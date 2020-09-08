Woodbury County Supervisors Claims — August 11, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors
Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County
Payment Date: 08/11/2020

ABM Parking Service  Attorney Parking    315.00
Access Systems Lease  Copier    546.92
Ahlers & Cooney PC  General Obligation Loan    8,031.05
Alford***, Amy J.  Mileage    111.55
Anderson Bros. Printing  Absentee Mailing    6,928.00
Anguiano***, Ana  Mileage    2.30
AT&T Mobility  Telephone    45.54
AUCA Chicago Lockbox  Rugs    218.95
Aventure Staffing   Temp. Custodian    1,950.20
Axon Enterprise Inc.  School    495.00
Bark, Rashel  500203  MH Consultation    110.00
Barry Motor Co.  Parts #43    46.00
Bekins Fire & Safety  East Tower extinguisher    160.75
Blatchford***, Sara  VFC Supplies    82.31
Bomgaars  Batteries    186.32
Bound Tree Medical  Household Supplies    1,699.00
Bremer***, Ivy  Mosquito Coolers    5.86
Bubke, Misty L. CSR  Judith Grant    126.00
Bumsted, Mark  Township/Trustee    25.00
C W Suter & Son Inc.  No Cool RTU2    190.00
Calhoun Communications  WIT Tower Controller    2,644.54
Canon Financial Serv.  Purchase Agreement 7/1    229.34
Carroll Construction  Paint    95.76
Centurylink  Anthon telephone    347.09
Charm Tex Inc.  Household Supplies    892.80
Chesterman Co.  Bottled water    72.00
CHN Garbage Service  Garbage    463.40
Christy-Smith Funeral  Cremation Assistance    1,000.00
City Farmers Inc.  Lawn & Late Summer Fer    442.00
Clayton, Emily  Commission Meeting    43.40
Colonial Research  Janitorial Supplies    187.26
Colorado Serum Co.  Med/Lab Supplies    150.00
Community Action Agency  MIECHV    9,787.57
Cornhusker Int. Trucks  Bolts #402    15.52
Correctionville Bldg.  Pipe culvert W228    53.50
Cost Advisory Serv.  FY19 Cost Allocation    6,900.00
Cott Systems Inc.  Remainder payment    11,600.00
Crittenton Center  SHIP HOPES    21,009.32
Cummins Central Power  West tower generator    2,029.98
Dakota County Sheriff  Notice of Hearing    18.00
Davenport Cleaners  101697  Dry cleaning    64.95
De Witt***, Rocky  Mileage Reimbursement    55.20
Delta Dental Of Iowa  07/28/2020-08/03/2020    4,629.42
Des Moines Stamp MFG  Office Supplies    38.40
DONS PRO SHOP  Plaque    66.00
DOUGLAS CNTY SHERIFF  CINA/Termination    50.00
EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS  Vacuum repair    105.79
ELECTRONIC ENGINEER  Vehicle Repairs    375.00
FASTENAL CO  Safety    23.97
FEDEX  Postage – BOS    14.94
FIBERCOMM  Clerk of Court    3,387.33
FINISH LINE  EMA Truck Fuel July2020    116.19
FINISH LINE FUELS  Gasoline    2,894.45
GARVIN***, SHEILA M.  Mileage    94.42
HEARTLAND PAPER CO.  Sanitizer stands – COVID    4,466.03
HOME DEPOT PRO  Window AC    379.00
HUNDERTMARK  Animal Control – Building    278.55
HUNWARDSEN***, AMBER  Mileage    38.82
I & S GROUP  right of way acquisition    497.50
IA COUNTY ENGINEERS  Registration for Hill    450.00
IACCVSO  IA Assoc. County Comm.    50.00
IDEXX DISTRIBUTION  Med/Lab Supplies    608.49
IMKO & DIVERSIFIED  Temps    1,105.01
INLAND TRUCK PARTS  Parts #200    3,236.93
Innovational Water  Hydronic Mgmt.    135.00
INNOVATIVE BENEFIT  Weekly Flex Benefits    1,884.19
IOWA DEPT OF NATURAL  Cockburn Pit Mining    300.00
IOWA WORKFORCE DEVEL.  2nd Qtr. Unemployment    3,605.40
ISTATE TRUCK CENTER  Parts #200    22.51
JACKS UNIFORMS & EQUIP  Uniforms    139.95
Jacobson, William  Well Plugging    500.00
JEBRO INC.  AMZ Materials    2,771.60
JIMENEZ***, CANDELA  Weekly WC TTD    255.07
JMC SOIL SAMPLERS  Auger    530.27
JORGENSEN CSR, JAMI  Judith Grant    126.00
KELTEK INC.  Office Supplies    517.23
KNIFE RIVER MIDWEST  Cold Mix Asphalt    672.80
KOSTER, LEON K.  Commission Meeting    31.90
L G EVERIST INC  281374  AMZ Materials    660.45
