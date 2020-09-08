Lawton City Council — September 2, 2020

Lawton City Council Meeting

September 2, 2020 — 5:30 p.m.

The Lawton City Council met in regular session at 5:30 p.m. on September 2, 2020, at Lawton Friendship Center. Mayor Pro-Tem Kevin Heiss called the meeting to order. Roll call was answered by Baltushis, Heiss, Hennings, Otto, and Saunders. Also in attendance: City Clerk Carla Eidenshink, Attorney Glenn Metcalf, Blake Stubbs, Justin Dunnington, Public Works Director, Tom Grafft, ISG, and Diane Niewohner.

Agenda: It was moved by Otto, second by Saunders, to approve the agenda as posted. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Public Forum: No one was present to speak at the public forum.

Sheriff’s Report – Deputy Bauerly was present with the sheriffs report for August. Lawton was patrolled 44 hours and 45 minutes and deputies responded to 4 calls for service. Deputies spent 3 hours and 1 minute in the Lawton-Bronson Schools.

Fire Report – August report was presented. There were 5 calls for service. Training on emergency vehicle operations was held.

Clerk’s Report – Clerk report stated pet tag sales are going well. Over 230 have been registered. Nelson & Rock have completed the work on the culverts and drainage ditch, city employees will continue with seeding and crack sealing. Pay request for funds for the trail have been submitted, IPERS compliance review was completed with no problems, copy of review was given to council, building permit was received from Paul Yaneff for a fence, 2019 financial exam will be reviewed later in the meeting.

Nuisance letters were sent out on two properties for a wood pile and parking on sidewalk and blocking the view at the intersection. Problems noted with kids driving golf carts around town. Council was asked to stop them and remind them you need to be 16 to drive them on the streets and they can only be operated between sunrise and sunset. Work order tracking was given to council.

Mayor Report – Mayor Pro-Tem Heiss reported a sewer issue at the Post Office was handled by Justin and they were happy with the way things went. Citizen complaint has been handled. Things are running fairly smoothly with the usage of work orders.

Public Works Report – Public Works director reported SG Concrete is working on the driveway at the fire station. They rented a tar machine to fill some of the cracks at the culvert and will seed the banks yet this week. Jamie will be gone for about two weeks and the concrete work should be done in the next two weeks.

Attorney Report – None

Minutes — It was moved by Saunders, second by Hennings, to approve the minutes of the August regular and special meetings. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Consent Agenda – It was moved by Hennings, second by Otto, to approve the August disbursements, September claims for payment, and financial reports with the addition of a bill received too late for printing for rental of the tar machine through Bierschback. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Facility Plan – Tom Grafft from ISG was present to bring the Council up-to-date on the status of the facility plan we have contracted with them. The flow numbers are good but more sampling is needed on the load numbers. Weather has an impact on these numbers. The rover will be used by the end of September. Discussion took place on the NPDES violation and it is being taken care of and will be reported within 24 hours of becoming aware of non-compliance.

Mayor Appointment – No one has stepped forward to fill the Mayor position. The matter will be tabled until the next Council meeting.

Special Use Permit – Moved by Heiss, second by Otto, to approve the special use permit for Lawton-Bronson School Homecoming Parade on September 11, 2020. Motion carried, all voting aye.

RESOLUTION 2020-16

RESOLUTION APPROVING STREET FINANCE REPORT FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019-2020

Motion made by Heiss, second by Otto, to approve the 2019-2020 Street Finance Report. Passed on a roll call vote of aye by all members present.

RESOLUTION 2020-17

RESOLUTION REGARDING ASSESSMENT FOR UNPAID UTILITY BILLING

Motion made by Otto, second by Heiss, to approve the assessment for an unpaid utility billing. Passed on a roll call vote of aye by all members present.

2019 Financial Exam — After discussion it was moved by Otto, second by Saunders, to approve the 2019 examination as present by Hunzelman, Putzier & Co. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Capital Improvement Plan – Discussion on the capital improvement plan approved at budget time to see where we are at regarding large projects.

With no further business it was moved by Hennings, second by Otto to adjourn at 7:10pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Kevin Heiss, Mayor Pro Tem

Carla Eidenshink, City Clerk

LAWTON CLAIMS & REVENUE REPORT

AUGUST 2020

ACCO UNLIMITED CORPORA-TION CHLORINATING SOLUTION $370.60

ALIGNMENT PROS TIE RODS & ALIGN TIRES $598.64

APEX CROP SERVICES LLC WEED KILLER $134.60

BOLTON & MENK, INC. SLOPE ENGINEERING $1,867.00

BOMGAARS TRIMMER HEAD & LINE $58.66

CERTIFIED TESTING SERVICES OAK ST. TESTING $2,404.00

CITY OF LAWTON FIRE DEPT. WATER $40.32

EFTPS FED/FICA TAXES $3,440.12

HAKA, LLC F250, F550, TOOLCAT FUEL $343.94

I&A CONSTRUCTION FINAL PMT ON PAY EST #5 $10,793.51

IA DEPT. NATURAL RESOURCES NPDES FEE $210.00

IOWA DNR ANNUAL WATER SUPPLY FEE $108.84

IOWA ONE CALL ONE CALL LOCATES $20.00

IOWA RURAL WATER ASSOC. VISION INS $31.75

IOWA RURAL WATER ASSOC. FALL CONFERENCE – JUSTIN $160.00

IPERS REGULAR IPERS $1,933.26

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $590.00

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $590.00

LOFFLER COMPANIES, INC. COPIER CONTRACT $176.82

L.P. GILL, INC. 1ST QTR LANDFILL FEE $4,540.00

MAHONEY AUTO & DETAILING TIRES FOR F250 PICKUP $423.42

MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL TESTING WASTEWATER TESTING $ 226.00

MENARDS – SIOUX CITY WOOD FOR TABLES, BENCHES – PARK $283.27

METCALF & BEARDSHEAR LAW OFFICE RESEARCH COVID RULES $200.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY COMPANY UTILITIES $3,187.76

NELSON & ROCK CONTRACTING CO. CULVERT REPAIR $34,800.00

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK RTD CK CHG $5.99

STATELINE ELECTRIC & AUTOMATN TROUBLESHOOT TOWER COMMUNICATION $630.00

STUBBS CONSTRUCTION INC. MOVE OAK ST. CURB STOP $1,218.82

THE RECORD JUNE MINUTES & NOTICES $665.05

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA PAYROLL DEDUCTION $692.30

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA WATER EXCISE TAX $1,000.00

USABLUEBOOK PERISTALTIC PUMP $602.33

WELLMARK HEALTH INSURANCE $780.55

WESTERN DISPOSAL, INC. JUNE GARBAGE $1,636.44

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASS’N TELEPHONE/INTERNET $309.43

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASS’N TELEPHONE/INTERNET $96.83

TOTAL CLAIMS PAID $75,170.25

TOTAL CLAIMS PAID BY FUND:

GENERAL $14,022.91

FIRE $424.23

ROAD USE TAX $1,609.93

STREET PAVING PROJECT $2,404.00

BIKE/HIKE TRAIL $10,793.51

FEMA FLOOD $34,800.00

WATER $9,183.76

SEWER $1,931.91

REVENUE BY FUND:

GENERAL $16,680.93

FIRE $20,206.02

ROAD USE TAX $9,608.10

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX $10,600.99

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING $10.49

WATER $19,311.94

WATER DEPOSIT $100.00

SEWER $12,152.99

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 10, 2020