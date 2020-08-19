Anthon City Council Minutes & Bills — August 10, 2020

Anthon City Council

AUGUST 10, 2020

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Reimer called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on August 10, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Barbara Benson, Jerry Boggs, Corey Hamman and Lisa Petersen. Also present: Amy Buck, Craig Handke, Alan & Polly Pithan, Karen & Ron Newman, Allyson Dirksen, Sgt. Jansen, Deputy Luesebrink, Kevin Clausen, Bob Farmer, Joanne Reimert, Coni Miller and Cynthia Ketelsen.

AGENDA: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Hamman, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 4-0.

POLICE REPORT: Sgt. Jansen was present with the monthly Police report that showed the Deputies patrolled 55 hours and 8 minutes and responded to 1 call for service. He introduced Deputy Daniel Luesebrink.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Boggs, seconded by Benson, to approve the consent agenda, which includes minutes from July 13, 2020 meeting and financial reports as filed. Passed with a record vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman and Petersen; nays – none.

PAYMENT OF CLAIMS: Motion by Boggs, seconded by Petersen, to approve the list of bills as presented. Carried 4-0.

LEGAL: Allyson Dirksen, attorney, explained the purchase agreement for the Eunice Clause property is complete and now awaiting the abstract update to complete the title opinion. She also plans to move forward with a municipal infraction for a cited nuisance abatement.

COUNCIL VACANCY: Notice of intent to fill a vacancy by appointment was published July 23, 2020. Motion by Boggs, seconded by Benson, to appoint Allan Pithan to fill the remaining term of office vacated by Allison Umbach. Carried 4-0.

KEVIN CLAUSEN: Kevin Clausen was present to inquire about possible future funding for a television commercial featuring the City of Anthon.

CONCERNED CITIZENS: Citizens were present to express their concerns regarding nuisance abatement at 315 E Main St. The City attorney plans to move forward with a citation.

RESOLUTIONS: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Boggs, to adopt

Resolution #2020-08-490

entitled “A Resolution Approving Road Use Tax Report for the City of Anthon, Iowa for Year Ending June 30, 2020”.

On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none.

Motion by Petersen, seconded by Pithan, to adopt

Resolution #2020-08-491 entitled “A Resolution Amending the 2020 Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan for Plymouth, Cherokee, Ida, Monona and Woodbury Counties in Iowa”.

On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays — none.

SET PUBIC HEARING: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Benson, to hold a public hearing on September 14, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at Anthon City Hall to consider an offer by Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home to purchase Lot Three (3) EX S25’ BLK9, Lot Four (4) Block Nine (9), Lot Five (5) Block Nine (9), Anthon West Addition, City of Anthon, Woodbury County, Iowa. Carried 5-0. The Clerk was directed to publish the required Notice of Public Hearing for the purpose of soliciting written and oral comments on the sale of said lots as required by law.

ORDINANCE 210: Benson introduced

Ordinance #210 entitled,

“AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF ANTHON, IOWA, BY AMENDING PROVISIONS PERTAINING TO TOBACCO USE”.

Pithan moved that the rule requiring that an ordinance be considered and voted on for passage at two council meetings prior to this meeting be suspended with respect to Ordinance #210. Motion was seconded by Petersen and passed with a roll call vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none. Motion by Boggs, seconded by Petersen, to pass and adopt Ordinance #210. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays — none.

ORDINANCE 211: Hamman introduced

Ordinance #211 entitled,

“AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF ANTHON, IOWA, BY AMENDING PROVISIONS PERTAINING TO ANIMAL CONTROL”.

Pithan moved that the rule requiring that an ordinance be considered and voted on for passage at two council meetings prior to this meeting be suspended with respect to Ordinance #211. Motion was seconded by Petersen and passed with a roll call vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none. Motion by Hamman, seconded by Boggs, to pass and adopt Ordinance #211. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays — none.

