Pierson City Council Minutes — August 12, 2020

Pierson City Council

The Pierson City Council met in regular session on Wednesday August 12, 2020. All council were present. Mayor Struve called the meeting to order at 7PM. Motion by Saxen to approve the consent agenda with the exception of the animal permit to be discussed further in the meeting. The consent agenda included minutes and financials from July, claims thru August 12, three building permits and an animal permit. The motion was seconded by Bubke, all voted aye; motion carried.

Receipts by Fund:General $20056.15, Road Use $4903.76, Special Rev $2.55, Proprietary $17321.41. Disbursements by Fund: $15227.92, Road use $2881.95, Special Rev $2699.09, Proprietary $5637.41

The Woodbury County Sheriff report was given by SGT Boetger. The county responded to 3 calls for service and conducted over 30 hours of directed patrol.

Council discussed with the applicant the animal permit for 708 1st St. Motion by Sistrunk to approve the application with a review if city received any complaints, motion seconded by Saxen- Roll call: Saxen, Sistrunk, Bubke and Krier voted aye on the motion McQueen voted nay.

Public Forum: Keith Swanson addressed the council regarding his horses being out and was present to inquire how the process to rescind an animal permit worked. Per Code the Council makes the decision on animal permits.

Updates from inspections: none. Council person Saxen asked the committee if Thank You letters were sent to those that complied committee will check.

RESOLUTION 2020-11

A RESOLUTION AWARDING THE CONTRACT ON THE FRONT STREET SEWER LINING.

Motion by Sistrunk to approve the low bid submitted by Visu-Sewer of $35363, seconded by McQueen, all vote aye; motion carried.

Motion by Sistrunk to adjourn the meeting, seconded by Bubke, all voted aye; meeting adjourned.

Jeanette Beekman

City Clerk

Claims:

Iowa One Call locates $13.50

REC electric $25.67

US Postal Service postage $30.00

Amazon supplies $44.95

Builders Sharpening supplies $48.95

Amazon supplies $50.00

Verizon phone/internet $56.88

Airgas supplies $64.12

Alexis Wiig deposit refund $64.91

The Record publishing $65.62

Clarks Hardware supplies $72.17

Nicole Badgerow deposit refund $78.22

Amazon supplies $129.95

City of Pierson water/sewer $163.38

New Coop fuel $170.74

Badger Meter cell fee $170.88

EMP supplies $176.92

Frontier phone/internet $200.59

Mangold testing $207.50

Iowa DNR NPDES permit $210.00

USA Blue Book reagents $239.97

Staples supplies $332.69

Clerkbooks accounting support $750.00

PCC billing $818.65

IPERS pension $1,081.90

Veenstra and Kimm Prof. Fees $1,251.70

United States Treasury withholding $1,483.32

Thompson,Phipps and Thompson legal fees $1,605.00

MidAmerican electric $1,755.03

LP Gill landfill $1,830.00

Simmering Cory Prof. Fees $2,000.00

Wellmark insurance $2,368.50

New Coop propane $4,445.90

Viking Industrial tower paint $41,800.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 27, 2020