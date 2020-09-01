Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — August 18, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

AUGUST 18, 2020

THIRTY-FOURTH MEETING OF THE WOODBURY

COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Pottebaum, Radig, De Witt, Ung, and Wright. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, HR Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence. There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to approve the agenda for August 18, 2020, Carried 5-0. Copy Filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to approve the following items by consent including a change of an ending date for a Secondary Roads employee:

To approve minutes of the August 11, 2020 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $1,161,332.22. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving petition for suspension of taxes for Evelyn Misar, 1630 Douglas St., Sioux City, parcel #894721355008.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,043

RESOLUTION APPROVING

PETITION FOR SUSPENSION OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Evelyn Misar, is the titleholder of property located at 1630 Douglas St., Sioux City, IA, Woodbury County, Iowa, and legally described as follows:

Parcel #894721355008

ROSE HILL LOT 8 BLOCK 7

WHEREAS, Evelyn Misar is the titleholder of the aforementioned property have petitioned the Board of Supervisors for a suspension of taxes pursuant to the 2017 Iowa Code section 427.9, and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors recognizes from documents provided that the petitioner is unable to provide to the public revenue; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby grants the request for a suspension of taxes, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to so record the approval of this tax suspension for this property.

SO RESOLVED this 18th day of August, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the notice to terminate farm tenancy. Copy filed.

To receive Juvenile Detention July population report. Copy filed.

To approve the transfer of Gabriel Williams, Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 08-18-20, $21.33/hour, 0%. Position Transfer from P/T to F/T Youth Worker.; the appointment of John Hanson, Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept., effective 08-19-20, $17.30/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 6-17-20. Entry Level Salary: $17.30/hour.; the reclassification of Cornelia Venable-Ridley, Asst. County Attorney, County Attorney Dept., effective 08-26-20, $87,111/year, 3.9%=$3,259/year. Per AFSCME Asst. County Attorney Contract agreement, from Step 7 to Step 8.; and the reclassification of David Dawson, Asst. County Attorney, County Attorney Dept., effective 08-31-20, $90,370/year, 3.7%=$3,259/year. Per AFSCME Asst. County Attorney Contract agreement, from Step 8 to Step 9. Copy filed.

Presentation of Award Certificates to Rene Pettigrew and Lisa Robinson. Copy filed.

To approve and receive for signatures a Resolution thanking and honoring Bruce Garbe for his service on the Planning and Zoning Commission.

RESOLUTION #13,044

A RESOLUTION THANKING AND HONORING

BRUCE GARBE FOR HIS SERVICE TO WOODBURY COUNTY

WHEREAS, Bruce Garbe capably served Woodbury County as a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission for six years from 2014 until he was laid to rest in 2020; and

WHEREAS, the service given by Bruce Garbe has been characterized as exemplary by his dedication to the best interests of the citizens of Woodbury County; and

WHEREAS, Bruce Garbe contributed to the betterment of the county by hearing and making recommendations on matters related to the county zoning and floodplain ordinance, including subdivisions, ordinance amendments, variances, and conditional uses; and

WHEREAS, notable actions made by the Planning and Zoning Commission during Bruce Garbe’s tenure include the review and recommendation of numerous commercial and residential developments, public and private infrastructure improvements, and various county ordinances, to improve the quality of life for residents and businesses throughout Woodbury County, and

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA that the undersigned members of this Board hereby give thanks to and honors the memory of Bruce Garbe for his years of service to Woodbury County; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that this resolution be included in the minutes of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors’ meeting as a permanent record, and that the original be presented to the family of Bruce Garbe with sincere sympathy and appreciation.

BE IT SO RESOLVED this 18th day of August 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and receive for signatures a Resolution thanking and honoring Shawn Streck for his service on the Planning and Zoning Commission.

