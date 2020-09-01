City of Correctionville

NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CORRECTIONVILLE, IOWA

ON THE MATTER OF THE PROPOSED AUTHORIZATION OF A LOAN AND DISBURSEMENT AGREEMENT

AND THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $60,000 SEWER REVENUE CAPITAL LOAN NOTES,

AND THE PUBLIC HEARING ON THE AUTHORIZATION AND ISSUANCE THEREOF

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the Council of the City of Correctionville, Iowa, will hold a public hearing on the 14th day of September, 2020, at 7 o’clock P.M., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 312 Driftwood St., Correctionville, Iowa, City of Correctionville, Iowa, at which meeting the Council proposes to take additional action for the authorization of a Loan and Disbursement Agreement by and between the City and the Iowa Finance Authority, and the issuance to the Iowa Finance Authority of not to exceed $60,000 Sewer Revenue Capital Loan Notes to evidence the obligations of the City under said Loan and Disbursement Agreement, in order to provide funds to pay the costs of acquisition, construction, reconstruction, extending, remodeling, improving, repairing and equipping all or part of the Municipal Sewer System. The Notes will not constitute general obligations or be payable in any manner by taxation, but will be payable from and secured by the Net Revenues of the Municipal Sewer System.

The proceeds of the Sewer Revenue Capital Loan Notes may be applied to pay project costs directly or to pay interim financing which the City will issue in anticipation of the future receipt of funds or Note proceeds applicable to the foregoing project and purpose.

At the above meeting the Council shall receive oral or written objections from any resident or property owner of the City, to the above action. After all objections have been received and considered, the Council will at this meeting or at any adjournment thereof, take additional action for the authorization of said Loan and Disbursement Agreement and the issuance of Notes or will abandon the proposal to issue the Notes.

This Notice is given by order of the Council of the City of Correctionville, Iowa, as provided by Sections 384.24A and 384.83 of the Code of Iowa, as amended.

Dated this 27th day of August, 2020.

/s/ Carla Mathers

City Clerk, City of Correctionville, State of Iowa

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 3, 2020