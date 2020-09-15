City of Kingsley

ORDINANCE NO. 252

An Ordinance amending

Chapter 13.04, Section 13.04.020.

Be it ordained and enacted by the City Council of the City of Kingsley, Plymouth County, Iowa, as follows:

Section 1. Amending Chapter. Chapter 13.04, Section 13.04.020 shall read as follows:

Meter hookup fee. All new residences or businesses shall be charged a two hundred twenty-five dollar hookup fee by the city.

Section 2. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 3. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

First Reading: July 6, 2020

Second Reading: August 3, 2020

Third Reading: September 8, 2020

Passed by the Council on the 8th day of September, 2020.

City of Kingsley

By: /s/ Rick Bohle

Rick Bohle, Mayor

Attest: /s/ Vicki Sitzmann

Vicki Sitzmann, City Clerk

City of Kingsley

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 17, 2020