RESOLUTION #13,045

A RESOLUTION THANKING AND HONORING SHAWN STRECK

FOR HIS SERVICE TO WOODBURY COUNTY

WHEREAS, Shawn Streck has capably served Woodbury County as a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission for three years from 2017 to 2020; and

WHEREAS, the service given by Shawn Streck has been characterized as exemplary by his dedication to the best interests of the citizens of Woodbury County; and

WHEREAS, Shawn Streck has contributed to the betterment of the county by hearing and making recommendations on matters related to the county zoning and floodplain ordinance, including subdivisions, ordinance amendments, variances, and conditional uses; and

WHEREAS, notable actions made by the Zoning Commission during Shawn Streck’s tenure include the review and recommendation of numerous commercial and residential developments, public and private infrastructure improvements, and various county ordinances to improve the quality of life for residents and businesses throughout Woodbury County, and

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA that the undersigned members of this Board hereby thanks and commends Shawn Streck for his years of service to Woodbury County; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that it is the wish of all those signing below that the future hold only the best for this very deserving person, Shawn Streck.

BE IT SO RESOLVED this 18th day of August 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and receive for signatures a Resolution thanking and honoring Dwight Rorholm for his service on the Planning and Zoning Commission.

RESOLUTION #13,046

A RESOLUTION THANKING AND HONORING DWIGHT RORHOLM

FOR HIS SERVICE TO WOODBURY COUNTY

WHEREAS, Dwight Rorholm has capably served Woodbury County as a member of the quasi-judicial Board of Adjustment for four years from 2016 to 2020; and

WHEREAS, the service given by Dwight Rorholm has been characterized as exemplary by his dedication to the best interests of the citizens of Woodbury County; and

WHEREAS, Dwight Rorholm has contributed to the betterment of the county by hearing and deciding on matters related to the county zoning and floodplain ordinance, including variances, conditional uses, and appeals; and

WHEREAS, notable actions made by the Board of Adjustment during Dwight Rorholm’s tenure include the review and approval of numerous commercial developments, public and private infrastructure improvements, and various county ordinances, to improve the quality of life for residents and businesses throughout Woodbury County, and

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA that the undersigned members of this Board hereby thanks and commends Dwight Rorholm for his years of service to Woodbury County; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that it is the wish of all those signing below that the future hold only the best for this very deserving person, Dwight Rorholm.

BE IT SO RESOLVED this 18th day of August 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and receive for signatures a Resolution thanking and honoring Katie Colling for her service on the Planning and Zoning Commission.

RESOLUTION #13,047

A RESOLUTION THANKING AND HONORING KATIE COLLING

FOR HER SERVICE TO WOODBURY COUNTY

WHEREAS, Katie Colling has capably served Woodbury County as a member of the quasi-judicial Board of Adjustment for six years from 2014 to 2020; and

WHEREAS, the service given by Katie Colling has been characterized as exemplary by her dedication to the best interests of the citizens of Woodbury County; and

WHEREAS, Katie Colling has contributed to the betterment of the county by hearing and deciding on matters related to the county zoning and floodplain ordinance, including variances, conditional uses, and appeals; and

WHEREAS, notable actions made by the Board of Adjustment during Katie Colling’s tenure include the review and approval of numerous commercial developments, public and private infrastructure improvements, and various county ordinances, to improve the quality of life for residents and businesses throughout Woodbury County, and

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA that the undersigned members of this Board hereby thanks and commends Katie Colling for her years of service to Woodbury County; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that it is the wish of all those signing below that the future hold only the best for this very deserving person, Katie Colling.

BE IT SO RESOLVED this 18th day of August 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the underground utility permit for Western Iowa Telephone for fiber optic cable and equipment on selected roads in Oto Township. Copy filed.

To approve the underground utility permit for Frontier Communications for copper telephone cable and equipment on D12/110th Street. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

John Torbert, Iowa Drainage District Association, presented the annual report. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Wright to allocate $1,000 (gaming revenue) and 2 day (16 hours total) of paid time off for the United Way of Siouxland Employee Contribution Campaign. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve an application for Walmart Local Community Grant for the 2020 Christmas Shop with a Cop. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve plans for project #BRS-CHBP-CO97(139)óGB-97. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve plans for project #BROSCHBP-CO97(141)óGA-97. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the contract for PCC Crushing 2020 with Schmillen Construction for $177,654.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Radig to approve funding not to exceed $11,700 from the Board of Supervisors FY21 budget to provide $25 employee appreciation bonus to all Woodbury County Employees. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until August 25, 2020.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