LANGUAGE LINE SERVICES  Interpreter Service    2,371.60
Loffler Companies  Metering Contract    274.45
LONG LINES LTD. (SGT 182816)  911 circuits    400.66
LUTHERAN SERVICES  MIECHV    16,208.03
M & M COPY QUICK INC.  Letterhead & Envelopes    611.00
MAGUIRE, PAT  Township/Trustee    25.00
MAIL HOUSE  148553  Mail Service    8,861.53
MANSFIELD, JOHN  Commission Meeting    30.18
McManaman Properties  Rental Assistance    700.00
MENARDS  Face mask    0.79
MID AMERICAN ENERGY  WIT Tower utilities    739.32
MIDWEST AUTOMATIC  Fire Sprinkler Annual    320.00
MIKE’S REPAIR  Tire Repair #51    30.00
MORENO***, KATHERINE  Commission Meeting    31.33
MOTOR PARTS CENTRAL  Vehicle Repairs    355.42
MOVILLE CITY OF  Water    18.50
MPH IND. INC. (C-IL)  Radar Unit    1,812.00
MULLER, MICHAEL  restitution for lost    1,920.00
MUNGER REINSCHMIDT  minutes    3,330.75
MURPHY TRACTOR  Parts #410    1,101.52
NETWORK SERVICES CO.  Custodial Supplies    179.88
NSI SOLUTIONS INC,  Med/Lab Supplies    108.00
OETKEN***, LORI A.  Mileage    24.15
OFFICE ELEMENTS  Clorox Wipes    513.96
ONE OFFICE SOLUTION  Office Furniture    5,412.96
O’REILLY AUTO PARTS  Parts AMZ Machine    55.24
PATHOLOGY MEDICAL  CLIA Lab Director    125.00
PHYSICIANS CLAIMS  Maintenance Contract    160.00
PLYMOUTH CNTY SHERIFF  Termination Hearing    31.50
POSTMASTER (RATES)  Business Reply Postage    25,000.00
PRESTO X INC. 102694  Pest Control    119.00
RECORD PRINTING & COPY  Absentee Mailing Letter    1,688.93
RESERVE ACCOUNT  Postage    0.95
Ruterbories, Karen  Clinic Refund    30.00
RYAN, LINCOLN  Commission Meeting    33.05
SAFELITE FULFILLMENT  Vehicle Repairs    330.00
SECRETARY OF STATE  Notary- Deb McDermott    60.00
SECURITY NATIONAL BANK  Sedivy Credit card    152.19
SELECT PARTS, INC.  Parts AMZ machine    168.80
SERVICE MASTER REST  Janitorial Services    670.00
SIOUX CITY FORD  Vehicle repair    127.65
SIOUX CITY JOURNAL  Renewal – 2 Papers    433.50
SIOUX CITY TREAS (4 213400)  Water/sewer JL20    4,157.64
SIOUX LAUNDRY INC.  Contractual Services    2,600.50
SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY  Immunization Services    2,258.50
Siouxland Concrete  Concrete for pipe W228    527.23
SIOUXLAND DISTRICT  GTC Well Testing    520.00
SIOUXLAND GRASS  Hay for Proj #L-FM(D5)    1,312.50
SIOUXLAND LOCK & KEY  Keys    10.00
SKAARE***, OLIVIA  Mileage    39.10
SMITH, CHERYL  Judith Grant    308.00
SOIL SOLUTIONS  Cleanstart    186.06
SPEEDY ROOTER  Clear line in cell    211.50
STAPLES CREDIT PLAN  office supplies    1,677.64
STATE HYGIENIC LAB  Arsenic Testing    180.00
Summit Food Service  Weekly Meals    1,113.60
SUNDQUIST ENGINEERING FEMA repairs    2,245.50
THOMPSON INNOVATION  Install Power Receptacle    1,374.35
TITAN MACHINERY  Parts #915    593.97
TITAN MACHINERY INC.  Parts #927    141.20
TREASURER STATE OF IA  FY21 Tank Registration    40.00
TYLER TECHNOLOGIES  Socrata Open Finance    1,593.75
UHL SEED INC.  Seed for Project #L-F    273.50
ULTRA NO TOUCH CAR WASH  Fleet Car Wash    30.60
UNG***, MATTHEW A.  Cell Phone Reimbursement    389.51
US BANK (STL-MO)  Boat parts and electric    1,883.10
UST TESTING SERVICE  Monthly Tank Stick Rea    300.00
WALL OF FAME  102557  Staff Uniforms    677.01
WALSH, JOHN  103688  Township/trustee    25.00
WEBB***, NANCY  Mileage    1.15
WEEKS***, MINDI  Mileage    1.90
WELLMARK BLUE CROSS  Weekly Medical Fees    146,617.10
WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE  Telephone    464.80
WILLIGES LLC  Econ Develop Parking    650.00
WOODBURY CNTY TREAS.  Copy Paper    90.00
WOODBURY COUNTY DEBT  Rent    6,667.00
WOODHOUSE SIOUX CITY  Motor Vehicle    86.83
XCESSORIES SQUARED  Signs    633.76
ZIEGLER INC.  Danbury 2 Generator PM    2,967.26
ZVIRGZDINAS***, KELLY  Mileage    42.56
———————————————
Grand Total:    371,894.00

Published in The Record
Thursday, September 10, 2020

Posted in Public Notices

