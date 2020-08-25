Courtney Bruneau

Courtney Jo Bruneau, 46, of Moville, Iowa died Monday, August 24, 2020 at her home in Moville.

Celebration of Life will be held 1:00pm Friday, August 28, 2020 at Joe’s Shed. Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City is assisting the family with arrangements.

Courtney Jo was born June 28, 1974 in Sioux City the daughter of Joseph and Deborah (Montange) Petersen. She was raised in Moville and graduated from Woodbury Central High School.

Courtney married Travis Bruneau in January of 2001. Together they made their home in Moville.

Over the years, Courtney worked at Sam Club, Subway, and took care of family. She loved being a mom. Courtney enjoyed being with and taking care of her family. She had been a Girl Scout troop leader and had volunteered for many local programs. Courtney also liked to play card games.

Survivors include her husband, Travis Bruneau of Moville; two daughters, Jolee E. Bruneau and Rhuann P. Bruneau, both of Moville; her parents, Joe and Deb Petersen of Moville; her brother, Jason “Pete” (Denise) Petersen of Moville; her sister-in-law, Samantha Rush of Sioux City; grandmother-in-law, Phyllis Mann of Sioux City; a nephew, Dawson (Tavesha) Petersen of California; and a niece, Payton Petersen of Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Instead of sending flowers or cards, please make a donation to your preferred charity in Courtney’s name.