Woodbury County Supervisors Claims — August 11, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date: 08/11/2020

ABM Parking Service Attorney Parking 315.00

Access Systems Lease Copier 546.92

Ahlers & Cooney PC General Obligation Loan 8,031.05

Alford***, Amy J. Mileage 111.55

Anderson Bros. Printing Absentee Mailing 6,928.00

Anguiano***, Ana Mileage 2.30

AT&T Mobility Telephone 45.54

AUCA Chicago Lockbox Rugs 218.95

Aventure Staffing Temp. Custodian 1,950.20

Axon Enterprise Inc. School 495.00

Bark, Rashel 500203 MH Consultation 110.00

Barry Motor Co. Parts #43 46.00

Bekins Fire & Safety East Tower extinguisher 160.75

Blatchford***, Sara VFC Supplies 82.31

Bomgaars Batteries 186.32

Bound Tree Medical Household Supplies 1,699.00

Bremer***, Ivy Mosquito Coolers 5.86

Bubke, Misty L. CSR Judith Grant 126.00

Bumsted, Mark Township/Trustee 25.00

C W Suter & Son Inc. No Cool RTU2 190.00

Calhoun Communications WIT Tower Controller 2,644.54

Canon Financial Serv. Purchase Agreement 7/1 229.34

Carroll Construction Paint 95.76

Centurylink Anthon telephone 347.09

Charm Tex Inc. Household Supplies 892.80

Chesterman Co. Bottled water 72.00

CHN Garbage Service Garbage 463.40

Christy-Smith Funeral Cremation Assistance 1,000.00

City Farmers Inc. Lawn & Late Summer Fer 442.00

Clayton, Emily Commission Meeting 43.40

Colonial Research Janitorial Supplies 187.26

Colorado Serum Co. Med/Lab Supplies 150.00

Community Action Agency MIECHV 9,787.57

Cornhusker Int. Trucks Bolts #402 15.52

Correctionville Bldg. Pipe culvert W228 53.50

Cost Advisory Serv. FY19 Cost Allocation 6,900.00

Cott Systems Inc. Remainder payment 11,600.00

Crittenton Center SHIP HOPES 21,009.32

Cummins Central Power West tower generator 2,029.98

Dakota County Sheriff Notice of Hearing 18.00

Davenport Cleaners 101697 Dry cleaning 64.95

De Witt***, Rocky Mileage Reimbursement 55.20

Delta Dental Of Iowa 07/28/2020-08/03/2020 4,629.42

Des Moines Stamp MFG Office Supplies 38.40

DONS PRO SHOP Plaque 66.00

DOUGLAS CNTY SHERIFF CINA/Termination 50.00

EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS Vacuum repair 105.79

ELECTRONIC ENGINEER Vehicle Repairs 375.00

FASTENAL CO Safety 23.97

FEDEX Postage – BOS 14.94

FIBERCOMM Clerk of Court 3,387.33

FINISH LINE EMA Truck Fuel July2020 116.19

FINISH LINE FUELS Gasoline 2,894.45

GARVIN***, SHEILA M. Mileage 94.42

HEARTLAND PAPER CO. Sanitizer stands – COVID 4,466.03

HOME DEPOT PRO Window AC 379.00

HUNDERTMARK Animal Control – Building 278.55

HUNWARDSEN***, AMBER Mileage 38.82

I & S GROUP right of way acquisition 497.50

IA COUNTY ENGINEERS Registration for Hill 450.00

IACCVSO IA Assoc. County Comm. 50.00

IDEXX DISTRIBUTION Med/Lab Supplies 608.49

IMKO & DIVERSIFIED Temps 1,105.01

INLAND TRUCK PARTS Parts #200 3,236.93

Innovational Water Hydronic Mgmt. 135.00

INNOVATIVE BENEFIT Weekly Flex Benefits 1,884.19

IOWA DEPT OF NATURAL Cockburn Pit Mining 300.00

IOWA WORKFORCE DEVEL. 2nd Qtr. Unemployment 3,605.40

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER Parts #200 22.51

JACKS UNIFORMS & EQUIP Uniforms 139.95

Jacobson, William Well Plugging 500.00

JEBRO INC. AMZ Materials 2,771.60

JIMENEZ***, CANDELA Weekly WC TTD 255.07

JMC SOIL SAMPLERS Auger 530.27

JORGENSEN CSR, JAMI Judith Grant 126.00

KELTEK INC. Office Supplies 517.23

KNIFE RIVER MIDWEST Cold Mix Asphalt 672.80

KOSTER, LEON K. Commission Meeting 31.90

L G EVERIST INC 281374 AMZ Materials 660.45

LANGUAGE LINE SERVICES Interpreter Service 2,371.60

Loffler Companies Metering Contract 274.45

LONG LINES LTD. (SGT 182816) 911 circuits 400.66

LUTHERAN SERVICES MIECHV 16,208.03

