Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes & Bills — August 10, 2020

| | 0

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A
REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING OF THE
KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
August 10, 2020
CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER
The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 7:00 p.m.

2. ROLL CALL
Present:  Members: Pratt, Haggin and Collins.
Zoom call: Herbold

3. AGENDA
Motion was brought by Pratt, seconded by Collins, to approve the agenda.  All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF PREVIOUS MEETING MINUTES
Motion was made by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the July minutes.  All voted aye, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS
A detailed description of invoices were emailed with the board packet and there were no questions for discussion.  Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Haggin, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $129,718.57 from the general fund, $78,874.51 from the schoolhouse funds, $237.50 from lunch fund, $352,953.75 from Sales Tax fund, and $16,368.88 from the Kingsley activity fund.  All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT
July is a slow revenue month.  Salary and benefits for July and August are low due to the teacher salaries and benefits reallocated to FY19-20.  The instructional support levy provides funds for instructional expenses.  The instructional support levy was discussed and the continuation of this funding.  The ISL funds supported $260,338 in FY20 instructional expenses.  In order to continue this funding, a special election is required before June 30, 2021.  Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the financial report.  All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS:
Principal Wiese
Mr. Wiese’s motto for the 2020-2021 school year is “optimism”.  On 8/13, kindergarteners will attend one hour sessions for the day. This year there are 50 kindergarteners.  The 33rd grandparent’s/special friends day is cancelled for now.  Volleyball and Football practice will begin 8/20.  School pictures will be 9/9.  Technology for elementary and middle school students will be 1:1 next week.  K-1 grades will receive iPads.  Grades 2nd-8th will receive chrome books.  HS students will receive 1:1 technology by August 31.  Thank you for your support in 20/21.

Supt. Bailey
This fall, there will be 35 HS football players and 28 HS volleyball players.  Western Valley Conference schools voted on requiring masks at indoor extra-curricular activities.  In the Return to Learn plan, the board agreed to require masks in the commons, busses, and hallways.  For grades 5-12 when social distancing is not available, masks are required.  Community youth sports teams asked to use the outside facilities and the board agreed.  Mr. Bailey will follow-up on utilizing a filtration system on the HVAC units.

8. OLD BUSINESS — None
President Bubke passed the gavel to Vice President Haggin.

9. NEW BUSINESS
Late Filed Open Enrollment Request:
The board received open enrollment requests from two separate families.  Normally, the open enrollment deadline would be March 1.  The legislature re-opened open enrollment, for a limited time and a limited scope.  The reopening started on July 1st and went to July 15th.  This reopening was just to the virtual academies.  We received applications that were signed on July 21 and July 29, outside the window allowed and they do not fall under one of the good cause exemptions.  The applications noted no medical concerns regarding their applications.

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to deny the open enrollment application for Areanna Snorton.  Herbold, Collins and Pratt voted aye, motion carried.  President Bubke abstained.

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to deny the open enrollment application for Jacob Leekley.  Herbold, Collins and Pratt voted aye, motion carried.  President Bubke abstained.

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to deny the open enrollment application for John Leekley.  Herbold, Collins and Pratt voted aye, motion carried.  President Bubke abstained.

Vice President Haggin passed the gavel to President Bubke

Substitute Teacher Pay:
Motion by Collins, seconded by Haggin to raise substitute teacher pay from $100 p/day to $125 p/day.  All voted aye, motion carried.

Contract Recommendations:
Motion by Pratt, seconded by Collins to approve Nathan Kabisch as part-time custodian.  All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve Bart Boustead as HS assistant football coach.  All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Haggin to approve Kelley Colfack as HS library aide.  All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Pratt to approve Kim Saxon as a special education aide.   All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Pratt, seconded by Haggin to approve Rob Wiese as co-head junior high football coach.  All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Haggin, seconded by Collins to approve Scott Bailey as co-head junior high football coach.  All voted aye, motion carried.

Textbook Purchase:
Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to purchase HS social studies from McGraw Hill for $10,472.33.  All voted aye, motion carried.

Facility Project Update:
The auditorium sound system purchased with Missouri River Historical funds has been completed.  Construction projects on the front entrance have been completed including the repaving of the entrance, a handicap ramp and the expansion of the parking area.  The key access system was upgraded to a mobile application instead of a desktop computer.

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve $17,640.00 from Apple Inc. for 60 K-1 Ipads.  All voted aye, motion carried.  GEAR funds from the State of Iowa will pay for K-1 iPads from Apple Inc.

Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve Aksarben Roofing’s bid for $128,369 to complete roof repairs.  All voted aye, motion carried.

Approval of the SIAC Committee:
Motion by Haggin, seconded by Collins to approve the School Improvement Advisory Committee.  All voted aye, motion carried.

Fundraiser Requests:
A crowd funding request from Mrs. Compton to fund 4th grade classroom supplies.  Motion by Pratt, seconded by Collins to approve the crowd funding request for Mrs. Compton 4th grade classroom.  All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Pratt, seconded by Collins to approve the annual fundraisers as provided by Mr. Bailey.  All voted aye, motion carried.

