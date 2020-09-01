City of Correctionville — Notice of Public Hearing

City of Correctionville

LEGAL NOTICE

The City Council of the City of Correctionville shall hold a public hearing on September 14, 2020 at 7:15 p.m. in the Correctionville Council Chambers, City Hall, 312 Driftwood Street, Correctionville, Iowa 51016, to vacate the following described property:

The South Ten Feet (S 10’) of Washington Street (now called 7th Street) abutting the East 57.5 Feet (E 57.5’) of Lot Eighteen (18), Castle’s Addition to Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa

Any citizen may submit oral or written statements for or against said vacation. After all statements are received the City Council shall act on the vacation.

Dated this 5th day of August, 2020.

City of Correctionville

By: /s/ Nathan Heilman

Nathan Heilman, Mayor

Attest:

/s/ Carla Mathers

Carla Mathers, Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 3, 2020