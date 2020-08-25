Legal Notice — Plymouth County Civil Service Commission

Legal Notice

PLYMOUTH COUNTY DEPUTY SHERIFF

CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION

(341.A Code of Iowa)

ENTRANCE EXAMINATIONS:

The Plymouth County Deputy Sheriff Civil Service Commission is now accepting applications for the position of County Deputy Sheriff. The Plymouth County Sheriff intends to hire to fill an open position in January of 2021. The Civil Service Commission is fulfilling the requirement to maintain a list of certified applicants every 2 years, for filling open positions.

GENERAL QUALIFICATIONS & REQUIREMENTS:

Applicants must be a citizen of the United States, be between ages 18 and 60 years old, have a current driver’s license, be a resident of Plymouth County, Iowa, or intend to become a resident upon hire in Plymouth County. If an applicant is not already a certified officer in the State of Iowa, they must pass the ILEA standard physical agility test and a written exam administered through the Civil Service Commissions. If an applicant has taken and passed the Civil Service written exam within one year in Iowa, they may roll over that passing written exam score and be exempt from taking the written exam again, but are required to still take the physical exam. The County Civil Service Commissions will also accept a certified officer as a lateral transfer to become a certified applicant for employment at the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, and not need to take the written exam but is still required to complete the physical exam. All applicants are required to complete and submit the application. All applicants, upon hire will undergo an interview, will be finger printed and will consent to a full background check.

APPLICATION INFORMATION & FILING:

Employment applications to become a Plymouth County Deputy Sheriff will be available beginning on Monday, August 24th 2020. Applications can be obtained from the Personnel Director, Stacey Feldman, in the Plymouth County Auditor’s Office at 215 4th Ave. SE, Le Mars, Iowa. Business hours are from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm weekdays or please contact Stacey Feldman at 712-546-6100, and an application can be mailed or emailed to any applicant. Any other applications will not be accepted. All applicants must return their signed application by mailing them to the Civil Service Commission for Deputy Sheriff, c/o Stacey Feldman, Civil Service Personnel Director, 215 4th Ave. SE, Le Mars, Iowa 51031, postmarked NO LATER THAN Friday, September 18th, 2020, or by delivering the application to the Plymouth County Auditor’s Office in person by 5:00 pm on September 18th, 2020.

TESTING: The physical agility test will be held at the Le Mars Community High School outdoor track at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30th, 2020. Please arrive by 5:15 pm to check in. The written examination will follow on September 30th, 2020, and will be held at the Plymouth County Law Enforcement Center, 451 14th Ave. NE, Le Mars, Iowa at 7:30 p.m. in the lower level conference/training room.

Applicants are required to pass all parts of the physical agility test or will not be able to proceed with the written exam. Applicants will need to provide a current Driver’s License / Photo ID before being able to begin the physical agility and written exams. A $25.00 FEE IS REQUIRED AT THE TIME OF THE WRITTEN EXAM or the applicant will not be unable to take the exam. When an applicant passes the physical and written exam, they will be placed on the Plymouth County Deputy Sheriff certified applicant list for possible hire.

CERTIFICATION – Upon passing the physical and written exams applicants are thus certified for possible employment for a 2-year period if a deputy sheriff position should be available during that time at Plymouth County.

CONTACT: If you have any questions about the Plymouth County Civil Service Deputy Sheriff Entrance Exam, please feel free to contact Stacey Feldman, Personnel Director and County Auditor at 712-546-6100.

DATED: August 2020

BY THE ORDER OF THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 27, 2020