ORDINANCE 212: Hamman introduced

Ordinance #212 entitled,

“AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF ANTHON, IOWA, BY AMENDING PROVISIONS PERTAINING TO STANDARD PENALTY”.

Boggs moved that the rule requiring that an ordinance be considered and voted on for passage at two council meetings prior to this meeting be suspended with respect to Ordinance #212. Motion was seconded by Petersen and passed with a roll call vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none. Motion by Pithan, seconded by Petersen, to pass and adopt Ordinance #212. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays — none.

REPORTS/COMMUNICATIONS: Handke reported NIPCO plans on rebuilding their transmission lines in 2023 and he suggested the City consider taking part in the project for Anthon’s tap line.

July Receipts: General – $9910.29; RUT – $9499.26; LOST – $6515.39; Debt Service – $769.22; Water – $22227.53; Water Capital Project – $162944.56; Sewer – $10686.69; Electric – $55136.56. Total: $277689.50. Expenses: General – $20131.22; RUT – $1000.89; Water – $12238.61; Water Capital Project – $157614.56; Sewer – $6697.49; Electric – $46394.08. Total: $244076.85.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Boggs, to adjourn. Carried 5-0. Mayor Reimer proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 6:52 p.m.

Tammy Reimer, Mayor

ATTEST:

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

AUGUST 2020

ANTHON MINI MART GAS $441.25

AT&T MOBILITY PHONE $225.17

BOMGAARS SUPPLY INC. PARKS SPRAYER $441.49

CENTURY LINK PHONE $66.43

COLONIAL RESEARCH CHEMICAL CHEMICALS $878.71

TERRY CLARKSON EXCAVATING BACKHOE DEMO CLEANUP $1,100.00

NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS RODEO & PRAMITOL $289.75

IOWA CODIFICATION INC. ORDINANCES – 20 LEG CHANGES $1,011.00

IOWA CODIFICATION INC. WATER PROJECT INSTALL 2 $2,000.00

IOWA ONE CALL LOCATES $3.60

BORDER STATES/KRIZ-DAVIS SUPPLIES $105.07

LONG LINES PHONE $349.03

MET ANALYSIS $950.00

OFFICE ELEMENTS SUPPLIES $48.89

POST MASTER POSTAGE $110.00

SANITARY SERVICES TRASH COLLECTION $3,724.80

WIMECA ENERGY $38,296.96

SALES TAX SALES TAX $2,284.00

PETTY CASH POSTAGE $13.70

ANTHON UTILITIES UTILITIES $712.39

PAYROLL WH STATE TAX STATE TAX $973.00

EFTPS FED/FICA TAX $3,968.72

IPERS WH IPERS $3,943.43

IOWA DEPT. OF NATURAL RESOURCES ANNUAL NPDES WW PERMIT FEE $210.00

WESCO SUPPLIES $1,805.46

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS OF IOWA INSURANCE $4,629.47

THE RECORD PUBLISHING $264.77

QUILL OFFICE SUPPLIES $475.28

GOLDEN HORSE LTD LIBRARY MATERIALS $14.00

BUCK AMY REIMBURSEMENT $138.40

CURTIN MATTHEW CONTRACT $226.00

HEATH ANNIE JANITORIAL CONTRACT $187.50

RYAN PUBLISHING COMPANY PUBLISHING $76.50

DOSE DOLORES JANITORIAL CONTRACT $165.00

HEIDMAN LAW FIRM LEGAL $2,127.50

LESSMAN ELECTRIC SUPPLY ELEC STREET LIGHTS $154.73

INDUSTRIAL PROCESS TECH WATER PROJECT PMT. 4 $36,568.80

JUSTIN PRICHARD FARM INC. HOUSE GRINDING AND LANDFILL $2,975.50

PAYROLL CHECKS TOTAL PAY-ROLL CHECKS $18,950.30

CLAIMS TOTAL $130,906.60

