Anthon City Council — Notice of Public Hearing
Anthon City Council
LEGAL NOTICE
The City Council of the City of Anthon will hold a public hearing on September 14, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. at the City Hall in Anthon, Iowa to consider an offer from Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home for Lot Three (3) EX S25’ BLK9, Lot Four (4) Block Nine (9), Lot Five (5) Block Nine (9), Anthon West Addition, City of Anthon, Woodbury County, Iowa for $15,000.00.
The City Council of Anthon will receive oral and written comments for or against the sale of said property. After consideration of all comments, the City Council of the City of Anthon will act on the offer. City reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
Dated this 10th day of August, 2020
City of Anthon
By:_____________________
Tammy Reimer, Mayor
Attest:
________________________
Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, August 27, 2020