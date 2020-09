River Valley School Board Minutes & Bills — August 17, 2020

River Valley Community School

Meeting Minutes

Regular Board Meeting

08/17/2020 — 6:30 PM

Board Room, Jr./Sr. High School

Correctionville, IA

Attendees — Voting Members

Mr. Scott Knaack, President

Mrs. Kristi Krager, Vice President

Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member

Mr. Ted Mammen, Board Member

Mrs. Meagan Foresman, Board Member

1. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 6:30 p.m. via online zoom meeting.

Visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Index.aspx?S=36030888 for additional school board information and presented items.

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Open Forum (Visitors) / Hearings

5. Consent Items

It is recommended that the consent agenda be approved as presented.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting Unanimously Approved

A. Agenda

B. Minutes of Past Meetings

C. Business Manager’s Financial Statements

1. Monthly Financial Statement

2. Activity Fund Financials

3. Lunch Fund Financials

D. Audit and Approval of Claims

1. Bills

6. Communication to the Board

A. Correspondence

B. Administrative Reports

1. Elementary Principal and Curriculum Director’s Report

2. JH/HS Principal and AD Report

7. Old Business

8. Information Only

9. New Business

A. Resignations

Approve the resignations as presented.

Motion made by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Voting Unanimously Approved

B. Contracts

Approve the contracts as presented.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting Unanimously Approved

C. Consider Open Enrollment Request

To deny the open enrollment request.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

D. Food Record Maintenance

Approve paying Doug Eades $1,500.00 for food record maintenance at Washta.

Motion made by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting Unanimously Approved

E. Teacher Salary Educational Lane Changes for FY2021

Approve contract lane changes as presented.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting Unanimously Approved

10. Discussion Items

A. Board Member Report

B. Superintendent Report

11. Adjournment

The meeting was adjourned at 7:53 p.m.

Scott Knaack, Board President

Tish Evans, Board Secretary

AUGUST 2020 BILLS

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

ADAM BISENIUS PHONE STIPEND 50.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES

PHYSICS TEXTBOOKS.152.33

RECORDERS-ELEM 24.99

Vendor Total: 177.32

ANC DBA LONG LINES PHONE SERVICE 334.87

BEELNER SERVICE INC. SPRINKLER REPAIRS 132.00

CHARLES KNAACK PHONE STIPEND 20.00

CHEMSEARCH CVUD CLEANING SUPPLIES 850.00

CORRECTIONVILLE BLDG CTR

PAINTING SUPPLIES 30.08

PAINTING SUPPLIES 4.49

PAINTING SUPPLIES 2.31

PAINTING SUPPLIES 23.04

PAINTING SUPPLIES 16.57

BUILDING SUPPLIES 23.71

PAINTING SUPPLIES 17.82

PAINTING SUPPLIES 13.46

BUILDING SUPPLIES 28.58

Vendor Total: 160.06

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE

ELEMENTARY CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 50.44

TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES 3.49

BUILDING AND GROUNDS SUPPLIES 18.50

Vendor Total: 72.43

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF WATER, SEWER LOCKER ROOM 27.38

WATER, SEWER CONCESSION 52.84

WATER, SEWER HIGH SCHOOL 33.88

WATER, SEWER BASEBALL FIELD 2,000.00

WATER, SEWER SHOP BUILDING 31.15

Vendor Total: 2,145.25

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITION

PUMP RENTAL-C’VILLE 43.00

PUMP RENTAL-WASHTA 5.90

Vendor Total: 48.90

DES MOINES STAMP MANUFACTURING CO. INKED STAMPS – OFFICE 108.70

FELD FIRE

QUARTERLY SECURITY MONITORING-WASHTA 90.00

QUARTERLY SECURITY MONITORING-C’VILLE 90.00

Vendor Total: 180.00

FICK, KATHY POSTAGE 16.70

FLINN SCIENTIFIC INC. SCIENCE SUPPLIES 372.63

FRONTIER

PHONE SERVICE 68.18

PHONE SERVICE 307.33

Vendor Total: 375.51

GORDON FLESCH COPIER OVERAGE 611.87

GRAFFIX INC, DBA WALL OF FAME ACTIVITY MASKS – WASHTA 2,000.00

ACTIVITY MASKS – C’VILLE

2,000.00

HAND SANITIZERS 335.64

HAND SANITIZERS 335.64

Vendor Total: 4,671.28

HANDWRITING WITHOUT TEARS PRESCHOOL SUPPLIES..21.43

HEARTLAND PAPER COMPANY CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES HIGH SCHOOL 610.00

CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 350.12

CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES – C’VILLE 207.07

CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES – C’VILLE 717.59

Vendor Total: 1,884.78

HEIMAN INC

FIRE EXTINGUISHER CHECK ELEM 90.00

FIRE EXTINGUISHER CHECK JR/SR HIGH 145.00

FIRE EXTINGUISHER CHECK TRANS 240.00

Vendor Total: 475.00

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP. REPAIR LEAK 2,185.12

REPAIR WESIDE COOLING UNIT AT C’VILLE 417.84

REPAIR LUNCH ROOM COOLING UNIT 236.85

Vendor Total: 2,839.81

IA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK DATA SERVICE 391.38

JCL – SIOUX FALLS BRANCH

SHIELDS, MASKS, GLOVES 578.82

HAND SANITIZER STATIONS 907.50

CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 42.76

BUILDING SUPPLIES 1,619.00

SHIELDS-CARES 148.00

CUSTODIAL CLEANING SUPPLIES 108.72

Vendor Total: 3,404.80

JOHNSON, JOHNNIE

PLUMBING SUPPLIES-ELEM 10.99

PHONE STIPEND 15.34

Vendor Total: 26.33

JOSTENS 2ND REPLACEMENT DIPLOMA 15.11

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC.

TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES 81.36

GROUNDS SUPPLIES 98.83

Vendor Total: 180.19

JW PEPPER & SONS, INC. ELEM MUSIC SUPPLIES 114.36

KAPLAN COMPANIES INC. PRE SCHOOL SP ED SUPPLIES 76.81

LAKESHORE CURRICULUM MATERIALS ELEM SP ED SUPPLIES 338.00

ELEM SP ED SUPPLIES 708.31

ELEM SP ED SUPPLIES 13.98

Vendor Total: 1,060.29

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING

CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 391.52

CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES CM (27.93)

Vendor Total: 363.59

1MCGRAW-HILL SCHOOL EDUCATION EVERYDAY MATH ESSENTIALS 4,381.52

MELISSA HOLTZ PHONE STIPEND 50.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY

ELEC-C’VILLE 13,178.17

ELEC-SIGN 16.99

ELEC-BUS BARN WASHTA 78.09

ELEC – WASHTA 1,933.95

ELEC – BUS BARN CUSHING 10.42

ELEC – C’VILLE 157.65

ELEC FOOTBALL FIELD 35.83

Vendor Total: 15,411.10

MYSTERY SCIENCE INC. MYSTERY SCIENCE MEMBERSHIP 499.00

NASCO

SCIENCE SUPPLIES – H.S. 111.57

SCIENCE SUPPLIES – H.S. 63.96

Vendor Total: 175.53

NATIONAL PLAYGROUND PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT 30,137.00

NEW COOP GASOLINE 304.34

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK BACKGROUND CHECKS 20.50

PETERSEN OIL COMPANY DIESEL FUEL 345.65

PORTER, COLTON 2ND HALF MOWING BUS BARN 275.00

POWERSCHOOL SCHOOLOGY SUBSCRIPTION ONLINE – CARES 9,449.66

PRAIRIE LAKES AREA EDUCATION AGENCY EMAIL SERVICES 240.00

QUAVER MUSIC QUAVER 6-8 CURRICULUM 1 YEAR LICENSE 840.00

RAY’S MIDBELL MUSIC CO. BAND SUPPLIES 28.49

RECORD, THE PUBLICATION NOTICES 313.27

RICHEY PLUMBING REPAIRS TO LEAK ON FOOTBALL FIELD 92.25

RICKS COMPUTERS COMPUTER PARTS 70.75

SAI

2020 SAI CONF. 150.00

NAESP MEMBERSHIP 235.00

REG. MEMBERSHIP 561.00

NASSP ACTIVE MEMBERSHIP 250.00

REGULAR MEMBERSHIP 561.00

Vendor Total: 1,757.00

SANITARY SERVICES

GARBAGE PICKUP WASHTA 241.50

GARBAGE PICK UP C’VILLE 3.88

Vendor Total: 245.38

SCHOOL HEALTH

ELEM SP ED SUPPLIES 518.43

ELEM NURSE SUPPLIES 81.75

ELEM NURSE SUPPLIES 416.11

Vendor Total: 1,016.29

SCHOOL MATE ELEMENTARY PLANNER 318.75

SCHOOL NURSE SUPPLY NURSE SUPPLIES 333.56

SCHOOL SPECIALTY

ELEM. OFFICE SUPPLIES 44.96

ELEM. INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 18.18

Vendor Total: 63.14

SHERWIN WILLIAMS CO.

PAINT SUPPLIES for WASHTA 110.82

PAINT SUPPLIES for WASHTA 19.80

Vendor Total: 130.62

SITSPOTS.COM ELEM. MUSIC SUPPLIES 46.08

SLATER, KEN

MILEAGE STIPEND 225.00

PHONE STIPEND 50.00

Vendor Total: 275.00

SOFTWARE UNLIMITED INC. ACCOUNTING SOFTWARE 50.00

STAPLES ADVANTAGE

ELEM. OFFICE SUPPLIES 2,058.63

JR./SR. HIGH OFFICE SUPPLIES 561.84

Vendor Total: 2,620.47

SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE OF AMERICA MEDIA SUPPLIES-MAGAZINES ELEM. 157.80

TEACHERS DISCOVERY SPANISH SUPPLIES 442.81

TEACHING STRATEGIES

PRESCHOOL ONLINE ASSESSMENT PORTFOLIOS 418.00

PRESCHOOL CURRICULUM 179.20

Vendor Total: 597.20

TEACHTOWN SUBSCRIPTION TO TEACHTOWN BASICS 590.27

TRIPLE C PEST CONTROL

Pest Control-Washta 75.00

Pest Control-C’ville 75.00

Vendor Total: 150.00

VISA

RENTAL OF EQUIPMENT-PLAYGROUND 200.00

ELEMENTARY MEDIA SUPPLIES 58.48

Vendor Total: 258.48

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE RETURNING DRIVER TRAINING 270.00

