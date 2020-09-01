Moville City Council Minutes & Bills — August 19, 2020

Moville City Council
Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Mike Ofert, Joel Robinson, Tom Conolly and John Parks are present. Paul Malm is absent. The August 5, 2020 meeting was not held due to lack of agenda items. Ofert motioned to approve agenda, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motions to approve the minutes from meetings on July 15th and special July 29th meeting, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Council discussed the claims report and Weaver let the council know there is one more bill that needs to be paid out of this report for $81,820 to Murphy for new end-loader. Conolly motioned to approve the bills/claims with the addition of the Murphy bill, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Conolly motioned to approve the Utility Billing Trial Balance, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve the July Treasurer’s report, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the fence permit from Kelly Benedix of 810 Terrtam. Conolly motioned to approve the permit, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Guests include Mike Weaver, Officer Chris Kim, Chad Thompson, Blake Stubbs, Dawn Thomas, Jerry Sailer, Judy Ericsson, and two other guests. During open forum, Judy Ericsson brought pictures of and discussed the state of the alley and street near her home. There are potholes, loose gravel, exposed rebar, and other problems near the alley north of the intersection at Jones and Pearl streets. These areas have been patched with temporary repairs but are still in need of further repair. Weaver informed the council that he has plans to complete the work in this area next year but cannot do it right now because of the extensive project being done at the other end of the alley.

Jerry Sailer gave a Fire Department update. Mike Weaver gave a Public Works update. Weaver discussed the need for and bids to repair to the roof at City Hall. Robinson motioned to accept the roof repair bid for $24,513 from Elevate which includes removing the existing rock, seconded by Conolly. All ayes, motion carries. Council discussed the need for repair and the bids to repair the A/C system which includes replacing two chillers at the Community Center. Council and Weaver decided to just fix the actuator for now with Rasmussen and complete the more serious of the repairs in the spring.

Rodriguez was not in attendance to give a Police Department update.

Council reviewed Ordinance 2020-4 regarding Chapter 69.09 parking ordinance. There are a few changes that they would like to make to this Ordinance so it will be added to the next agenda for review and possible adoption.

Council considered Resolution 2020-33 fixing date for a public hearing on the proposal to enter into a Development Agreement with Ridge Estate Holdings, LLC, and providing for publication of notice thereof. Ofert motioned to set the Public Hearing to September 2, 2020 at 6pm, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considered Resolution 2020-34 directing the acceptance of a proposal to purchase $1,120,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, series 2020. Conolly motioned to adopt this Resolution 2020-34, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries.

Council discussed the Liquor License application from Sunnybrook Flower Shop. Ofert motions to approve this application, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Mayor and Council discussed concerns.

With no further business Robinson motioned to adjourn around 7:25 pm and Conolly seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk
Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES
GENERAL TOTAL    92,266.59
ROAD USE TAX TOTAL    27,203.20
LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL    17,711.12
TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL    350.99
DEBT SERVICE TOTAL    916.60
WATER TOTAL    26,883.06
SEWER TOTAL    22,719.25
STORM WATER TOTAL    1,398.49
TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND    189,449.30

CLAIMS REPORT
Vendor Checks/Payroll Checks: 7/17/2020 to 8/19/2020
4-WAY STOP SHOP  FIRE DEPT. FUEL    157.11
ACCO POOL PAINTING  DEPOSIT    18,854.25
AGRIVISION EQUIPMENT GROUP  PARK SUPPLIES    48.06
AMAZON  Office 365 for PD computers
BARB ALLNER  PARK RENTAL & DEPOSIT REFUND    150.00
BLACKBURN MARKING FLAGS  MARKING FLAGS    163.80
BOMGAARS  SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS    950.95
BROWN SUPPLY CO.  STORM SEWER REPAIRS    1,473.20
COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER  CHILD SUPPORT    276.00
CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC.  MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING    5,639.80
CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA  CAFETERIA    684.42
CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER  WATER BILL    210.00
CLARK EQUIPMENT CO.  NEW SKIDLOADER    45,476.98
CONTINENTAL RESEARCH CORP  WW CHEMICALS    966.87
CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL  VEHICLE MAINTENANCE STREETS    1,686.82
DEBRA WILCOX  COMMUNITY CTR DEPOSIT REFUND    100.00
SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH  WATER TESTING    28.00
IOWA DEPT OF NATURAL RESOURCES  ANNUAL NPDES FEE    210.00
AT&T MOBILITY  ACCOUNT 287291043045    315.90
FLEWELLING SAND & GRAVEL  MOTEL 20 DEMOLITION/GRADING    48,460.00
GCC ALLIANCE CONCRETE CO, INC.  CONCRETE PROJECTS    3,100.00
GILL HAULING INC.  GARBAGE TONAGE    2,586.08
GLAZERS COMMUNITY CENTER  BAR SUPPLIES    95.60
HAWKINS INC.  WATER CHEMICALS    984.29
HSA – MIKE WEAVER  HSA    600.00
HUNDERTMARK  POWER WASHER MAINTENANCE    85.00
I & S GROUP  CITY MAP PRINTING    277.84
IOWA COMMUNITY ASSURANCE POOL  LIQUOR LICENSE LIABILITY    570.00
IA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSOC.  WORKERS COMP PREMIUM    751.00
IOWA ONE CALL  CALL BEFORE YOU DIG    38.30
IPERS  IPERS    4,017.52
IRS  FED/FICA TAX    6,691.07
MOVILLE J & J MOTOR  VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    543.84
JOE BARNES  MILEAGE TO/FROM ACADEMY    1,619.20
SIOUX CITY JOURNAL  JOURNAL SUBSCRIPTION    9.99
MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES  W/W TESTING    1,190.00
MENARDS  SUPPLIES    131.70
MICRO FORMAT  PD CAR PRINTER PAPER    181.40
MID-AMERICAN ENERGY  ELECTRIC    7,872.88
MURPHY  NEW END-LOADER    $81,820.00
NATIONWIDE  ANNUAL SENIOR CENTER INSURANCE    2,506.00
NEW COOPERATIVE INC.  EQUIPMENT MAINT. SUPPLIES    69.70
PETTY CASH  REIMBURSE PETTY CASH    34.52
POSTMASTER  POSTAGE    185.29
WOODBURY COUNTY REC  ELECTRIC    1,547.14
MOVILLE RECORD  PUBLICATION    974.41
SERVICEMASTER OF SOOLAND  CARPET CLEANING FS CH CC    835.04
SHERWIN WILLIAMS  PAINT SUPPLIES    219.20
SITE SERVICES  ASBESTOS REMOVAL MOTEL 20..9,456.00
SOOLAND BOBCAT  PARTS    373.11
STAPLES  OFFICE SUPPLIES    164.26
TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA  STATE TAX    1,117.00
STUBBS CONSTRUCTION  REPLACE WATER SVC METCALF/HANS    3,717.92
SUBSURFCO, LLC  MAIN STREET STREET REPAIR    164,962.04
THOMPSON PHIPPS THOMPSON  LEGAL FEES    6,404.00
TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS  TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE    39.00
TOOLS PLUS INDUSTRIES LLC  CHAINSAW BLADES    288.85
TR HARRIS CONSTRUCTION  FAIR STREET SIDEWALK    3,461.83
WAL-MART  COMM CENTER BAR SUPPLIES    30.37
WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC  WEBSITE    240.00
WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD  WELLMARK BCBS    918.26
WEX BANK  FUEL    1,778.58
WIATEL PHONE & INTERNET
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC.  ZOOM ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP    107.91
Accounts Payable Total    356,628.30
Invoices: Paid    69,954.93
Invoices: Scheduled    286,673.37
Payroll Checks    21,908.34
Report Total    378,536.64
CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY Payroll Checks: 7/17/2020- 8/19/2020
FUND/NAME    AMOUNT
001 GENERAL    133,110.00
110 ROAD USE TAX    222,218.29
600 WATER    12,594.41
610 SEWER    10,613.94
TOTAL FUNDS    378,536.64

