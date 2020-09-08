Woodbury Central School Board Agenda — September 14, 2020
Woodbury Central Community School
Regular Board Meeting
Woodbury Central High School Gym
Moville, Iowa — 7:30 p.m.
September 14, 2020
1) Opening
a. Call to order
b. Roll call
c. Approve or amend the agenda
d. Approve minutes
e. Approve bill
2) Reports
a. Mrs. Gilbert
b. Mr. Bormann
c. Mr. Glackin
3) Focus on Education: Adopt APR Goals
4) Policies and Procedures
a. Act on open enrollment requests:
b. Notification of open enrollment:
5) Buildings, Grounds, and Transportation: Bus Parking Update
6) Personnel
a. Accept resignations:
b. Assistant coach and athlete numbers
c. Offer Contracts:
1. Food Service Hire: Stephanie Guthridge
2. Nurse: Angie Sleezer
3. MS Cheer: Angel Rocha
4. Assistant Football: Justin Locke
5. Assistant Wrestling: Jordan Bremer
6. Custodian:
7) Board Items
a. Approve SIAC Committee Members
b. Approve Modified Allowable Growth for Special Education Deficit
c. Return to Learn Plan
1. Review current situation
1. Student Movement
2. Activities (visitor policy and mask policy)
3. Determination of use of facilities for fund raisers
4. Other concerns
2. Adjust plan
d. Visitor/Community Comments
e. For the Good of the Cause
8) Employee Discipline
9) Adjourn
Published in The Record
Thursday, September 10, 2020