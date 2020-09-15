Kingsley Ordinance No. 252
City of Kingsley
ORDINANCE NO. 252
An Ordinance amending
Chapter 13.04, Section 13.04.020.
Be it ordained and enacted by the City Council of the City of Kingsley, Plymouth County, Iowa, as follows:
Section 1. Amending Chapter. Chapter 13.04, Section 13.04.020 shall read as follows:
Meter hookup fee. All new residences or businesses shall be charged a two hundred twenty-five dollar hookup fee by the city.
Section 2. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.
Section 3. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.
First Reading: July 6, 2020
Second Reading: August 3, 2020
Third Reading: September 8, 2020
Passed by the Council on the 8th day of September, 2020.
City of Kingsley
By: /s/ Rick Bohle
Rick Bohle, Mayor
Attest: /s/ Vicki Sitzmann
Vicki Sitzmann, City Clerk
City of Kingsley
Published in The Record
Thursday, September 17, 2020