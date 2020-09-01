Woodbury Central School Board Minutes — September 1, 2020

Woodbury Central School District

Special Board Meeting

September 1, 2020

The Woodbury Central School Board met in special session on Sept. 1, 2020 in the high school library. Call to order by President Frafjord at 7:34 a.m.

Members Present: Frafjord (via phone), Nelson, Koele, Lloyd, Reblitz, Steffen, Thomsen

Agenda: Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to approve the agenda as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Reblitz, second by Koele to extend the current Master Contract with the teacher’s union to June 30, 2025 with leaving salaries open for negotiations annually. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Nelson, second by Reblitz to increase mitigation limit for plexiglass dividers from $28,000 to $40,000. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Lloyd, second by Nelson to adjourn at 7:45 a.m. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Gary Frafjord, President

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 3, 2020