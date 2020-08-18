River Valley School Board Minutes — August 5, 2020

River Valley Community School

Special Board Meeting

08/05/2020 — 5:30 PM

Jr/Sr High School

Correctionville, IA

Attendees — Voting Members

Mr. Scott Knaack, President

Mrs. Kristi Krager, Vice President

Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member

Mr. Ted Mammen, Board Member

Mrs. Meagan Foresman, Board Member

1. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 5:31 p.m. via online zoom and Facebook live.

Please visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Index.aspx?S=36030888 for additional school board information and presented items.

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Open Forum

5. Old Business

6. New Business

A. Discuss Tentative Return to Learn Plan

B. Approve Return to Learn Plan

Approve the plan as recommended by the District Leadership Team and reviewed and revised as needed by the school board.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

7. Adjournment

Meeting adjourned at 6:26 p.m.

Scott Knaack, Board President

Tish Evans, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 20, 2020