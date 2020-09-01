Thomas Schleimer

Thomas Leo Schleimer was born August 25, 1960 in Ida Grove, Iowa to Leo Schleimer and Theresa Hirst (Schleimer). He attended Willow Community School.

In 1979, Tom enlisted in the Army and was stationed at Fort Stewart, Georgia.

After the Army, he moved back to Iowa and pursued various careers as a heavy machinery operator, truck driver, and welder.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leo Schleimer; loved one, Mary Cooper; and daughter, Chyann Cooper. He is survived by his daughter, Shayna Cooper of Madison, WI; his son, Quinn Schleimer of Sioux City, Iowa; his mother, Theresa Hirst of Washta, IA; sisters Kathy (Don Jr.) Joy of Cushing, IA; Leann (Gary) Boecker of Graettinger, IA; and Mary Biles of Fort Lupton, CO; and his stepchildren Forest, Sierra, and Meadow.

An organ donor, Tom was laid to rest at Sunset View Cemetery in Washta on Saturday, August 29. A celebration of life at Silver Sioux Park in Quimby followed.