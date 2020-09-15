Kingsley City Council Minutes — September 8, 2020

Kingsley City Council
September 8, 2020

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on September 8, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at Kingsley City Hall. Present were Mayor Bohle, Councilmen Rolling, Beelner, Bohle and Jasperson, Mathers was absent.

The agenda was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

The minutes from the August 3, 2020 meeting were approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

No one for public forum.

Maintenance report was given by Jantz. New locator is needed. Price could be over $2,000.00. Council directed him to get the brand that he needs and the cost will be split between water, sewer and cemetery special. There is a need to replace the fifty (50) diffusers in the Sagr system. Waiting on a price from Nexom. New diffusers would be repairable, old ones are not. The Sagr bed has been acid washed one, system is nine (9) years old. Life expectancy of new diffusers is ten (10) years.

The following bills were approved on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Amazon.com, library supplies/books    1,279.01
A-Ox, ambulance oxygen    59.44
Axon, 2 taser batteries    156.90
Baker & Taylor, Lib books    1,035.28
BCK, 2nd qtr. Rent assistance    4,500.00
Beelner Service, PVC conduit    122.40
Bobbi Hirschman, reimb amb supplies    11.92
Bohle Constr., tree dump/cem fence row    4,115.00
Bottjen Implement, disc mower blades    87.36
Casey’s, gas    79.56
Clark’s Hardware, supplies (July)    74.91
Deb Jantz, ins reimb    164.70
Demco, Lib supplies    475.50
Dirt Road Design, website updates    375.00
Doug Koch, cleaning    231.25
F.S. Repair, signage    507.50
First Co-op, gas (August)    456.47
FirstNet, police phone/tablet    323.14
Frontier, phone bills    91.09
Geoff Fay, mileage    1,053.40
GIS Benefits, life/disab. ins. September    23.04
Hagan Auto Body, vehicle repair    952.48
Hawkins, water chemicals    2,530.08
Holland Lawn Care, mower parts    442.42
Iowa One Call, locates    102.60
Ipers, Ipers    3,621.47
IRS, Fed/Fica    7,010.87
Jack’s Uniforms, emblems    33.45
Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage    198.08
Kingsley Public Library, memorial book (Moodie)    36.21
Kingsley Vol Amb, August runs    1,590.00
Kingsley Vol Amb, meal stipend    150.00
KMEG, advertising (June & July)    1,520.00
KPTH, advertising (June & July)    3,250.00
Lewis Drug, Ambulance supplies    69.99
Mangold, sewer/water tests    752.00
MidAmerican, utilities    5,688.77
PCC, Ambulance billing service    1,661.82
Ply. Co. Solid Waste, August tonnage    5,939.74
Ply. Co. Treasurer, taxes    356.00
Police & Sheriffs Press, ID cards    50.10
Presto-X, pest control    50.00
O.C. Sanitation, pool hand sanitizers    44.00
O.C. Sanitation, porta-pot rent    198.21
Overdrive, FY 2021 Bridges E-books    491.98
Quill, ofc supplies    150.90
Rick Bohle, Aug. expenses    100.00
Rolling Oil, gas    167.28
Sanitary Services, dumpster rental    69.50
State Library of Iowa, FY 2021 Bridges    62.00
Steve Jantz, reimb cell phone    50.00
The Record, publications    205.08
United Healthcare, health ins premiums    5,923.24
UPS, shipping chgs    72.25
USPS, bulk mailing permit fee    240.00
Vicki Sitzmann, ins reimb    167.40
Walmart, ofc supplies    61.62
Western Digital, police data storage    665.99
Wex, fuel    895.53
Wiatel, phone/internet    694.40
Image Trend, annual amb site license fee    400.00
MidAmerican, utilities    2,022.24
State Hygienic Lab, water testing    125.00
Mangold, sewer tests    862.00
Jack’s Uniforms, Motorola adapter/flashlight    181.90
Bound Tree, N95 mask    110.00
Doug Koch, Comm. Bldg. cleaning-Aug.    250.00
The Record, publications    118.31
Quill, legal paper    22.99
Frank Dunn, cold patch    799.00
Colonial Research, chemicals    1,374.49
State Library of Iowa, FY 2021 database subscript.    109.66
Cengage, Lib books    57.58
Total    67,901.92

Fire Department
Bottjen Implement, parts    307.61
Fire Service Trng Bureau, Cert fees for hazmat    350.00

Treasurer’s Report was approved on motion Bohle, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Police: Report plus long range plans for the department. Maybe increase the amount of long term reserve for squad cars (7,000.00 is earmarked each year now).Tahoe car camera is acting up. New one would cost between $5500 to $6000. It will be two months before new car (Explorer) is here. Council agreed to put new camera in Tahoe then buy new one for Explorer from Watch Guard. Officer Fay graduates from the academy on Sept 16th.

Fire Department had one call in August. Pumpers were tested. One passed, one failed (1984). Dept. is contemplating purchasing either a tanker or a pumper. Possibly seek a grant.

Ordinance #251 — Bldg. permit fees, third reading
(Raise fee to $250 for new residential and new commercial):
Motion by Bohle to introduce Ordinance #251, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Bohle to approve and adopt Ordinance #251, seconded by Rolling, Roll call, Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye. Motion carried.

Ordinance #252 — Water meter fees, third reading
(Raise fee to $225 for meter):
Motion by Bohle to introduce Ordinance #252, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Bohle to approve and adopt Ordinance #252, seconded by Rolling, Roll call, Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye. Motion carried.

Pool renovation will probably start in October.

Sanitary Services contract talk on October agenda.

Resolution #2020-6 — Annual Street Report
approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner. Roll call, Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye. Motion carried.

Chicken request: Motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson, to deny request. All voted aye, motion carried.

Building Permits: Don Dixon, 24’ x 24’ garage; Henry Delfs, 16’ x 20’ sun room.

Councilmen’s comments

Adjourn on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST:
Vicki Sitzmann

Published in The Record
Thursday, September 17, 2020

Posted in Public Notices

