross Plains, WI, and two nephews, Dennis (JoAnn) Brockmann of Vancouver, WA and Calvin (JoAnn) Brockmann of Oak Creek, WI and their families as well as cousins in Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Charlotte Will and her husband of 58 years, Dean Anderson.

Memorials may be given in her name to the American diabetes Association or the American Heart Association.