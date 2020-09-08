Pauline Bonderson

Pauline Marie (Groth) Bonderson, 91, of Le Mars, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at All Saints Catholic Parish-St. James Church in Le Mars. Masks and social distancing will be required. The Rev. Bruce Lawler will celebrate Mass.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Le Mars. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 with family present 5 to 7 p.m., a rosary at 5 p.m. and a Scriptural prayer service at 7 p.m., at Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars.

Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. until service time Friday, Sept. 11 at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.

Pauline Marie (Groth) Bonderson was born on March 18, 1929 in Cushing, Iowa, the daughter of Le Roy and Aurelia (Dandurand) Groth. The family lived in Cushing and Correctionville, Iowa prior to moving to Sioux City. Pauline graduated from East High School in 1947.

On January 13, 1951, Pauline and Dale G. Bonderson were united in marriage in Sioux City.

They were blessed to have shared 62 years together. In 1959, they moved to Le Mars to open a new business, Bonderson Auto Supply. They worked side by side in all aspects of the business until their retirement in 1997.

Pauline was a member of All Saints Catholic Parish-St. James Church in Le Mars. Family was the center of her life. She enjoyed trying out new recipes and sharing them with others. During retirement years, Pauline and Dale spent the winters in Mesa, Arizona.

They stopped traveling in 2009 and continued enjoying family and friends.

Pauline had a generous spirit and was always willing to assist others when she was able. She met regularly with her neighbors for coffee in her condo community.

Grateful to have shared her life are her children and their spouses, Robert and Rachel Bonderson of Hawarden, Iowa and Teri and Henry Herrig of Le Mars; six grandchildren: Heidi (Mike) Isley, Paige Herrig, Brent (Kari) Herrig, Nellica (Scott) Seibert, Micah (Erica) Bonderson and Sonja (CJ) Lynott; 12 great-grandchildren: Caden, Grant and Brady Isley; Xander Herrig; Keaten, Kate, Kora and Kinley Bonderson; Clara and Lydia Seibert; Graham and Emmett Lynott; sisters-in-law Marilyn Bonderson, Carmen Groth, Pat Groth and Jenet Cain; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Dale on May 5, 2013; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Arthur and Hazel Bonderson; brothers Virgil and Gene Groth; a sister, Jerry DeFabis; and brothers-in-law Darrell Bonderson, Ernie DeFabis and Robert Cain.