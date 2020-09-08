Cushing City Council — September 1, 2020

| | 0

Cushing City Council Minutes
September 1, 2020
Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:35 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present:  Alex Rabbass, Jesse VanHouten, Shawn Joy, and Mary Tyler.  Also present:  Dave Carstens, Sgt. Chris Jansen, Erin Dausel, Alan & Ashley Hanson

Motion by VanHouten, seconded by Rabbass to approve consent agenda which includes:
1) Meeting agenda
2) August 4, 2020 Minutes
3) Financial Statement & Budget Report
4) Claims as Presented
5) Building Permits – Paper received by Ben Rabbass.  Motion made by Joy to approve the building permit upon receipt of the actual building permit form and payment.  Seconded by VanHouten.  Motion passed 4/0.

Claims
AT&T  Firemen Cell    61.93
Barnes & Noble  Library Books    212.83
Core & Main  Mud Plugs    79.47
Elaine Droegmiller  Sam’s Club Books    52.37
Feld Fire  Fire Gear    52.23
ISG  Operator Services    802.50
Imminent Threat Water
Distribution    1376.65
New Lift Station    11,346.25
Joy Auto Supply  Fire Dept./City Supplies    326.24
Joy Dirt Construction  Crushed Concrete    152.00
MCI  Telephone    30.57
Menards  Library Cupboards/faucet    1099.23
Mid-American  Electricity    912.72
New Cooperative  Fire Dept. Fuel    70.44
NW REC  Standpipe Light    128.80
Overdrive  Library Computer Program    277.60
PCC  Ambulance Billing    46.28
The Record  Publishing Fees    125.50
SCE  Repairs    8603.24
Pay Request #5 for Water
Project    100,438.65
Schaller Telephone  Phone Service    56.54
State Library of Iowa
Gale Subscription Fee    38.20
Bridges Fee    62.00
Stevenson Hardware  City Repairs    39.55
USPS  Stamps    110.00
Woodbury County Treasurer  Property Taxes    52.00

Revenues by Fund:
General    7496.91
Library    0.00
Road Use    1639.96
Water Fund    299,351.75
Sewer Fund    2106.00
Solid Waste Fund    1956.25
Fire Fund    0.00
Total Revenue:    312,550.87

Public Forum.  Dausel and Hanson’s expressed their concern about a dog in town that has attacked dogs and sheep, and bit a child.  Council listened to their concerns, and Sgt. Jansen gave some input on why the city or the sheriff can’t just take the dog. He also confirmed the city is following all legal procedures, and doing everything they can.

Sheriff’s Report.  Sgt Jansen reported that Deputies responded to 3 calls in Cushing last month.

Library Report. The new hours on Wednesday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. seem to be working.  There has been more traffic than the previous Thursday hours.

Clerk Report.  Report given. Clerk discussed the charge for pool fills done by the fire department.  Motion by VanHouten to charge $25 per pool fill beginning in 2021, seconded by Rabbass.  Motion passed 4/0.

City Maintenance.  Carstens will contact company on a bid for seal coating streets.

E911/Landfill Board.  No report given.

Old 20 CDC.  No report given.

Motion made by Rabbass to approve Reports as given.  Seconded by Tyler.  Motion carried 4/0.

Old Business

General Business
• Approve new library board members:  Kathy McCabe & Barb Petersen.  Motion made by Joy to approve members.   Seconded by Rabbass.  Motion passed 4/0.

• Cemetery Addition.  Council discussed what steps need to take place to acquire land, and removal of trees.

• Dog.  Council discussed all that has happened, what the clerk has done with lawyer, sheriff, animal control, public health, etc.  At this point, we are waiting to hear from lawyer.

• Bug Spraying.  Spraying ends September 10th, council has decided not to continue for this season.

• Approve fire department roster.  Motion made by VanHouten to approve the fire department roster, seconded by Tyler.  Motion passed 4/0.

Resolutions
Resolution 2020:13:  Motion made by Rabbass to approve the resolution adopting the Woodbury County Multi-Jurisdictional Local Hazard Mitigation Plan.  Seconded by VanHouten.  Motion passed 4/0.

Resolution 2020:14:  Motion made by Rabbass to approving the Street Finance Report and the clerk to send to state.  Motion passed 4/0.

Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, October 6, at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by VanHouten, seconded by Joy to adjourn at 7:53 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:
City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record
Thursday, September 10, 2020

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment