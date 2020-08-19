Anthon Ordinance No. 212 (Standard Penalty)
Anthon City Council
ORDINANCE NO. 212
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING
THE CODE OF ORDINANCES
OF THE CITY OF ANTHON, IOWA,
BY AMENDING PROVISIONS PERTAINING
TO STANDARD PENALTY
Be It Enacted by the City Council of the City of Anthon, Iowa:
SECTION 1. SECTION MODIFIED. Section 1.14 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Anthon, Iowa, is repealed and the following adopted in lieu thereof:
1.14 STANDARD PENALTY. Unless another penalty is expressly provided by this Code of Ordinances for violation of any particular provision, section, or chapter, any person failing to perform a duty required by this Code of Ordinances or otherwise violating any provision of this Code of Ordinances or any rule or regulation adopted herein by reference shall, upon conviction, be subject to a fine of at least $105.00 but not to exceed $855.00.
(Code of Iowa, Sec. 364.3[2] and 903.1[1a])
SECTION 2. SEVERABILITY CLAUSE. If any section, provision or part of this ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional, such adjudication shall not affect the validity of the ordinance as a whole or any section, provision or part thereof not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.
SECTION 3. WHEN EFFECTIVE. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.
Passed by the Council on the 10th day of August, 2020, and approved this 10th day of August, 2020.
Tammy Reimer, Mayor
ATTEST:
Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk
First Reading: August 10, 2020
Second Reading: Waived
Third Reading: Waived
I certify that the foregoing was published as Ordinance No. 212 on the 20th day of August, 2020.
Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, August 20, 2020