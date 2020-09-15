Kingsley City Council Minutes — September 8, 2020

Kingsley City Council

September 8, 2020

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on September 8, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at Kingsley City Hall. Present were Mayor Bohle, Councilmen Rolling, Beelner, Bohle and Jasperson, Mathers was absent.

The agenda was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

The minutes from the August 3, 2020 meeting were approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

No one for public forum.

Maintenance report was given by Jantz. New locator is needed. Price could be over $2,000.00. Council directed him to get the brand that he needs and the cost will be split between water, sewer and cemetery special. There is a need to replace the fifty (50) diffusers in the Sagr system. Waiting on a price from Nexom. New diffusers would be repairable, old ones are not. The Sagr bed has been acid washed one, system is nine (9) years old. Life expectancy of new diffusers is ten (10) years.

The following bills were approved on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Amazon.com, library supplies/books 1,279.01

A-Ox, ambulance oxygen 59.44

Axon, 2 taser batteries 156.90

Baker & Taylor, Lib books 1,035.28

BCK, 2nd qtr. Rent assistance 4,500.00

Beelner Service, PVC conduit 122.40

Bobbi Hirschman, reimb amb supplies 11.92

Bohle Constr., tree dump/cem fence row 4,115.00

Bottjen Implement, disc mower blades 87.36

Casey’s, gas 79.56

Clark’s Hardware, supplies (July) 74.91

Deb Jantz, ins reimb 164.70

Demco, Lib supplies 475.50

Dirt Road Design, website updates 375.00

Doug Koch, cleaning 231.25

F.S. Repair, signage 507.50

First Co-op, gas (August) 456.47

FirstNet, police phone/tablet 323.14

Frontier, phone bills 91.09

Geoff Fay, mileage 1,053.40

GIS Benefits, life/disab. ins. September 23.04

Hagan Auto Body, vehicle repair 952.48

Hawkins, water chemicals 2,530.08

Holland Lawn Care, mower parts 442.42

Iowa One Call, locates 102.60

Ipers, Ipers 3,621.47

IRS, Fed/Fica 7,010.87

Jack’s Uniforms, emblems 33.45

Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage 198.08

Kingsley Public Library, memorial book (Moodie) 36.21

Kingsley Vol Amb, August runs 1,590.00

Kingsley Vol Amb, meal stipend 150.00

KMEG, advertising (June & July) 1,520.00

KPTH, advertising (June & July) 3,250.00

Lewis Drug, Ambulance supplies 69.99

Mangold, sewer/water tests 752.00

MidAmerican, utilities 5,688.77

PCC, Ambulance billing service 1,661.82

Ply. Co. Solid Waste, August tonnage 5,939.74

Ply. Co. Treasurer, taxes 356.00

Police & Sheriffs Press, ID cards 50.10

Presto-X, pest control 50.00

O.C. Sanitation, pool hand sanitizers 44.00

O.C. Sanitation, porta-pot rent 198.21

Overdrive, FY 2021 Bridges E-books 491.98

Quill, ofc supplies 150.90

Rick Bohle, Aug. expenses 100.00

Rolling Oil, gas 167.28

Sanitary Services, dumpster rental 69.50

State Library of Iowa, FY 2021 Bridges 62.00

Steve Jantz, reimb cell phone 50.00

The Record, publications 205.08

United Healthcare, health ins premiums 5,923.24

UPS, shipping chgs 72.25

USPS, bulk mailing permit fee 240.00

Vicki Sitzmann, ins reimb 167.40

Walmart, ofc supplies 61.62

Western Digital, police data storage 665.99

Wex, fuel 895.53

Wiatel, phone/internet 694.40

Image Trend, annual amb site license fee 400.00

MidAmerican, utilities 2,022.24

State Hygienic Lab, water testing 125.00

Mangold, sewer tests 862.00

Jack’s Uniforms, Motorola adapter/flashlight 181.90

Bound Tree, N95 mask 110.00

Doug Koch, Comm. Bldg. cleaning-Aug. 250.00

The Record, publications 118.31

Quill, legal paper 22.99

Frank Dunn, cold patch 799.00

Colonial Research, chemicals 1,374.49

State Library of Iowa, FY 2021 database subscript. 109.66

Cengage, Lib books 57.58

Total 67,901.92

Fire Department

Bottjen Implement, parts 307.61

Fire Service Trng Bureau, Cert fees for hazmat 350.00

Treasurer’s Report was approved on motion Bohle, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Police: Report plus long range plans for the department. Maybe increase the amount of long term reserve for squad cars (7,000.00 is earmarked each year now).Tahoe car camera is acting up. New one would cost between $5500 to $6000. It will be two months before new car (Explorer) is here. Council agreed to put new camera in Tahoe then buy new one for Explorer from Watch Guard. Officer Fay graduates from the academy on Sept 16th.

Fire Department had one call in August. Pumpers were tested. One passed, one failed (1984). Dept. is contemplating purchasing either a tanker or a pumper. Possibly seek a grant.

Ordinance #251 — Bldg. permit fees, third reading

(Raise fee to $250 for new residential and new commercial):

Motion by Bohle to introduce Ordinance #251, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Bohle to approve and adopt Ordinance #251, seconded by Rolling, Roll call, Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye. Motion carried.

Ordinance #252 — Water meter fees, third reading

(Raise fee to $225 for meter):

Motion by Bohle to introduce Ordinance #252, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Bohle to approve and adopt Ordinance #252, seconded by Rolling, Roll call, Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye. Motion carried.

Pool renovation will probably start in October.

Sanitary Services contract talk on October agenda.

Resolution #2020-6 — Annual Street Report

approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner. Roll call, Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye. Motion carried.

Chicken request: Motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson, to deny request. All voted aye, motion carried.

Building Permits: Don Dixon, 24’ x 24’ garage; Henry Delfs, 16’ x 20’ sun room.

Councilmen’s comments

Adjourn on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST:

Vicki Sitzmann

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 17, 2020