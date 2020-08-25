Dorothy Strong

Dorothy Elaine Strong, 94, of Allen, Nebraska, was received by her Lord on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at her home after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s Disease and heart failure.

Funeral services were held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Martinsburg, Nebraska on Friday, August 21 at 10:30 a.m. Reverend Michael Awe officiated. Private family interment will be at Graceland Cemetery in Sioux City, Iowa.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Arrangements are under the direction of Christy-Smith Funeral Home Morningside Chapel of Sioux City, Iowa. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com

Dorothy was born on the farm near Allen, Nebraska on April 11, 1926 to August and Emma (Fuoss) Lunz. She was the second to the youngest of 9 children and attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Martinsburg, Nebraska where she was baptized, confirmed and grew in her faith.

She attended high school in Maskell, Nebraska and transferred to Newcastle High School as a senior and graduated in 1944. After graduation she moved to Sioux City and was employed at St. Joseph’s Hospital as a nurse’s aide.

She later worked as a grocery clerk at Harold’s Grocery Store where she met her future husband, Raymond Strong, who was also employed there. She married Raymond on Jan. 10, 1954 in Martinsburg, Nebraks. In 1960, they settled on the family farm near Bronson, Iowa, where they farmed and raised their family.

Ray passed away in December 1999. Dorothy continued to live on the farm until 2013 when she moved to Allen, Nebraska to reside with family.

Dorothy had numerous jobs throughout the years, cooking at the Lawton-Bronson High School, administrative assistant for a nonprofit organization that assisted those 55 and older find employment, and as a residential aide helping those who were mentally challenged at Woodbury County Homestead.

She was an active member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Lawton, Iowa for many years.

She enjoyed helping others and had a special place in her heart for those who were struggling and less fortunate. Her strong faith in the Lord helped her throughout her lifetime and she was able to share that faith and comfort with others. She shared a very close bond with her special needs grandson, Cory, with whom she spent countless hours.

The titles that Dorothy enjoyed most, though, were Mom, Grandma and Great Grandma. She loved making Sunday dinners for her family and her meal was never complete without a few good pies. Her generous spirit and ability to laugh during tough times will be missed by all who knew her well.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all who cared for Dorothy with kindness and compassion — Dr Steven Joyce and staff, care providers Lynne Saunders and Linda Roth and the teams with Palliative Care and Hospice of Siouxland.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, August and Emma; her husband Raymond; an infant daughter, Sandra Sue; a grandson Cory Tomlinson and great-granddaughter Aslyn Elaine O’Riley, brothers: George (Bernice), Chester (Millie), Wilfred (Margaret), LeRoy (Betty) and Clifford; sisters Margaret (Clarence) Schlines, Viola (Walter) Small, and Irene Lunz; and a sister-in-law Eleanor Armstrong.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna (Rich) Roland, Allen, Nebraska; her son. Jim (Diane) Strong of Honey Creek, IA; grandchildren Kristin (Derek) O’Riley, Dylan Roland, Matthew, Andrea and Aaron Strong; great-grandchildren, Brecklan and Elise O’Riley; a sister-in-law, Jane Lunz and many nieces and nephews.