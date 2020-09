Carolyn Garner, 60, of Pierson, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, August 27, 2020 at her residence in Pierson, Iowa.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Rock Solid Assembly Church in LeMars, Iowa. Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.