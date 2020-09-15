Bronson City Council Minutes — September 8, 2020

Bronson City Council

City Council Minutes

September 8, 2020

Due to COVID-19, council meeting was held in Community side of City Hall so we could do social distancing

Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Garnand. Council members answering roll: Chad Merchant, Dave West, and Doug Williams. Attorney Metcalf was present.

Woodbury County Sheriff’s report. During the month of August, in the town of Bronson, deputies conducted direct patrol totaling 30 hrs. and 53 minutes and responded to 1 call for service. Additionally, deputies spent 3 hours and 1 minute performing school related activities.

Reports:

Ambulance: Dylan Hinds was not present for the ambulance report.

Maintenance: CJ was present. CJ reported that the small playground set has been put up and now have to start on the large one. CJ said he will be out of town so will not be able to start on the footings. After discussing the matter, Council will get some bids for outsourced help to dig the footings and to put up the large playground equipment. CJ reported that there needs to be more pea gravel put under the small playground. Council said to order more when we put pea gravel under the large playground. Council asked CJ to order crushed concrete for the two alleys that were damaged by the flood.

Water/Sewer Operator report: Nick was not present, but had given Mayor Garnand some information to pass along. Mayor Garnand reported that 19 meter pits have been done and there are 14 left. After the 14 are done, the City will begin putting in new meters with antennae readings into each household. Water meter readings will be electronically transmitted through the air waves and will go to the City’s computer. New electronic meters will need to be installed into every residents’ house. The Company will be going door to door to set up a time that will be convenient to the homeowners to put in the new meters. Mayor reported that the City has a broken line behind Sonny’s Body Shop. This will need to get fixed before winter. Morningside Plumbing looked at the leak and said it could probably be fixed for under $2000.00. There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to have Morningside Plumbing do the work. Matter brought up of volunteer trees at the lagoon. Mayor Garnand will get with Nick on the matter.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the regular August 11th meeting.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

Interest earned

61.48

General

3421.31 5187.29

Garbage

2222.38 1630.42

Road Use Tax

2659.60 1836.07

Ambulance

843.59 938.00

Water

6474.26 2423.78

Sewer

1774.15 2136.78

Local Option Sales Tax

3787.84 1583.33

Insurance

0.00 0.00

AUG. TOTAL REVENUE

$21,244.61

AUG. DISBURSEMENTS

$15,735.67

There was a motion from Councilman West a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report. Treasurer Junge will have the Street Financial Report done to look over by the council at the next meeting.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR SEPTEMBER 2020 MEETING:

CHN garbage $1520.42

City of Bronson water bill for city hall $76.00

WIATEL telephone bill $54.92

Moville Record publication of minutes $113.04

Siouxland Health Dept. bacteriological testing $14.00

Morningside Plumbing putting in new meters $16,068.00

Sioux City Foundry flood gate $1127.50

Bekins Fire and Safety annual service call $44.50

Sooland Bobcat rental for playground equipment $175.00

Nick Lahrs reimbursement for postage $13.07

Jackson Pumping pump sewer 86 Maple $155.00

ACCO chlorine $200.80

Menards concrete for playground $178.64

Nick Lahrs reimb. for water conference $270.00

PCC ambulance billing $73.09

Woodbury County EMS paramedic intercept $800.00

Jackson Pumping sewer pump $155.00

There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills.

Business:

1. Ordinance #3-2020 Ash Borer ordinance: Attorney Metcalf did not have this ordinance written up at this time. Tabled until the next meeting.

2. New bridge at park spanning the ditch from the ballfields. Discussed donation ideas. Matter brought up of selling bricks with people’s names on them that donate. Something like the bricks in the shelter house where the fireplace is. Thoughts of maybe putting up columns at the end of the bridge that the bricks could be cemented into. Mayor Garnand will talk to Don Ronfeldt about the bricks. Matter tabled until next meeting.

3. Solar sign for school crossing: Councilman Merchant and West will bring in some quotes to the next meeting.

4. Councilman West and Amick on Mid American poles: tabled until next meeting.

5. Employee raises: After discussing the matter, there was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Merchant to give a 2.5% to Clerk Jessen, Treasurer Junge, CJ, and Nick. Oral vote: West-yes, Merchant-yes, Williams-yes.

6. ICAP grant: Council would like Clerk Jessen to apply for lighting for the new bridge.

7. Aureon Grant: Clerk Jessen applied for this grant and the City will receive $400.00 from Aureon and Wiatel will match the $400.00 to go towards the new playground. The City can apply for this grant every quarter. Council would like Clerk Jessen to apply for money for the new foot bridge at the park.

Anything from Councilman Merchant: no

Anything from Councilman Williams: no

Anything from Councilman West: no

Anything from Clerk Jessen: no

Anything from Treasurer Junge: no

Anything from Attorney Metcalf: no

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting. Meeting was adjourned at 6:45 PM.

SIGNED BY:

Jason Garnand, Mayor

SEAL:

ATTESTED BY:

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

