Phyllis A. Prodehl, age 88, of Moville, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Sunrise Retirement Community of Sioux City.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Moville with Pastor Harold Werley officiating. A private family burial will be held at the Arlington Cemetery of Moville. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.