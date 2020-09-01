Richard Henningfield

Richard W. Henningfield, 86, of Washington, Iowa, passed away August 25th at the United Presbyterian Home in Washington, Iowa.

Funeral services were held 10:30 AM Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington, with the Rev. Bret Hartwig of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church of Iowa City officiating. Private family burial with military honors will be at the Oxford Cemetery in Oxford, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Iowa City, IA or Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, MO.

Mr. Henningfield was born September 14, 1933 in Kingsley, Iowa to Frank and Jewell (Miller) Henningfield. He married Delsena Ellen Kahler on June 12, 1955 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Iowa City, Iowa.

Mr. Henningfield worked for the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod for 25 years, and served as a missionary to Taiwan in the 1960’s. He is a three-year U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War.

Mr. Henningfield is survived by his five children; Craig (Sheryl) Henningfield of Steamboat Springs, CO; Jeff (Kim) Henningfield of Columbus Jct, IA; Diane (Bill) Grimm of Arnold, MO; Mary (Tom) Hoden of Council Bluffs, IA; and Steven (Lori) Henningfield of Orlando, FL; 12 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; sisters Marilyn Henningfield of Shawnee, KS and Sharon Squires of Centerville, IA.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Delsena; his parents; brothers Gene and Howard; and sisters Mae Ruble, Darlene Embry and Nancy Scofield.