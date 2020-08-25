Bronson City Council Minutes — August 11, 2020

Bronson City Council

August 11, 2020

Due to COVID-19, the council meeting was held in Community side of City Hall so we could do social distancing

Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Garnand. Council members answering roll: Chad Merchant, Brandi Jessen, and Doug Williams. Attorney Metcalf was present.

Woodbury County Sheriff’s report: During the month of July, in the town of Bronson, deputies conducted direct patrol totaling 34 hrs. and 15 minutes and responded to 1 call for service.

Reports:

Ambulance: Dylan Hinds was not present for the ambulance report.

Maintenance: CJ was present. CJ has started to dig the footings for new playground equipment.

He reported that 4 guardsman will be coming Saturday morning to help assemble the playset for the younger children. Matter of new pavement on W. 2nd Street was brought up. Edges of the new pavement are considerably higher than the residents’ driveways. Mayor Garnand said he will go back up and look at it again.

There was discussion of erecting a building to house the salt and sand for the streets. Councilwoman Jessen will have a discussion with the school to see if the City and the school can share some of the costs. Bid of $1475.00 was submitted by Frank’s Asphalt to replace asphalt after the City repairs a storm drain on Front Street. There was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to accept the bid. An invoice will be coming for the walking trail in the amount of $3000.00.

There was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council voting yes, to pay the invoice when it comes.

Water/Sewer Operator report: The City is in the process of replacing all water meters in town. Morningside Plumbing will be doing the work. They will be doing a section of houses at a time during the day. There will be intermittent low water pressure and at times the water will be completely shut off in order to complete the project. The City asks that residents be patient and understanding during the times of inconvenience.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman Williams and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the regular July 14th meeting.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

Interest earned

62.41

General

2657.48 6860.16

Garbage

2338.26 3133.70

Road Use Tax

4225.77 31,515.57

Ambulance

1639.11 212.28

Water

6983.79 2684.84

Sewer

1817.05 1859.43

Local Option Sales Tax

3515.23 1583.33

Insurance

160.60 0.00

JULY TOTAL REVENUE

$23,399.70

JULY DISBURSEMENTS

$47,849.31

There was a motion from Councilman Merchant a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report. There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to move $50,000.00 from Local Option to water account in order to pay for replacing water meters in town.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR AUGUST 2020 MEETING:

CHN garbage $1520.42

City of Bronson water bill for city hall $76.00

WIATEL telephone bill $59.14

Moville Record publication of minutes $117.83

Siouxland Health Dept. bacteriological testings $14.00

DNR Pollutant Discharge Annual fee $170.00

Postmaster 6 rolls of stamps $330.00

PCC (2) ambulance billing $138.00

Jackson Pumping pump septic $155.00

Iowa One call locates $24.30

Lindbloom 4th of July $585.00

HAKA LLC gas for lawn mower and truck $37.00

Jay Lan lawn care at park and ballfield $1774.00

S&S Equipment dixie chopper and tractor $274.09

Metcalf and Beardshear attorney fees $130.00

Menards supplies for city hall $34.53

USA Blue Book water pump/sewer supplies $793.42

Menards playground equipment $96.07

There was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills.

Business:

1. Ordinance #3-2020 Ash Borer ordinance: Attorney Metcalf did not have this ordinance written up at this time. Tabled until the next meeting.

2. New bridge at park spanning the ditch from the ballfields. Discussed donation ideas. Tabled until next meeting.

3. Solar sign for school crossing: Councilman West was not present so tabled until next meeting.

4. Councilman West and Amick on Mid American poles: tabled until next meeting.

5. Employee raises: After discussing the matter, there was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilwoman Jessen to give a 2.5% to some employees. Oral vote: Jessen-yes, Merchant-yes, Williams-no. There was more discussion, and council would like to table the matter till next meeting when hopefully all council will be present.

6. Land for sale south of Front Street: Tabled until next meeting.

7. ICAP grant: Council would like Clerk Jessen to apply for lighting for the new bridge.

8. Food Bank will be at the Community Building this Saturday instead of the school due to the school working on the floors in the lunch room.

9. Fence quote: There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to accept the ballfield fence quote from American Fence for $6442.00. CJ will contact them so they can begin work.

Anything from Councilman Merchant: no

Anything from Councilman Williams: no

Anything from Councilwoman Jessen: no

Anything from Clerk Jessen: no

Anything from Treasurer Junge: no

Anything from Attorney Metcalf: no

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting. Meeting was adjourned at 7:30 PM.

