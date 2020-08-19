Lawton City Council Minutes — August 10, 2020

Lawton City Council

Special Meeting

August 10, 2020 — 5:30 p.m.

The Lawton City Council met in special session at 5:30 p.m. on August 10, 2020, at the Lawton Friendship Center. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic it was impossible and impractical to hold this meeting with the public present, therefore this was a conference call meeting. Mayor Pro-Tem Kevin Heiss called the meeting to order. Roll call was answered by Baltushis, Heiss, Hennings (by phone), Otto, and Saunders. Also in attendance: City Clerk Carla Eidenshink, City Attorney Glenn Metcalf, Public Works Justin Dunnington and Spencer Griffith.

Agenda: It was moved by Saunders, second by Otto, to approve the agenda as posted. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Resignation: It was moved by Otto, second by Baltushis, to accept the resignation of Jeff Nitzschke as Mayor. Motion carried, all voting aye.

RESOLUTION 2020-15

RESOLUTION REGARDING THE FILLING OF

THE OFFICE OF MAYOR BY APPOINTMENT

Moved by Otto, second by Baltushis, to approve Resolution 2020-15 to proceed by appointment to fill the vacant office of Mayor and provide public notice and advise the public of the right to petition for a special election to fill this seat. Motion carried with all present voting aye on a roll call vote.

Concrete work change request – After discussion on changes requested for the concrete work to be done it was moved by Saunders, second by Otto, to approve the additional $9,230.00 for additional concrete work to be completed in the next few weeks. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Alley work – After discussion it was moved by Heiss, second by Otto, to approve the repair work to the alley between Oak and Main St at Elm St. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Employee Reviews — Mayor Pro-Tem Heiss is working on forms to use for employee reviews and will get them to Council for approval. He will try to get reviews done in the next month or so.

It was moved by Saunders, second by Otto, to adjourn at 5:50 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Kevin Heiss, Mayor Pro Tem

Carla Eidenshink, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 20, 2020