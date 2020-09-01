Margaret Teter

Margaret A. (Schieuer) Teter, 80, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City, Iowa.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 5 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Kingsley.

Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, September 4 with a rosary said by St. Therese Study Club, beginning at 4:30 p.m. The family will be present from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. followed by a prayer service beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley.

Margaret Ann (Schieuer) Teter was born June 15, 1940, in Woodbury County, Iowa to Roy W. Schieuer and Dorothy (Petersen) Schieuer. She attended Kingsley Public School, graduating in 1958.

Following graduation, Margaret began her secretarial career in Sioux City. In 1962 she moved to Kansas City, Missouri, where she met her husband, Larry E. Teter.

They were married on May 29, 1966 in Kansas City. They lived and worked there until 1976 when they moved to Garnett, Kansas. In 1989, they relocated to Fort Collins, Colorado.

After Larry’s death on July 24, 2001, Margaret returned to Sioux City to be closer to her family.

Margaret was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church where she served as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion and Lector. She was a member of Sierra Club of Siouxland, Blessed Sacrament Pastoral Council, and St. Therese Study Club, serving various offices in these organizations.

Survivors include brothers and sisters Ron and Nancy Schieuer of Sioux City, IA; Coralene Arkfeld of Yreka, CA; Patricia and David Walker of Bella Vista, AR; Sandra and Richard Wyssmann of Gravois Mills, MO; Sheryl and Loren Koch of Kingsley, IA; Loren and Jane Schieuer of Pierson, IA; and Rick and Jewel Schieuer of Omaha, NE. She is also survived by her much-loved nieces, nephews, great- nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Larry E. Teter, and her parents, Roy and Dorothy Schieuer.

In lieu of flowers, Margaret requests memorials be made to The Abbey of St. Walburga, (32109 N. U.S. Highway 287, Virginia Dale, CO 80536); St. Michael’s Church in Kingsley, Iowa; or Blessed Sacrament Church in Sioux City, Iowa.