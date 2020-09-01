Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — August 11, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

AUGUST 11, 2020

THIRTY-THIRD MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Pottebaum, Radig, De Witt, Ung, and Wright. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, HR Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

David Gleiser, Community Economic Director, presented an award of grant funds received by Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to receive the document from SIMPCO. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve the agenda for August 11, 2020, Carried 5-0. Copy Filed.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to approve the following items by consent including a change of an ending date for a Secondary Roads employee:

To approve minutes of the August 4, 2020 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $287,550.80. Copy filed.

To approve lifting of tax suspension for petitioners who failed to re-certify their income or income does not qualify for continued tax suspension. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving petition for suspension of taxes through the redemption process for Alexis Doohen, #7 Terra Alta Court, parcel #894716352026. Copy filed.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,042

RESOLUTION APPROVING THE PETITION FOR SUSPENSION OF TAXES

THROUGH THE REDEMPTION PROCESS

WHEREAS, Alexis Doohen and as joint titleholder of property located at #7 Terra Alta Court, Sioux City, Iowa, Woodbury County, Iowa, and legally described as follows:

Parcel # 894716352026

TERRA ALTA COURT LOT 7 AN UND 1/26 IN TEREST IN LOT X

WHEREAS, Alexis Doohen, as joint titleholder of the aforementioned property has petitioned the Board of Supervisors for a suspension of taxes pursuant to the 2017 Iowa Code Section 447.9(3) and,

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors recognizes from documents provided that the petitioner is unable to provide to the public revenue; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby directs the County Auditor to redeem this property Parcel #894716352026 owned by the petitioner from the holder of a certificate of purchase of the amount necessary to redeem under section 447.9, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to so record the approval of this tax suspension for this parcel.

SO RESOLVED this 11th day of August, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Ely Fundermann, Temporary Summer Laborer, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 08-05-20. End of Temporary Work.; the separation of Samuel Murphy, Temporary Summer Laborer, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 08-07-20. End of Temporary Work.; the separation of Michael Richards, Temporary Summer Laborer, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 08-11-20. End of Temporary Work.; the appointment of Zachary Jaenisch, Service Officer, Veteran Affairs Dept., effective 08-12-20, $20.96/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 6-10-20. Entry Level Salary: $20.96/hour.; and the appointment of Robert Grimm, P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 08-13-20, $19.01/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 7-21-20. Entry Level Salary: $17.30-$19.01/hour. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the contract for pavement markings – 2020 with Iowa Plains Signing for $171,960. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to award the quote for a new 36î culvert under County Route L 12 to Horizontal Boring and Tunneling Company for $75,850. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Bid letting was held for calcium for FY 2021. The bids are as follows:

Perk Products, Nashville, TN — $73,766.00

Jerico Service Inc., Indianola, IA — $73,766.00

Scotwood Industries, Inc., Overland Park, KS — $62,678.00

Marx Distribution, Sioux City, IA — $76,464.00

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to award the bid to Scotwood Industries, Inc. for $62,678.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Bid letting was held for propane for heating county buildings for FY 2021. The bids are as follows:

Johnson Propane, Battle Creek, IA — $38,025.00

Ferrellgas, Overland Park, KS — $43,044.30

New Cooperative Inc., Hornick, IA — $35,490.00

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to award the bid to New Cooperative Inc. for $35,490.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig approve implementation of the amended Grant Monitoring Policy/Procedure. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until August 18, 2020.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

