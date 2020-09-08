Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — August 18, 2020

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

August 18, 2020

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on August 18, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 8/18/20 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the 8/11/20 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the 8/14/20 payroll and 8/18/20 claims. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve an engagement letter with Klass Law Firm regarding civil litigation against Country Grain. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Meis, to approve access to substation and operation facility in Section 21 of Remsen Township on Roosevelt Ave. to Invenergy subject to a decommissioning and road use agreement. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve applications for TSIP Funds for culvert replacements on C30 / K64 intersection. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 10:38 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 8-18-2020

A & M Laundry SHOP SUPPLIES 58.00

AgriVision Equipment Stihl parts 403.29

Noel Ahmann postage 57.75

Alpha Wireless radio equipment 84.00

Arnold Motor PARTS 441.08

Aspen Equipment NEW EQUIPMENT 6108.36

Blohm Inspection/Environmental BRIDGES 459.00

Lonnie Bohlke cell phone allowance 60.00

Bomgaars supplies, parts 376.21

City of Brunsville UTILITIES 52.20

Carroll Construction Supply NEW EQUIPMENT 1400.00

Central Valley Ag herbicide 224.51

Christensen Bros. construction project 22,717.40

Clay Rural Water System rent on Akron tower 100.00

Crittenton Center Juvenile shelter care 2005.95

CWD kitchen supplies 5702.85

Denco Corporation ASPHALT CONCRETE 62,930.90

Victoria DeVos misc. reimbursements 141.51

Dan Dirks L.E. equipment 65.92

Eakes Inc SUPPLIES 614.52

Fareway kitchen supplies 353.03

Farmers Coop-Craig fuel 596.33

Fastenal custodial supplies 118.17

First Coop Assoc fuel 170.73

Floyd Valley Healthcare contracts, test 2950.53

Woodward Youth Corp. Juvenile shelter care 419.85

Frericks Repair fuel 1831.11

Frontier phone 2708.07

GCC Alliance Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 19,285.00

Kyle Gengler sign labor 175.00

Govconnection supplies 152.77

Government Forms and Supplies germ shields freight 284.08

Grahams Graphics wellness program bags 860.00

GRP & Associates medical supplies 107.00

Hardware Hank custodial supplies 1.50

Jamie Hauser mileage 125.35

HGM Associates OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 1063.33

City of Hinton UTILITIES 120.48

Jenna Hodgson certified mail 7.60

Peter Holtgrew GRANULAR 34.22

Hydraulic Sales & Service PARTS 102.56

HyVee meeting expense 148.47

ICEOO MEETING FEES 225.00

Iowa Prison Industries custodial supplies 99.80

ISU Americorps 12-month agreement 6800.00

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 95.80

Jensen Motors Dodge Durango 21,123.00

J-W Tank Line fuel 1252.79

Kellen Excavation GRANULAR 9387.34

KEMPS kitchen supplies 284.70

Kimball-Midwest PARTS 630.29

Trish Kunkel cleaning service 1720.00

City of Le Mars water 920.60

Le Mars Daily Sentinel publications 168.66

Mai Welding Supply WELDING SUPPLIES 77.50

Menards supplies 1499.69

MidAmerican Energy utilities 8810.02

Midwest Honda mower parts 33.50

Midwest Wheel PARTS 34.00

Mike’s Inc. fuel 2303.72

Sharon Nieman cell phone allowance 120.00

O.C. Sanitation garbage pickup 230.00

Shawn Olson supplies 299.99

One Office Solutions supplies 608.13

City of Oyens UTILITIES 57.78

Ply. Co. Board of Health Covid-19 emergency response 8851.39

Ply. Co. Recorder reimbursement 27.00

Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency assessment/hauling 38,189.07

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefit reimb. 1102.52

Premier Communications phone 1628.93

Primebank data processing fee 7.50

Quality Lube Center service 57.35

Jill Renken postage 15.50

Richards Construction construction project 127,957.55

Dan Ruhland sign labor 175.00

Sapp Bros. fuel 14,239.40

Scheels ammo 39.96

Karl Seggerman FENCE 647.32

SHRED-IT USA shredding 106.25

Siouxland Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 1255.59

Siouxland Dist. Health Dept. well testing 350.00

US Postal Service preprinted envelopes 6519.75

Stan Houston Equipment OUTSIDE SERVICE 111.55

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 74.00

The Home Depot Pro custodial supplies 64.51

The Record publications 327.60

Thomson West Group court library 1475.16

Thrifty White Pharmacy inmate meds 110.10

Tool Depot SHOP TOOLS 149.00

Total Motors repairs 440.60

Union County Electric tower 124.00

U.S. Cellular phone 127.90

US POSTAL SERVICE stamps 330.00

USIC Locating Services locate service 223.08

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 525.00

Vander Meer Bakery meeting expense 18.00

Verizon Wireless cell phones 237.54

Wagner Auto Supply PARTS 198.01

Duane Walhof cell phone allowance 49.30

Waukesha County Sheriff service 61.00

WesTel Systems Remsen trunk line 460.69

Northwest Iowa YES Center Juvenile shelter care 9408.00

Zenk Properties rent assistance 300.00

Ziegler Inc. PARTS 5161.56

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 10, 2020