Woodbury Central School Board Agenda — September 14, 2020

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Woodbury Central High School Gym

Moville, Iowa — 7:30 p.m.

September 14, 2020

1) Opening

a. Call to order

b. Roll call

c. Approve or amend the agenda

d. Approve minutes

e. Approve bill

2) Reports

a. Mrs. Gilbert

b. Mr. Bormann

c. Mr. Glackin

3) Focus on Education: Adopt APR Goals

4) Policies and Procedures

a. Act on open enrollment requests:

b. Notification of open enrollment:

5) Buildings, Grounds, and Transportation: Bus Parking Update

6) Personnel

a. Accept resignations:

b. Assistant coach and athlete numbers

c. Offer Contracts:

1. Food Service Hire: Stephanie Guthridge

2. Nurse: Angie Sleezer

3. MS Cheer: Angel Rocha

4. Assistant Football: Justin Locke

5. Assistant Wrestling: Jordan Bremer

6. Custodian:

7) Board Items

a. Approve SIAC Committee Members

b. Approve Modified Allowable Growth for Special Education Deficit

c. Return to Learn Plan

1. Review current situation

1. Student Movement

2. Activities (visitor policy and mask policy)

3. Determination of use of facilities for fund raisers

4. Other concerns

2. Adjust plan

d. Visitor/Community Comments

e. For the Good of the Cause

8) Employee Discipline

9) Adjourn

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 10, 2020