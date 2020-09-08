Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — August 18, 2020

| | 0

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
August 18, 2020
Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on August 18, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present.  All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated.  Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 8/18/20 agenda.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the 8/11/20 meeting.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the 8/14/20 payroll and 8/18/20 claims.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve an engagement letter with Klass Law Firm regarding civil litigation against Country Grain.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Meis, to approve access to substation and operation facility in Section 21 of Remsen Township on Roosevelt Ave. to Invenergy subject to a decommissioning and road use agreement.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve applications for TSIP Funds for culvert replacements on C30 / K64 intersection.  Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 10:38 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor
Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 8-18-2020
A & M Laundry  SHOP SUPPLIES    58.00
AgriVision Equipment  Stihl parts    403.29
Noel Ahmann  postage    57.75
Alpha Wireless  radio equipment    84.00
Arnold Motor  PARTS    441.08
Aspen Equipment  NEW EQUIPMENT    6108.36
Blohm Inspection/Environmental  BRIDGES    459.00
Lonnie Bohlke  cell phone allowance    60.00
Bomgaars  supplies, parts    376.21
City of Brunsville  UTILITIES    52.20
Carroll Construction Supply  NEW EQUIPMENT    1400.00
Central Valley Ag  herbicide    224.51
Christensen Bros.  construction project    22,717.40
Clay Rural Water System  rent on Akron tower    100.00
Crittenton Center  Juvenile shelter care    2005.95
CWD  kitchen supplies    5702.85
Denco Corporation  ASPHALT CONCRETE    62,930.90
Victoria DeVos  misc. reimbursements    141.51
Dan Dirks  L.E. equipment    65.92
Eakes Inc  SUPPLIES    614.52
Fareway  kitchen supplies    353.03
Farmers Coop-Craig  fuel    596.33
Fastenal  custodial supplies    118.17
First Coop Assoc  fuel    170.73
Floyd Valley Healthcare  contracts, test    2950.53
Woodward Youth Corp.  Juvenile shelter care    419.85
Frericks Repair  fuel    1831.11
Frontier  phone    2708.07
GCC Alliance Concrete  PIPE CULVERTS    19,285.00
Kyle Gengler  sign labor    175.00
Govconnection  supplies    152.77
Government Forms and Supplies  germ shields freight    284.08
Grahams Graphics  wellness program bags    860.00
GRP & Associates  medical supplies    107.00
Hardware Hank  custodial supplies    1.50
Jamie Hauser  mileage    125.35
HGM Associates  OUTSIDE ENGINEERING    1063.33
City of Hinton  UTILITIES    120.48
Jenna Hodgson  certified mail    7.60
Peter Holtgrew  GRANULAR    34.22
Hydraulic Sales & Service  PARTS    102.56
HyVee  meeting expense    148.47
ICEOO  MEETING FEES    225.00
Iowa Prison Industries  custodial supplies    99.80
ISU Americorps  12-month agreement    6800.00
Jack’s Uniforms  uniform    95.80
Jensen Motors  Dodge Durango    21,123.00
J-W Tank Line  fuel    1252.79
Kellen Excavation  GRANULAR    9387.34
KEMPS  kitchen supplies    284.70
Kimball-Midwest  PARTS    630.29
Trish Kunkel  cleaning service    1720.00
City of Le Mars  water    920.60
Le Mars Daily Sentinel  publications    168.66
Mai Welding Supply  WELDING SUPPLIES    77.50
Menards  supplies    1499.69
MidAmerican Energy  utilities    8810.02
Midwest Honda  mower parts    33.50
Midwest Wheel  PARTS    34.00
Mike’s Inc.  fuel    2303.72
Sharon Nieman  cell phone allowance    120.00
O.C. Sanitation  garbage pickup    230.00
Shawn Olson  supplies    299.99
One Office Solutions  supplies    608.13
City of Oyens  UTILITIES    57.78
Ply. Co. Board of Health  Covid-19 emergency response    8851.39
Ply. Co. Recorder  reimbursement    27.00
Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency  assessment/hauling    38,189.07
Ply. Co. Treasurer  flex benefit reimb.    1102.52
Premier Communications  phone    1628.93
Primebank  data processing fee    7.50
Quality Lube Center  service    57.35
Jill Renken  postage    15.50
Richards Construction  construction project    127,957.55
Dan Ruhland  sign labor    175.00
Sapp Bros.  fuel    14,239.40
Scheels  ammo    39.96
Karl Seggerman  FENCE    647.32
SHRED-IT USA  shredding  106.25
Siouxland Concrete  PIPE CULVERTS    1255.59
Siouxland Dist. Health Dept.  well testing    350.00
US Postal Service  preprinted envelopes    6519.75
Stan Houston Equipment  OUTSIDE SERVICE    111.55
Luke Steeg  OFFICE CLEANING    74.00
The Home Depot Pro  custodial supplies    64.51
The Record  publications    327.60
Thomson West Group  court library    1475.16
Thrifty White Pharmacy  inmate meds    110.10
Tool Depot SHOP TOOLS    149.00
Total Motors  repairs    440.60
Union County Electric  tower    124.00
U.S. Cellular  phone    127.90
US POSTAL SERVICE  stamps    330.00
USIC Locating Services  locate service    223.08
Van’s Sanitation  garbage pickup    525.00
Vander Meer Bakery  meeting expense    18.00
Verizon Wireless  cell phones    237.54
Wagner Auto Supply  PARTS    198.01
Duane Walhof  cell phone allowance    49.30
Waukesha County Sheriff  service    61.00
WesTel Systems  Remsen trunk line    460.69
Northwest Iowa YES Center  Juvenile shelter care    9408.00
Zenk Properties  rent assistance    300.00
Ziegler Inc.  PARTS    5161.56

Published in The Record
Thursday, September 10, 2020

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment