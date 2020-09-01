Moville City Council Minutes & Bills — August 19, 2020

Moville City Council

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Mike Ofert, Joel Robinson, Tom Conolly and John Parks are present. Paul Malm is absent. The August 5, 2020 meeting was not held due to lack of agenda items. Ofert motioned to approve agenda, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motions to approve the minutes from meetings on July 15th and special July 29th meeting, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Council discussed the claims report and Weaver let the council know there is one more bill that needs to be paid out of this report for $81,820 to Murphy for new end-loader. Conolly motioned to approve the bills/claims with the addition of the Murphy bill, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Conolly motioned to approve the Utility Billing Trial Balance, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve the July Treasurer’s report, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the fence permit from Kelly Benedix of 810 Terrtam. Conolly motioned to approve the permit, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Guests include Mike Weaver, Officer Chris Kim, Chad Thompson, Blake Stubbs, Dawn Thomas, Jerry Sailer, Judy Ericsson, and two other guests. During open forum, Judy Ericsson brought pictures of and discussed the state of the alley and street near her home. There are potholes, loose gravel, exposed rebar, and other problems near the alley north of the intersection at Jones and Pearl streets. These areas have been patched with temporary repairs but are still in need of further repair. Weaver informed the council that he has plans to complete the work in this area next year but cannot do it right now because of the extensive project being done at the other end of the alley.

Jerry Sailer gave a Fire Department update. Mike Weaver gave a Public Works update. Weaver discussed the need for and bids to repair to the roof at City Hall. Robinson motioned to accept the roof repair bid for $24,513 from Elevate which includes removing the existing rock, seconded by Conolly. All ayes, motion carries. Council discussed the need for repair and the bids to repair the A/C system which includes replacing two chillers at the Community Center. Council and Weaver decided to just fix the actuator for now with Rasmussen and complete the more serious of the repairs in the spring.

Rodriguez was not in attendance to give a Police Department update.

Council reviewed Ordinance 2020-4 regarding Chapter 69.09 parking ordinance. There are a few changes that they would like to make to this Ordinance so it will be added to the next agenda for review and possible adoption.

Council considered Resolution 2020-33 fixing date for a public hearing on the proposal to enter into a Development Agreement with Ridge Estate Holdings, LLC, and providing for publication of notice thereof. Ofert motioned to set the Public Hearing to September 2, 2020 at 6pm, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considered Resolution 2020-34 directing the acceptance of a proposal to purchase $1,120,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, series 2020. Conolly motioned to adopt this Resolution 2020-34, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries.

Council discussed the Liquor License application from Sunnybrook Flower Shop. Ofert motions to approve this application, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Mayor and Council discussed concerns.

With no further business Robinson motioned to adjourn around 7:25 pm and Conolly seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES

GENERAL TOTAL 92,266.59

ROAD USE TAX TOTAL 27,203.20

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL 17,711.12

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL 350.99

DEBT SERVICE TOTAL 916.60

WATER TOTAL 26,883.06

SEWER TOTAL 22,719.25

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,398.49

TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND 189,449.30

CLAIMS REPORT

Vendor Checks/Payroll Checks: 7/17/2020 to 8/19/2020

4-WAY STOP SHOP FIRE DEPT. FUEL 157.11

ACCO POOL PAINTING DEPOSIT 18,854.25

AGRIVISION EQUIPMENT GROUP PARK SUPPLIES 48.06

AMAZON Office 365 for PD computers

BARB ALLNER PARK RENTAL & DEPOSIT REFUND 150.00

BLACKBURN MARKING FLAGS MARKING FLAGS 163.80

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 950.95

BROWN SUPPLY CO. STORM SEWER REPAIRS 1,473.20

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT 276.00

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC. MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING 5,639.80

CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA CAFETERIA 684.42

CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER WATER BILL 210.00

CLARK EQUIPMENT CO. NEW SKIDLOADER 45,476.98

CONTINENTAL RESEARCH CORP WW CHEMICALS 966.87

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL VEHICLE MAINTENANCE STREETS 1,686.82

DEBRA WILCOX COMMUNITY CTR DEPOSIT REFUND 100.00

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WATER TESTING 28.00

IOWA DEPT OF NATURAL RESOURCES ANNUAL NPDES FEE 210.00

AT&T MOBILITY ACCOUNT 287291043045 315.90

FLEWELLING SAND & GRAVEL MOTEL 20 DEMOLITION/GRADING 48,460.00

GCC ALLIANCE CONCRETE CO, INC. CONCRETE PROJECTS 3,100.00

GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE TONAGE 2,586.08

GLAZERS COMMUNITY CENTER BAR SUPPLIES 95.60

HAWKINS INC. WATER CHEMICALS 984.29

HSA – MIKE WEAVER HSA 600.00

HUNDERTMARK POWER WASHER MAINTENANCE 85.00

I & S GROUP CITY MAP PRINTING 277.84

IOWA COMMUNITY ASSURANCE POOL LIQUOR LICENSE LIABILITY 570.00

IA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSOC. WORKERS COMP PREMIUM 751.00

IOWA ONE CALL CALL BEFORE YOU DIG 38.30

IPERS IPERS 4,017.52

IRS FED/FICA TAX 6,691.07

MOVILLE J & J MOTOR VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 543.84

JOE BARNES MILEAGE TO/FROM ACADEMY 1,619.20

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL JOURNAL SUBSCRIPTION 9.99

MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES W/W TESTING 1,190.00

MENARDS SUPPLIES 131.70

MICRO FORMAT PD CAR PRINTER PAPER 181.40

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 7,872.88

MURPHY NEW END-LOADER $81,820.00

NATIONWIDE ANNUAL SENIOR CENTER INSURANCE 2,506.00

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. EQUIPMENT MAINT. SUPPLIES 69.70

PETTY CASH REIMBURSE PETTY CASH 34.52

POSTMASTER POSTAGE 185.29

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 1,547.14

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION 974.41

SERVICEMASTER OF SOOLAND CARPET CLEANING FS CH CC 835.04

SHERWIN WILLIAMS PAINT SUPPLIES 219.20

SITE SERVICES ASBESTOS REMOVAL MOTEL 20..9,456.00

SOOLAND BOBCAT PARTS 373.11

STAPLES OFFICE SUPPLIES 164.26

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA STATE TAX 1,117.00

STUBBS CONSTRUCTION REPLACE WATER SVC METCALF/HANS 3,717.92

SUBSURFCO, LLC MAIN STREET STREET REPAIR 164,962.04

THOMPSON PHIPPS THOMPSON LEGAL FEES 6,404.00

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE 39.00

TOOLS PLUS INDUSTRIES LLC CHAINSAW BLADES 288.85

TR HARRIS CONSTRUCTION FAIR STREET SIDEWALK 3,461.83

WAL-MART COMM CENTER BAR SUPPLIES 30.37

WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC WEBSITE 240.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD WELLMARK BCBS 918.26

WEX BANK FUEL 1,778.58

WIATEL PHONE & INTERNET

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC. ZOOM ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP 107.91

==============

Accounts Payable Total 356,628.30

Invoices: Paid 69,954.93

Invoices: Scheduled 286,673.37

Payroll Checks 21,908.34

==============

Report Total 378,536.64

==============

CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY Payroll Checks: 7/17/2020- 8/19/2020

FUND/NAME AMOUNT

001 GENERAL 133,110.00

110 ROAD USE TAX 222,218.29

600 WATER 12,594.41

610 SEWER 10,613.94

———————————————-

TOTAL FUNDS 378,536.64

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 3, 2020