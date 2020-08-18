River Valley School Board Minutes — August 5, 2020
River Valley Community School
Special Board Meeting
08/05/2020 — 5:30 PM
Jr/Sr High School
Correctionville, IA
Attendees — Voting Members
Mr. Scott Knaack, President
Mrs. Kristi Krager, Vice President
Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member
Mr. Ted Mammen, Board Member
Mrs. Meagan Foresman, Board Member
1. Call to Order
Meeting called to order at 5:31 p.m. via online zoom and Facebook live.
Please visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Index.aspx?S=36030888 for additional school board information and presented items.
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Roll Call
4. Open Forum
5. Old Business
6. New Business
A. Discuss Tentative Return to Learn Plan
B. Approve Return to Learn Plan
Approve the plan as recommended by the District Leadership Team and reviewed and revised as needed by the school board.
Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Voting Unanimously Approved
7. Adjournment
Meeting adjourned at 6:26 p.m.
Scott Knaack, Board President
Tish Evans, Board Secretary
Published in The Record
Thursday, August 20, 2020