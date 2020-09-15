City of Kingsley

ORDINANCE NO. 251

An Ordinance amending

Chapter 15.04.040(F) of the

City of Kingsley Code.

Be it enacted by the City Council of Kingsley, Iowa.

Section 1. Section 15.04.040(F) should be amended and read as follows: A fee in the amount of Ten Dollars for building costs below Two Thousand dollars; a fee in the amount of $50.00 for remodeling costs over $2,000.00; a fee of $250.00 for new residential construction and a fee of $250.00 for new commercial construction. Building permits are nonrefundable and will expire in six months if construction is not begun in that time. A $200.00 fine will be charged if construction begins prior to building permit approval.

Section 2. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 3. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

First Reading: July 6, 2020

Second Reading: August 3, 2020

Third Reading: September 8, 2020

Passed and approved by the Council on the 8th day of September, 2020.

City of Kingsley

By: /s/ Rick Bohle

Rick Bohle, Mayor

Attest: /s/ Vicki Sitzmann

Vicki Sitzmann, City Clerk

City of Kingsley

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 17, 2020