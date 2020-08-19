Lawton City Council — Notice of Mayor Vacancy

Lawton City Council

Notice Regarding Vacancy in the Office of Mayor and

Intention to fill the Vacancy by Appointment

The office of Mayor has become vacant upon the acceptance of the resignation of Jeff Nitzschke submitted August 6, 2020.

Iowa Code Section 372.13(2) provides for the replacement of an elected official by vote of the council members, which must constitute a quorum of the whole council, after notice of intent to proceed by appointment is published.

The City Council has declared its intention to proceed by appointment pursuant to Iowa Code Section 372.13 to fill the vacant office of Mayor. The appointment may be made any time after the publication of this notice, but no later than 60 days after the vacancy occurred.

The electors of the City of Lawton may require, by petition, the vacancy be filled by a special election. The Petition must be filed within 14 days after the publication of this notice or 14 days after the appointment occurs. The petition must contain signatures of at least 15% of the number of votes cast for the office of mayor in the election held in November 2019. Therefore, thirty-three (33) signatures of electors of the City of Lawton must appear on the petition.

The person appointed will serve until the City election in November 2021 or a Special Election within the city.

Carla Eidenshink

City Clerk, City of Lawton

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 20, 2020