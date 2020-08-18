Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — July 13, 2020

Lawton-Bronson Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Library – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, Iowa

Monday, July 13, 2020 — 7:00 p.m.

A. Call to Order — Meeting called to order at 7:00

B. Roll Call — All present

C. Welcome Visitors & Guests

D. Public Forum

E. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Amick moved to approve the agenda. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

F. Communications

1. Board member update

G. Reports

1. Superintendent’s Report

Shook presented COVID-19 mitigation plan

2. Monthly Financial Reports

Anderson presented monthly financials

3. Board Bill Auditor Report

H. Consent Agenda

1. Approve minutes of previous meeting

2. Approve bills payable

3. Approve budget summaries

Reinke moved to approve consent agenda. Amick seconded. All in favor.

I. New Business

1. Approve sharing of guidance counselor

Woolridge moved to approve sharing guidance counselor with Westwood. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve sharing of human resources

Sappingfield moved to approve sharing human resources with Westwood. Amick seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve sharing of transportation director

Reinke moved to approve sharing transportation director with Hinton. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

4. Approve sharing of operations director

Reinke moved to approve sharing of operations director with Akron-Westfield. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

5. Approve sharing of curriculum director

Sappingfield moved to approve sharing of curriculum director with Whiting. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

Amick moved to adjourn. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

J. Adjourn — Meeting adjourned at 8:24

Rick Scott, Board President

Ryan Anderson, Board Secretary

