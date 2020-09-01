Jody M. Klug, 70, of South Sioux City, died on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at his daughter’s home in Honey Creek, Iowa surrounded by family.

Funeral Services were at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Waterbury Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Jody was born January 25, 1950 in Kingsley, Iowa, the son of Raymond and Pearl (Lee) Klug.

As a child he moved with his family to Waterbury, Nebraska, then to a farm near Hubbard. He graduated from Emerson Hubbard Community School in 1969.

Jody married Charlyne Lenz June 30, 1974. Over the years, he worked at IBP which later became Tyson for over 45 years and at Wal-Mart for several years, along with RCX Railcrew and several other part-time jobs.

Jody is survived by his wife, Charlyne Klug; daughter, Dawn (Randy) Davis and a son, Shawn (Becca) Klug; grandchildren Daniel, Summer and Cody; siblings Velma (Duane) Wiig, Norma (Ken) McParland, Keith (Sandy) Klug and Kenny (Kristin) Klug; a sister-in-law, Sharon (Rick) Bakkom; a niece, Anna Wiig and a nephew, Jason (Shannon) Wiig; a great-niece, Haylee Wiig and a great nephew, Conner Wiig.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a niece.