Jill Bakken By Editor | August 18, 2020

Jill Bakken, 71, of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at her residence in Sioux City. A Memorial Service with visitation will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Rohde Funeral Home.