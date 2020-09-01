City of Correctionville — Notice of Public Hearing
City of Correctionville
LEGAL NOTICE
The City Council of the City of Correctionville shall hold a public hearing on September 14, 2020 at 7:15 p.m. in the Correctionville Council Chambers, City Hall, 312 Driftwood Street, Correctionville, Iowa 51016, to vacate the following described property:
The South Ten Feet (S 10’) of Washington Street (now called 7th Street) abutting the East 57.5 Feet (E 57.5’) of Lot Eighteen (18), Castle’s Addition to Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa
Any citizen may submit oral or written statements for or against said vacation. After all statements are received the City Council shall act on the vacation.
Dated this 5th day of August, 2020.
City of Correctionville
By: /s/ Nathan Heilman
Nathan Heilman, Mayor
Attest:
/s/ Carla Mathers
Carla Mathers, Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, September 3, 2020