WIESER EDUCATIONAL INC. SP ED SUPPLIES-H.S. 85.11

Fund Total: 93,223.42

Checking Account Total: 93,223.42

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER

SOFTBALL AND BASEBALL SUPPLIES 34.95

SOFTBALL AND BASEBALL SUPPLIES 173.90

Vendor Total: 208.85

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE SOFTBALL SUPPLIES 19.45

IGHSAU

GIRLS MEMBERSHIP DUES 50.00

JR. HIGH MEMBERSHIP DUES 50.00

GATE 3RD ROUND REG. SB 876.00

GATE 2ND ROUND REG. SB 486.00

Vendor Total: 1,462.00

Fund Total: 1,690.30

Checking Account Total: 1,690.30

Checking 3 Fund: 33 LOCAL OPTION SALES & SERV TAX

BRANDON DEEDS CONSTRUCTION

CONCRETE BY DUMPSTERS 1,296.00

CONCRETE REPLACEMENT BY SOFTBALL FIELD 972.00

Vendor Total: 2,268.00

Fund Total: 2,268.00

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL

GORDON FLESCH COPIER LEASE 1,938.03

Fund Total: 1,938.03

Checking Account Total: 4,206.03

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION

CHRIS ALLBAUGH LUNCH REFUND 88.45

HOBART (STRACHAN SALES INC.) CHECK ON WARMER IN KITCHEN 265.00

JOE PUTENSEN LUNCH REFUND 18.95

NATHAN WAGNER LUNCH REFUND 67.25

Fund Total 439.65

Checking Account Total 439.65

AUGUST 2020 BILLS PAID PRIOR TO MEETING

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

DELUXE DRIVING ACADEMY LLC DRIVER’S EDUCATION 4,200.00

EBOARD SOLUTIONS SIMBLI SOFTWARE 2,020.00

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL

ARMADA CARPET EXTRACTOR 3,627.04

CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES ELEM 376.61

CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES ELEM. 58.25

Vendor Total: 4,061.90

HONSBRUCH, DARRELL DOT PHYSICAL REIMBURSEMENT 105.00

JEFF HILL

REIMB DOT PHYSICAL 127.00

REIMB SAW/OIL/PLUGS 49.29

Vendor Total: 176.29

MENARDS BACKPACK SPRAYER 170.12

PETTY, TRESSA DOT PHYSICAL REIMBURSEMENT 127.00

RIVER VALLEY GENERAL FUND REGISTRATION CHANGE 250.00

RUBICON INTERNATIONAL ATLAS RENEW 7-1-2020 TO 6-30-2021 3,800.00

SAVVAS READY GEN, MY PROSPECTIVES, ILIT PRODUCTS 37,983.65

SHERWIN WILLIAMS CO. PAINT FOR BUILDINGS 370.40

SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS TO BURGUNDY SUBURBAN 420.56

TEACHBOOST TEACHBOOST FOR TEACHERS 3,900.00

WEST MUSIC

MUSIC SUPPLIES-ELEM 7.55

MUSIC SUPPLIES-ELEM 28.15

MUSIC SUPPLIES-ELEM 146.45

MUSIC SUPPLIES-ELEM 21.98

Vendor Total: 204.13

Fund Total: 57,789.05

Checking Account Total: 57,789.05

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

HUDL SUPPLIES 1,999.00

IHSSA SPEECH AND DRAMA MEDALS 362.00

IOWA ASSOCIATION OF TRACK COACHES TRACK COACH MEMBERSHIP DUES 50.00

RIDDELL FOOTBALL HELMETS 2,169.95

WAYNE STATE FOOTBALL CAMP 20-21 FOOTBALL CAMP 2,250.00

Fund Total: 6,830.95

Checking Account Total: 6,830.95

Checking 3 Fund: 33 LOCAL OPTION SALES & SERV TAX

TRUCK CENTER COMPANIES

2021 THOMAS 72 PASS BUS 101,099.00

2021 THOMAS 72 PASS BUS (101,099.00)

Vendor Total: 0.00

Fund Total: 0.00

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL

CENTRAL U.S. COATINGS INC.

EPOXY FLOORING – H.S. 45,606.00

EPOXY FLOORING – WASHTA 17,500.00

Vendor Total: 63,106.00

GORDON FLESCH COPIER LEASE 1,938.03

TRUCK CENTER COMPANIES 72 PASS 2021 THOMAS 101,099.00

Fund Total: 166,143.03

Checking Account Total: 166,143.03

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY SERVSAFE REG.-D. EADES 150.00

Fund Total 150.00

Checking Account Total 150.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 3, 2020