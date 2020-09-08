Cushing City Council — September 1, 2020

Cushing City Council Minutes

September 1, 2020

Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:35 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present: Alex Rabbass, Jesse VanHouten, Shawn Joy, and Mary Tyler. Also present: Dave Carstens, Sgt. Chris Jansen, Erin Dausel, Alan & Ashley Hanson

Motion by VanHouten, seconded by Rabbass to approve consent agenda which includes:

1) Meeting agenda

2) August 4, 2020 Minutes

3) Financial Statement & Budget Report

4) Claims as Presented

5) Building Permits – Paper received by Ben Rabbass. Motion made by Joy to approve the building permit upon receipt of the actual building permit form and payment. Seconded by VanHouten. Motion passed 4/0.

Claims

AT&T Firemen Cell 61.93

Barnes & Noble Library Books 212.83

Core & Main Mud Plugs 79.47

Elaine Droegmiller Sam’s Club Books 52.37

Feld Fire Fire Gear 52.23

ISG Operator Services 802.50

Imminent Threat Water

Distribution 1376.65

New Lift Station 11,346.25

Joy Auto Supply Fire Dept./City Supplies 326.24

Joy Dirt Construction Crushed Concrete 152.00

MCI Telephone 30.57

Menards Library Cupboards/faucet 1099.23

Mid-American Electricity 912.72

New Cooperative Fire Dept. Fuel 70.44

NW REC Standpipe Light 128.80

Overdrive Library Computer Program 277.60

PCC Ambulance Billing 46.28

The Record Publishing Fees 125.50

SCE Repairs 8603.24

Pay Request #5 for Water

Project 100,438.65

Schaller Telephone Phone Service 56.54

State Library of Iowa

Gale Subscription Fee 38.20

Bridges Fee 62.00

Stevenson Hardware City Repairs 39.55

USPS Stamps 110.00

Woodbury County Treasurer Property Taxes 52.00

Revenues by Fund:

General 7496.91

Library 0.00

Road Use 1639.96

Water Fund 299,351.75

Sewer Fund 2106.00

Solid Waste Fund 1956.25

Fire Fund 0.00

Total Revenue: 312,550.87

Public Forum. Dausel and Hanson’s expressed their concern about a dog in town that has attacked dogs and sheep, and bit a child. Council listened to their concerns, and Sgt. Jansen gave some input on why the city or the sheriff can’t just take the dog. He also confirmed the city is following all legal procedures, and doing everything they can.

Sheriff’s Report. Sgt Jansen reported that Deputies responded to 3 calls in Cushing last month.

Library Report. The new hours on Wednesday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. seem to be working. There has been more traffic than the previous Thursday hours.

Clerk Report. Report given. Clerk discussed the charge for pool fills done by the fire department. Motion by VanHouten to charge $25 per pool fill beginning in 2021, seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 4/0.

City Maintenance. Carstens will contact company on a bid for seal coating streets.

E911/Landfill Board. No report given.

Old 20 CDC. No report given.

Motion made by Rabbass to approve Reports as given. Seconded by Tyler. Motion carried 4/0.

Old Business

General Business

• Approve new library board members: Kathy McCabe & Barb Petersen. Motion made by Joy to approve members. Seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 4/0.

• Cemetery Addition. Council discussed what steps need to take place to acquire land, and removal of trees.

• Dog. Council discussed all that has happened, what the clerk has done with lawyer, sheriff, animal control, public health, etc. At this point, we are waiting to hear from lawyer.

• Bug Spraying. Spraying ends September 10th, council has decided not to continue for this season.

• Approve fire department roster. Motion made by VanHouten to approve the fire department roster, seconded by Tyler. Motion passed 4/0.

Resolutions

Resolution 2020:13: Motion made by Rabbass to approve the resolution adopting the Woodbury County Multi-Jurisdictional Local Hazard Mitigation Plan. Seconded by VanHouten. Motion passed 4/0.

Resolution 2020:14: Motion made by Rabbass to approving the Street Finance Report and the clerk to send to state. Motion passed 4/0.

Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, October 6, at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by VanHouten, seconded by Joy to adjourn at 7:53 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:

City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 10, 2020