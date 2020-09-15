Kingsley Ordinance No. 251
City of Kingsley
ORDINANCE NO. 251
An Ordinance amending
Chapter 15.04.040(F) of the
City of Kingsley Code.
Be it enacted by the City Council of Kingsley, Iowa.
Section 1. Section 15.04.040(F) should be amended and read as follows: A fee in the amount of Ten Dollars for building costs below Two Thousand dollars; a fee in the amount of $50.00 for remodeling costs over $2,000.00; a fee of $250.00 for new residential construction and a fee of $250.00 for new commercial construction. Building permits are nonrefundable and will expire in six months if construction is not begun in that time. A $200.00 fine will be charged if construction begins prior to building permit approval.
Section 2. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.
Section 3. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.
First Reading: July 6, 2020
Second Reading: August 3, 2020
Third Reading: September 8, 2020
Passed and approved by the Council on the 8th day of September, 2020.
City of Kingsley
By: /s/ Rick Bohle
Rick Bohle, Mayor
Attest: /s/ Vicki Sitzmann
Vicki Sitzmann, City Clerk
City of Kingsley
Published in The Record
Thursday, September 17, 2020