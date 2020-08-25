Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes & Bills — August 10, 2020

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A

REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING OF THE

KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

August 10, 2020

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 7:00 p.m.

2. ROLL CALL

Present: Members: Pratt, Haggin and Collins.

Zoom call: Herbold

3. AGENDA

Motion was brought by Pratt, seconded by Collins, to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF PREVIOUS MEETING MINUTES

Motion was made by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the July minutes. All voted aye, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

A detailed description of invoices were emailed with the board packet and there were no questions for discussion. Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Haggin, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $129,718.57 from the general fund, $78,874.51 from the schoolhouse funds, $237.50 from lunch fund, $352,953.75 from Sales Tax fund, and $16,368.88 from the Kingsley activity fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

July is a slow revenue month. Salary and benefits for July and August are low due to the teacher salaries and benefits reallocated to FY19-20. The instructional support levy provides funds for instructional expenses. The instructional support levy was discussed and the continuation of this funding. The ISL funds supported $260,338 in FY20 instructional expenses. In order to continue this funding, a special election is required before June 30, 2021. Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS:

Principal Wiese

Mr. Wiese’s motto for the 2020-2021 school year is “optimism”. On 8/13, kindergarteners will attend one hour sessions for the day. This year there are 50 kindergarteners. The 33rd grandparent’s/special friends day is cancelled for now. Volleyball and Football practice will begin 8/20. School pictures will be 9/9. Technology for elementary and middle school students will be 1:1 next week. K-1 grades will receive iPads. Grades 2nd-8th will receive chrome books. HS students will receive 1:1 technology by August 31. Thank you for your support in 20/21.

Supt. Bailey

This fall, there will be 35 HS football players and 28 HS volleyball players. Western Valley Conference schools voted on requiring masks at indoor extra-curricular activities. In the Return to Learn plan, the board agreed to require masks in the commons, busses, and hallways. For grades 5-12 when social distancing is not available, masks are required. Community youth sports teams asked to use the outside facilities and the board agreed. Mr. Bailey will follow-up on utilizing a filtration system on the HVAC units.

8. OLD BUSINESS — None

President Bubke passed the gavel to Vice President Haggin.

9. NEW BUSINESS

Late Filed Open Enrollment Request:

The board received open enrollment requests from two separate families. Normally, the open enrollment deadline would be March 1. The legislature re-opened open enrollment, for a limited time and a limited scope. The reopening started on July 1st and went to July 15th. This reopening was just to the virtual academies. We received applications that were signed on July 21 and July 29, outside the window allowed and they do not fall under one of the good cause exemptions. The applications noted no medical concerns regarding their applications.

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to deny the open enrollment application for Areanna Snorton. Herbold, Collins and Pratt voted aye, motion carried. President Bubke abstained.

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to deny the open enrollment application for Jacob Leekley. Herbold, Collins and Pratt voted aye, motion carried. President Bubke abstained.

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to deny the open enrollment application for John Leekley. Herbold, Collins and Pratt voted aye, motion carried. President Bubke abstained.

Vice President Haggin passed the gavel to President Bubke

Substitute Teacher Pay:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Haggin to raise substitute teacher pay from $100 p/day to $125 p/day. All voted aye, motion carried.

Contract Recommendations:

Motion by Pratt, seconded by Collins to approve Nathan Kabisch as part-time custodian. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve Bart Boustead as HS assistant football coach. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Haggin to approve Kelley Colfack as HS library aide. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Pratt to approve Kim Saxon as a special education aide. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Pratt, seconded by Haggin to approve Rob Wiese as co-head junior high football coach. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Haggin, seconded by Collins to approve Scott Bailey as co-head junior high football coach. All voted aye, motion carried.

Textbook Purchase:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to purchase HS social studies from McGraw Hill for $10,472.33. All voted aye, motion carried.

Facility Project Update:

The auditorium sound system purchased with Missouri River Historical funds has been completed. Construction projects on the front entrance have been completed including the repaving of the entrance, a handicap ramp and the expansion of the parking area. The key access system was upgraded to a mobile application instead of a desktop computer.

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve $17,640.00 from Apple Inc. for 60 K-1 Ipads. All voted aye, motion carried. GEAR funds from the State of Iowa will pay for K-1 iPads from Apple Inc.

Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve Aksarben Roofing’s bid for $128,369 to complete roof repairs. All voted aye, motion carried.

Approval of the SIAC Committee:

Motion by Haggin, seconded by Collins to approve the School Improvement Advisory Committee. All voted aye, motion carried.

Fundraiser Requests:

A crowd funding request from Mrs. Compton to fund 4th grade classroom supplies. Motion by Pratt, seconded by Collins to approve the crowd funding request for Mrs. Compton 4th grade classroom. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Pratt, seconded by Collins to approve the annual fundraisers as provided by Mr. Bailey. All voted aye, motion carried.

10. ADJOURNMENT

At 8:39 p.m., motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt to adjourn the meeting. All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

NEWSPAPER REPORT