M & M COPY QUICK INC. Letterhead & Envelopes 611.00

MAGUIRE, PAT Township/Trustee 25.00

MAIL HOUSE 148553 Mail Service 8,861.53

MANSFIELD, JOHN Commission Meeting 30.18

McManaman Properties Rental Assistance 700.00

MENARDS Face mask 0.79

MID AMERICAN ENERGY WIT Tower utilities 739.32

MIDWEST AUTOMATIC Fire Sprinkler Annual 320.00

MIKE’S REPAIR Tire Repair #51 30.00

MORENO***, KATHERINE Commission Meeting 31.33

MOTOR PARTS CENTRAL Vehicle Repairs 355.42

MOVILLE CITY OF Water 18.50

MPH IND. INC. (C-IL) Radar Unit 1,812.00

MULLER, MICHAEL restitution for lost 1,920.00

MUNGER REINSCHMIDT minutes 3,330.75

MURPHY TRACTOR Parts #410 1,101.52

NETWORK SERVICES CO. Custodial Supplies 179.88

NSI SOLUTIONS INC, Med/Lab Supplies 108.00

OETKEN***, LORI A. Mileage 24.15

OFFICE ELEMENTS Clorox Wipes 513.96

ONE OFFICE SOLUTION Office Furniture 5,412.96

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS Parts AMZ Machine 55.24

PATHOLOGY MEDICAL CLIA Lab Director 125.00

PHYSICIANS CLAIMS Maintenance Contract 160.00

PLYMOUTH CNTY SHERIFF Termination Hearing 31.50

POSTMASTER (RATES) Business Reply Postage 25,000.00

PRESTO X INC. 102694 Pest Control 119.00

RECORD PRINTING & COPY Absentee Mailing Letter 1,688.93

RESERVE ACCOUNT Postage 0.95

Ruterbories, Karen Clinic Refund 30.00

RYAN, LINCOLN Commission Meeting 33.05

SAFELITE FULFILLMENT Vehicle Repairs 330.00

SECRETARY OF STATE Notary- Deb McDermott 60.00

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK Sedivy Credit card 152.19

SELECT PARTS, INC. Parts AMZ machine 168.80

SERVICE MASTER REST Janitorial Services 670.00

SIOUX CITY FORD Vehicle repair 127.65

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL Renewal – 2 Papers 433.50

SIOUX CITY TREAS (4 213400) Water/sewer JL20 4,157.64

SIOUX LAUNDRY INC. Contractual Services 2,600.50

SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY Immunization Services 2,258.50

Siouxland Concrete Concrete for pipe W228 527.23

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT GTC Well Testing 520.00

SIOUXLAND GRASS Hay for Proj #L-FM(D5) 1,312.50

SIOUXLAND LOCK & KEY Keys 10.00

SKAARE***, OLIVIA Mileage 39.10

SMITH, CHERYL Judith Grant 308.00

SOIL SOLUTIONS Cleanstart 186.06

SPEEDY ROOTER Clear line in cell 211.50

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN office supplies 1,677.64

STATE HYGIENIC LAB Arsenic Testing 180.00

Summit Food Service Weekly Meals 1,113.60

SUNDQUIST ENGINEERING FEMA repairs 2,245.50

THOMPSON INNOVATION Install Power Receptacle 1,374.35

TITAN MACHINERY Parts #915 593.97

TITAN MACHINERY INC. Parts #927 141.20

TREASURER STATE OF IA FY21 Tank Registration 40.00

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES Socrata Open Finance 1,593.75

UHL SEED INC. Seed for Project #L-F 273.50

ULTRA NO TOUCH CAR WASH Fleet Car Wash 30.60

UNG***, MATTHEW A. Cell Phone Reimbursement 389.51

US BANK (STL-MO) Boat parts and electric 1,883.10

UST TESTING SERVICE Monthly Tank Stick Rea 300.00

WALL OF FAME 102557 Staff Uniforms 677.01

WALSH, JOHN 103688 Township/trustee 25.00

WEBB***, NANCY Mileage 1.15

WEEKS***, MINDI Mileage 1.90

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS Weekly Medical Fees 146,617.10

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE Telephone 464.80

WILLIGES LLC Econ Develop Parking 650.00

WOODBURY CNTY TREAS. Copy Paper 90.00

WOODBURY COUNTY DEBT Rent 6,667.00

WOODHOUSE SIOUX CITY Motor Vehicle 86.83

XCESSORIES SQUARED Signs 633.76

ZIEGLER INC. Danbury 2 Generator PM 2,967.26

ZVIRGZDINAS***, KELLY Mileage 42.56

———————————————

Grand Total: 371,894.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 10, 2020