Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes & Bills — August 10, 2020

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

REGULAR BOARD MEETING

Date: Monday, August 10, 2020

Time: 7:00 PM

Place: Media Center, MVAO Middle School, Anthon, Iowa; livestreamed on Facebook

Present: Wimmer, Kennedy, Mead, Streck, and Schram

Absent: None

Others: One guest and many viewing our Facebook Live stream

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:03 PM

II. Communications

A. Public Forum – none

B. Correspondence – none

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Reports

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $197,586.03; Management $3,117.06; PPEL $17,946.55; Infrastructure $7,459.15; Extra & Hourly Pay $41,449.27.

E. Activity Account: $6,222.37

F. School Meal Program: $9,695.53

Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring – Schram moved and Streck seconded to approve the resignation of Kody Berg from HS Asst. Wrestling Coach. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

B. Handbook Additions – Streck moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the presented handbook change. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

C. Back to School Fundraiser Request for Cheerleading – Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to approve the cheerleading mask fundraiser for this fall. 5 ayes. Motion carried. Please contact Lea Tirevold if you would like to order a RAMS face mask

V. Discussion Items

A. Updates on Fall Activity Preparation – A special thank you to Rick’s Computers and First Security Bank for donating cloth face masks for our students and staff. A special thank you to our hot lunch staff and volunteers for helping to serve just over 17,000 meals to our students since March 22. We will be receiving $25,200 from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund to help families with technology and connectivity. MVAO is working with Western Valley Schools to develop and communicate a uniform set of guidelines for spectators at all indoor and outdoor school activities. Considerations include face covering requirements for all spectators.

More information to follow regarding fall sports.

VI. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Election of Officers

B. Appointments:

1. Federal/State Relations Network Representative

2. County Conference Board Representative

3. Coordinator of Affirmative Action and 504/Americans with Disabilities

C. Fund Raising Activities for 2020-2021

D. Review of District’s Student Achievement Goals

Announcements

A. First day of classes – August 24, 2020

B. Next meeting – August 31, 2020 and September 14, 2020 at 7:00 PM in Mapleton

Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:34 PM

The board continued to meet in exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

MV/A-O BOARD BILLS

GENERAL FUND

AMERICAN SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESS SUPPLIES 1,379.22

BEESON, GARY REIMBURSEMENT 100.00

BENCHMARK EDUCATION COMPANY SUPPLIES 8,135.00

BERG, KODY REIMBURSEMENT 34.22

BLAKE, SHARI REIMBURSEMENT 64.07

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 590.35

BURGESS CLINICS BILLING SERVICES DOT PHYSICAL 100.00

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTER-CARD FUEL 226.98

CATHOLIC CHARITIES DANBURY CATHOLIC CARES 1,000.00

CENEX FLEETCARD FUEL 119.43

CENTURYLINK TELEPHONE 348.27

CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL UTILITIES 9,161.45

CITY OF MAPLETON UTILITIES 8,661.07

COLLEGE COMMUNITY SCHOOL TUITION 3,967.92

GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE 122.50

GOODHEART-WILLCOX PUBLISHER TEXTBOOKS 14,299.90

GOPHER PERFORMANCE SUPPLIES 2,094.82

HAMMAN, AMY REIMBURSEMENT 220.45

HAND2MIND SUPPLIES 42.45

HEALTHIEST YOU INSURANCE 684.00

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL, THE SUPPLIES 2,873.22

HORN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL PHYSICAL 132.00

INLAND TRUCK PARTS AND SERVICE SUPPLIES 4,138.08

IOWA ASSOC. OF SCHOOL BUSINESS OFFICIALS REGISTRATION 75.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK INTERNET 17.47

JENNIFER, GOSLAR REIMBURSEMENT 76.95

JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE SUPPLIES 481.44

KENDALL HUNT CURRICULUM MATERIALS 514.98

KIRCHGATTER, MONA REIMBURSEMENT 133.75

KLINGENSMITH, SHONA REIMBURSEMENT 16.05

MAPLETON BP FUEL 131.51

MAPLETON PRESS LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW 297.50

MAYNARD, ROCHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 506.89

MENARDS SUPPLIES 1,185.15

MERCY MEDICAL SERVICES PHYSICALS 429.00

MOC-FLOYD VALLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOL TUITION 1,513.03

MORGAN, KERA REIMBURSEMENT 7.48

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLISHING/ADVERTISING 875.83

NASCO SUPPLIES 260.40

NEUBAUM, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 330.66

NORTHWEST AREA EDUCATION AGENCY SUPPLIES 340.00

NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS, INC. SUPPLIES 80.00

PIONEER MANUFACTURING COMPANY SUPPLIES 1,044.00

PRIMEX WIRELESS, INC. SUPPLIES 244.84

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 348.31

RAINBOW RESOURCES SUPPLIES 1,363.40

REALLY GOOD STUFF SUPPLIES 697.94

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. SERVICES 106.00

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 193.00

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE 2,504.78

SCHOLASTIC INC. SUPPLIES 1,431.78

SCHOLASTIC INC. SUPPLIES 98.18

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA MEMBERSHIPS/REGISTRATIONS 600.00

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 779.88

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL TUITION 641.88

SUNNYBROOK FLOWERS 121.00

THELANDER, JEFF REIMBURSEMENT 101.65

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 62,115.37

VERIZON BUSINESS SERVICES TELEPHONE 872.22

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE BUS DRIVER TRAINING 830.00

WESTWOOD COMMUNITY SCHOOL TUITION 57,509.32

WIMMER, JON REIMBURSEMENT 213.99

Fund Total: 197,586.03

MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 3,117.06

Fund Total: 3,117.06

PHYSICAL PLNT & EQUIP LEVY FUND

BLUE SPACE CREATIVE WEBSITE 31.25

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER BUILDING SUPPLIES 7,992.30

dba MAPLETON ROOTER & PLUMBING SERVICES 902.00

INCONTROL ELECTRONICS SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM 1,600.00

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 7,421.00

Fund Total: 17,946.55

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

DECKER SPORTS SUPPLIES 917.00

DENHERDER, LUCAS OFFICIAL 110.00

DOUGHERTY, SAMANTHA REIMBURSEMENT 34.25

GILL, GAIGE REIMBURSE 46.12

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 1,179.50

HARRIMAN, WADE OFFICIAL 105.00

IOWA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE SALES TAX 48.00

KIMMES, JAKE OFFICIAL 110.00

MEYER, CHARLIE OFFICIAL 105.00

MEYER, JONATHAN OFFICIAL 105.00

PORTA PHONE FOOTBALL SUPPLIES 2,500.00

RSCHOOLTODAY SERVICES 437.50

RUSTIC LILY, THE SUPPLIES 415.00

TOKHEIM, DALE OFFICIAL 110.00

Fund Total: 6,222.37

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

HILAND DAIRY MILK 1,440.55

MARTIN BROS. FOOD/SUPPLIES 8,254.98

Fund Total: 9,695.53

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

GORDON FLESCH COMPANY COPIER LEASE 1,502.36

NCH dba CHEMSEARCH SUPPLIES 1,555.40

PQL SUPPLIES 547.39

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 3,854.00

Fund Total: 7,459.15

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 27, 2020