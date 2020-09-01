Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — August 4, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

AUGUST 4, 2020

THIRTY-SECOND MEETING

OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Pottebaum, Radig, De Witt, Ung, and Wright. Staff members present were Heather Satterwhite, Executive Secretary/Public Bidder, Joshua Widman, Board Counsel, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve the agenda for August 4, 2020, Carried 5-0. Copy Filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the July 28, 2020 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $770,423.00. Copy filed.

To receive the Recorder’s Report of Fees Collected for the period of 04/01/20 through 06/30/20. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Jay Eugene Hamm VIN #27835.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,039

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Jay Eugene Hamm is the titleholder of a mobile home VIN 27835 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN# 27835 1971 Great Lakes

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile home has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile home is owned by Jay Eugene Hamm.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 4th day of August, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve lifting of tax suspension for Denene (Nutt) Nibbelink, 1806 S. Palmetto, parcel #884705136002. Copy filed.

To approve lifting of tax suspension for Evelyn Mitchell, 1825 S Cedar, parcel #884705136016. Copy filed.

To receive for signatures a Resolution naming depositories for Conservation department.

RESOLUTION NAMING DEPOSITORIES

RESOLUTION #13,040

BE IT RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in Woodbury County, Iowa: That we do hereby designate the following named banks to be depositories of the Woodbury County funds in amounts not to exceed the amount named opposite each of said designated depositories and Dan Heissel, Woodbury County Conservation is hereby authorized to deposit the Woodbury County funds in amounts not to exceed in the aggregate the amounts named for said banks as follows, to wit:

MAXIMUM DEPOSIT In the effect Prior

MAXIMUM DEPOSIT under the resolution

NAME OF DEPOSITORY

LOCATION

First National Bank Correctionville, Iowa

$15,000 $75,000

Midstates Bank Sergeant Bluff, Iowa

——- $75,000

SO RESOLVED this 4th day of August, 2020

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the promotion of April Gardner, Case Manager, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 08-03-20, $58,000/year, 11%=$5,904.40/yr. Promotion from Youth Worker to Case Manager.; the separation of Adam Uhl, Motor Grader Operator, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 08-18-20. Resignation; and the reclassification of Tyler Milton, Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept., effective 08-20-20, $34.22/hour, 9.8%=$3.08/hour. Per CWA Deputy Sheriff Contract agreement, from Senior to Master Deputy. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Case Manager, Juvenile Detention Dept. AFSCME Juvenile Detention: $58,000/year.; for F/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept. AFSCME Juvenile Detention: $19.83/hour.; for P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept. AFSCME Juvenile Detention: $19.83/hour.; and for Motor Grader Operator, Secondary Roads Dept. CWA: $24.31/hour. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign deauthorization position Wage Plan Case Manager, Juvenile Detention Dept. Copy filed.

To approve to provide wellness screenings and continued quarterly individual health coaching to eligible Woodbury County employees. Copy filed.

To approve to provide flu shots to Woodbury County employees. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Pottebaum to approve the 2020 Inter-Local Agreement between the City of Sioux City, Iowa and Woodbury County, Iowa for the Local Edward Bryne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program award. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to receive the Zoning Commission’s recommendation from their 7/29/20 meeting to approve the final plat. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Ung to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving the A & B Addition Minor Subdivision. Carried 5-0.

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS RESOLUTION

RESOLUTION #13,041

ACCEPTING AND APPROVING A & B ADDITION, WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION ACCEPTING AND APPROVING A & B ADDITION, WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA.

WHEREAS, THE OWNERS AND PROPRIETORS DID ON THE 29TH DAY OF JULY 2020, FILE WITH THE WOODBURY COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION A CERTAIN PLAT DESIGNATED AS A & B ADDITION, WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA; AND

WHEREAS, IT APPEARS THAT SAID PLAT CONFORMS WITH ALL OF THE PROVISIONS OF THE CODE OF THE STATE OF IOWA AND ORDINANCES OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA, WITH REFERENCE TO THE FILING OF SAME; AND

WHEREAS, THE ZONING COMMISSION OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA HAS RECOMMENDED THE ACCEPTANCE AND APPROVAL OF SAID PLAT; AND

WHEREAS, THE COUNTY ENGINEER OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA HAS RECOMMENDED THE ACCEPTANCE AND APPROVAL OF SAID PLAT.

NOW THEREFORE, BE, AND IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED BY THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, THAT THE PLAT OF A & B ADDITION, WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA BE, AND THE SAME IS HEREBY ACCEPTED AND APPROVED, AND THE CHAIRMAN AND SECRETARY OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, ARE HEREBY DIRECTED TO FURNISH TO THE OWNERS AND PROPRIETORS A CERTIFIED COPY OF THIS RESOLUTION AS REQUIRED BY LAW.

PASSED AND APPROVED THIS 4TH DAY AUGUST, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until August 11, 2020.

Meeting sign in sheet. Copy filed.