10.  ADJOURNMENT
At 8:39 p.m., motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt to adjourn the meeting.  All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary
Matt Bubke, Board President

NEWSPAPER REPORT
Ahlers & Cooney, P.C.  Legal Services    331.50
Bailey, Amy  Reimburse    141.47
Barkley Asphalt Inc.  Asphalt Work    9,120.00
Beck Engineering, Inc.  Services    400.00
Beelner’s Service Inc.  Plumbing/Heating Repairs    1,832.26
Bohle Construction LLC  Services    2,485.64
Bomgaars  Supplies    237.54
Bottjen Implement Supplies    60.00
Bottjen, Sarah Cheer Judge    10.00
Brecher Concrete LLC  Supplies    3,415.00
Card Service Center  Credit Card Payment    5,686.11
Certified Testing Services, Inc.  Services    3,596.00
Champion Teamwear  Supplies    73.95
Cheerzone  Supplies    84.93
Chesterman  Fund Raising Supplies    40.00
Chet’s  Supplies    18.51
City Of Kingsley  Water/Sewer    1,151.82
City Of Pierson  Water/Sewer    127.89
Clark’s Hardware LLC  Misc. Supplies    710.43
Clark, Michelle  Refund    88.93
Diamedical USA Equipment LLC  Supplies    597.00
Dunwell LLC  Services    33,164.64
Eakes Supply Supplies    10,082.48
FEH Associates Inc.  Architectural Study    11,380.00
First Cooperative Association-Corp     Fuel, Supplies    1,728.45
Fleet US LLC  Supplies    792.08
Flinn Scientific Inc.  Instr. Supplies    48.00
Florke, Jen  Cheer Judge    10.00
Follett School Solutions Inc.  Used Textbooks    1,525.34
Frontier Communications  Telephone Service    783.36
Fusion Products Supplies    411.00
Goodwin, Nicole  Reimbursement    430.40
Gordon Flesch Company  Copier Service, Supplies    633.84
Gracenotes LLC  Supplies    34.99
Grahams Graphics  Printing Supplies    68.00
Hillyard/Sioux Falls  Janitorial Supplies    264.80
Holiday Inn Downtown  Lodging    2,319.52
Home Depot U.S.A. Inc.  Supplies    246.19
Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union  Tournament Admissions    1,704.00
Iowa High School Speech Association  Entry Fees    144.00
Iowa Communications Network  Services    41.41
Iowa High School Athletic Assn  Dues/Fees    8,526.00
Jim Harvey Agency Inc.  Insurance Premiums    83,600.50
K-P Lunch Fund  Reimbursement    3,715.00
L & L Builders Co.  Services    349,357.75
Lalumendre, Vicki  Reimbursement    10.67
Lammers Automotive  Vehicle Repairs    133.83
Lets Shred It  Services    45.00
Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.  Instr. Supplies    172.93
McQueen’s Soft Water Corp.  Services    56.70
Menards-Sioux City  Supplies    207.49
Mid American Energy Company  Gas/Elec Service    11,769.47
Midstates Bank/Randi Anstine  State Baseball    1,746.00
Moville Record  Subscription    217.68
Northwest AEA  Instr. Supplies    130.00
NW District FFA  Dues    25.00
Odeys, Inc Field Supplies    343.00
Olea Kiosks Inc.  Grant Equipment    4,594.50
Pay.Gov  Tuition    3,655.00
Pick, Tracey  Cheer Tryout Judge    10.00
Pratt, Kate  Reimburse    237.50
Presto-X Company  Pest Control    116.00
Really Good Stuff, LLC  Instructional Supplies    592.67
Rick’s Computers  Computer Supplies/Service    1,284.00
Roepke, Gregg  Reimbursement    70.35
Rohde, Annie Cheer Judge    10.00
Rolling Oil Co.  Gasoline-Oil/Service    47.32
Roto Rooter  Plumbing Service    630.25
Sanitary Services  Garbage Service    595.90
Schaeuble, Shelly  Reimbursement    100.00
Scholastic  Instructional Supply    1,465.17
School Specialty Inc.  Instr. Supplies    99.01
Schroeder, Mark  Reimbursement    106.08
Secure Benefits Systems  Flex Plan Fees    3,636.47
Select Fire & Safety  Services    721.00
Staples Advantage  Supplies    342.54
Themes & Variations Inc.  Supplies    149.95
US Postal Service  Mailing Permit/Postage    187.34
Vernier Software & Technology  Supplies    321.38
Western Iowa Tech Comm College  Jazz Entry    460.00
Wiatel  Services    426.39
Wiese, Rob  Reimburse    386.02
William V Macgill & Co.  Medical Supplies    1,818.80
Wisnieski, Stanley  Services    100.00

Published in The Record
Thursday, August 27, 2020

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment