Notice of Public Meeting — Woodbury County Solid Waste Agency

Public Notice

The Woodbury County Area Solid Waste Agency invites all interested parties to a public meeting to discuss a recently approved study of groundwater at the Woodbury County Sanitary Landfill. The proposed environmental groundwater protection measures for the landfill will be reviewed.

The Agency will also be discussing the Solid Waste Comprehensive Plan Update. The public is welcome to attend the meeting to discuss solid waste management pro¬grams within the planning area. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, September 9th at 6:30 PM at the Climbing Hill substation located at 121 Deer Run Trail, Climbing Hill, Iowa.

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 27, 2020