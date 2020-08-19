Kingsley City Council Minutes — August 3, 2020

Kingsley City Council

August 3, 2020

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on August 3, 2020 at City Hall. Present were Mayor Bohle, Councilmen Rolling, Beelner, Bohle and Jasperson. Mathers was absent. Meeting was called to order after the Pledge of Allegiance.

The agenda was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

The minutes of the July 6, 2020 meeting were approved on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Forum – none

Maintenance report: Valves have been exercised on the east side of town and all of South Hill, two were broken in the process and found one non-operational, water usage for July averaged 400,000 gallons per day.

Clerk Report: List of Bills was approved on motion by Rolling, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried. July treasurer’s report was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Fire Dept Special

Feld Fire, hydraulic fluid/foam 612.64

Clark’s Hdwe, supplies 90.32

Fluent IMS, member subscription 1,200.00

Total Expenses by Fund (July): General, 75,177.11; Road Use, 7,828.76; Employee Benefits, 13,701.07; Local Option, 0.00; TIF, 0.00; Library Spec Inv, 91.17; Fire Dept Spec, 1,902.96; Ambulance Spec, 0.00; Fire Truck Spec, 0.00; Debt Service, 0.00; Perpetual Care, 0.00; Water, 11,954.19; Sewer, 8,258.55; Lagoon Sinking, 0.00; Solid Waste, 25,220.64. Total: 144,134.45.

Total Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 55,894.51; Operating Grants, 47,247.88; General Revenues, 21,392.76; Transfers, 0.00. Total: 124,535.15.

Police Report: Calls for service was distributed to the Council, traffic logs were distributed, waiting for new Explorer, all equipment for new squad car is here, a redundant drive to hold information will be ordered with Council approval.

Fire Report: There were two calls last month, hydrant testing will happen when the area receives some rain.

Pool Report: Last day for pool will be Saturday, Aug. 8th, open swim went well, there were 138 private lessons and 71 group lessons. Contract has been signed with Specialized Concrete to repair pool decking at a cost of $45,108.00. Another contract was signed with them for the pool steps replacement at a cost of $5,450.00. Acco will be installing a new pool liner at a cost of $49,954.00. Door repair will be done by Alan Bose. A project extension will be needed from the Plymouth County Grant Board for their portion of the funding.

Ordinance # 251

(Raise the building permit fees, New residential, $250.00; New commercial, $250.00)

Motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling to have the second reading of ordinance, all voted aye, motion carried. Second reading approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye. Motion carried.

Ordinance # 252

(Set the meter fee for new construction at $225.00)

Motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling to have the second reading of ordinance, all voted aye, motion carried. Second reading approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Beelner to approve

Hazardous Mitigation Resolution #2020-5,

seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Jasperson, seconded by Beelner, to approve Councilman Bohle to sign building permits as a Council representative on the Zoning Board, all voted aye, motion carried.

Building permits. Jeff Roling, garage; Cecil Spink, garden shed; Brad Nelson, deck; Tim Artz, garden shed.

Motion to adjourn by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST:

Vicki Sitzmann, City Clerk

