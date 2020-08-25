Correctionville City Council Minutes — August 19, 2020
Correctionville City Council
Special City Council Meeting –
August 19, 2020
CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Special session on August 19, 2020, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.
ROLL CALL: Ron Sanderson, Sonya Kostan, Adam Petty, Bob Beazley and Dan Volkert. Absent: None.
APPROVE AGENDA: Motion by Petty, seconded by Sanderson to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.
BUSINESS
1. Motion by Sanderson 2nd by Kostan to approve hiring of Randy Wright to the maintenance position at a starting wage of $15.00 per hour. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.
With no further business, meeting was adjourned at 7:10 PM.
Signed:
NATHAN HEILMAN, Mayor
Attest:
CARLA MATHERS, City Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, August 27, 2020