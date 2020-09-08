Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes — August 25, 2020

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

August 25, 2020

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on August 25, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson to approve the 8/25/20 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the minutes of the 8/18/20 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the 8/21/20 and 8/31/20 payroll. Motion Carried.

Shane Walters, Sioux Rivers Mental Health Region CEO, was present to provide a regional mental health update.

County Treasurer Shelly Sitzmann provided the annual Plymouth County driver’s license and motor vehicle report.

Motion by Loutch, seconded by Horton to approve a permit to Northwest REC in Section 7/8 of Marion Township on 180th St.; in Section 12/13 of American Township on 180th St.; in Section 1/2 of Stanton Township on Nature Ave.; in Section 9, 16, 10, 15, 11, 14, 12, 13 of Union Township on 240th St. and in Section 25 of Meadow Township on Almond Ave. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch to approve a detour agreement with the IDOT on C-16, K-18, C-12. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton to approve a detour agreement with Woodbury County on L-25, C-66, and L-21. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:12 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 10, 2020