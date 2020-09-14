William Beazley

William L. Beazley, 65, of Correctionville, Iowa, passed away the evening of Sept. 5, 2020 at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City.

Graveside Memorial Services were Saturday, Sept. 12th at 1:30 p.m. at the Sunset View Cemetery at Washta, Iowa. Internment followed. Pastor John Riebhoff officiated.

William (Bill) was born January 11, 1955 at Cherokee, Iowa to Lila (Backhaus) and Edward Beazley. Bill attended and graduated from Eastwood Community School.

Bill worked most of his life with his father on the family farm and then owned his own land just north of Correctionville. He also worked at Midwest Industries in Ida Grove and Quad County Corn Processors ethanol plant in Galva. Bill’s passions in life were fishing, hunting, guns and bow & arrow. He had skills as a welder and mechanic.

A whiz at rigging and an avid practical joker, he was always ready for a laugh. Bill was also a collector and a picker, so you could find him most times at auctions.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents Ed and Lila (Backhaus) Beazley, and sister-in-law Pamela Beazley.

He is survived by brother Jerry Beazley of Cherokee, Iowa; brother Patrick (Rose) Beazley, also of Cherokee, Iowa; sister Karen (Bill) Gold of Aurora, CO; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews Nicole (Allen) Campbell and their children Hannah and Mason; Brandon Beazley and his son Ashton and step-daughter Destiny Ohrtman; Charissa (Jason) Overmohle and their children Dylan, Evan and Elise; Trent Beazley; Jasmine Gold and Chris Gold.